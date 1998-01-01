What is the market cap of Api3? The current market cap of Api3 is $ 47.4M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Api3? Currently 70.66M of Api3 were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 23.46M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.83%.

What is the current price of Api3? The price of 1 Api3 currently costs $0.33.

How many Api3 are there? The current circulating supply of Api3 is 142.98M. This is the total amount of Api3 that is available.