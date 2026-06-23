(a) Problem the project solves

API3 states that decentralized applications increasingly need to receive data or trigger events using traditional Web APIs, while generic oracle solutions do not appropriately solve that API connectivity problem. API3’s stated solution is a network of blockchain-native decentralizedAPIs, or dAPIs, built from first-party oracle feeds operated by API providers. Decentralized APIsfor Web 3.0Oracles that pay you

(b) Operational priorities

Ongoing operations rely on maintaining and expanding dAPI services, capturing Oracle Extractable Value for partner dApps, administering staking incentives and collateralization through DAO governance, and funding contributors through DAO-approved grants for one-timeprojects and time-defined operations. Oracles that pay youGovernanceDAO ContributorsAPI3Public Token Distribution Event

(c) High-level project overview

At a high level, API3 describes its product as data feeds served across major EVM networks, with dAPIs composed of first-party oracle feeds from API providers and secured through on-chain aggregation. API3 also states that OEV generated from data-feed usage can becaptured and paid back to partner dApps as OEV Rewards. Oracles that pay youDecentralizedAPIs for Web 3.0Security considerations

(d) Primary token functions

The API3 token is described as the core token for governance, staking, rewards, and service-coverage collateral. Governance participation requires staking API3 in the DAO staking pool, stakers receive API3-denominated rewards, and staked API3 is described as collateral supporting on-chain service coverage. GovernancePool (Api3Pool.sol)Decentralized APIs forWeb 3.0

(e) Control surface reliance

The current public control surface relies on DAO governance and a staking-linked control model rather than managerless operation. Governance participation requires staking API3, proposal creation requires at least 0.1% of the staking pool and no proposal in the prior 7 days, primary proposals require an absolute majority, secondary proposals require 15% support plus a relative majority, and both proposal types execute immediately once 50% of all voting power has votedFor. GovernanceWorking with Proposals