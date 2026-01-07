Token Transparency Framework

The organizations backing an open, verifiable standard for token disclosures across onchain markets.

Last updated Jul 02, 2026

The Transparency Alliance

The organizations backing an open, verifiable standard for token disclosures -- from policy bodies and exchanges to custodians and asset managers advancing trust in onchain markets.

$400B+

in combined market capitalization behind the framework

Estimated aggregate market cap of the exchanges, custodians, and asset managers supporting the Token Transparency Framework.

Founding members
The Digital Chamber
Blockchain Association
Coinbase
Kraken
Binance U.S.
Multicoin
Grayscale
Anchorage Digital
WisdomTree
Bitwise
Vaneck
BitGo
Securitize
Moonpay
FalconX
GSR
RE7
Copper
Upbit
Gate.io
Mexc
MetaDAO
Morpho
Jito
Aerodrome
Members
Aave
Alchemy
Auros
Bybit
CoinList
Colosseum
Cronos
Electric Capital
EV3
Framework Ventures
Franklin Templeton
Frictionless Capital
Hack VC
Halo Capital
InfStones
Inversion
Jupiter
Kaito
Keyrock
L1D
Ledger
Legion
Lido
Metaplex
Meteora
Maximum Frequency
Moonrock Capital
Pantera
ParaFi
Polychain
Reciprocal Ventures
Ripple
RockawayX
Spark
Squads
Steakhouse
Theia
Wintermute

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