Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.3321

Stats

Market Cap
$47.4M
FDV
$55.39M
Circulating Supply
142.975M
Total Supply
166.796M
24h Volume
$23.5M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.3321

About

API3 is a collaborative project to deliver traditional API services to smart contract platforms in a decentralized and trust-minimized way. It is governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), namely the API3 DAO. Therefore, API3's code is open source and its operations are transparent.

Api3 FAQs

What is the market cap of Api3?

The current market cap of Api3 is $47.4M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Api3?

Currently 70.66M of Api3 were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $23.46M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.83%.

What is the current price of Api3?

The price of 1 Api3 currently costs $0.33.

How many Api3 are there?

The current circulating supply of Api3 is 142.98M. This is the total amount of Api3 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Api3?

Api3 currently ranks 387 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact