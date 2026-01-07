Token Transparency Framework
The organizations backing an open, verifiable standard for token disclosures across onchain markets.
B1
One-time launch filing for projects introducing a token, covering project identity, governance, allocation, liquidity arrangements, prior sales, and key risks.
|Version
|Published
|Filings
|Status
|Summary
|1.0
|02/18/2026
|19
|Current
Initial release of the B-1 template. B1 is a one-time filing for projects launching a token. It tells tokenholders who is behind a project, how it is governed, how the token is allocated, what liquidity/listing deals exist, what was sold before launch, and the main legal, technical, and token-economic risks. The B1 is classification agnostic -- it does not predetermine legal classification under a specific regime.
|Template
B2
Continuously updated filing for mature post-token-generation teams, covering governance, supply, liquidity, funding, resources, and risks.
|Version
|Published
|Filings
|Status
|Summary
|2.0
|06/18/2026
|16
|Current
Release of the updated B-2 v2.0 template. B2 is a continuously updated filing for mature post-TGE teams that discloses governance, supply, liquidity, funding, resources, and risks. B2 v2.0 adds DAO/Foundation/DevCo/APC control, KOL token marketing, liquidity/POL/repurchase/loan activity, token exploits, and optional offchain income statements. It removes airdrop, future/related-token, locked-staking, insider transaction, holder-report and asset/cashflow items. Classification agnostic -- does not predetermine legal classification under a specific regime.
|Template
|1.0
|06/18/2025
|19
|Superseded
Initial release of the B-2 template. B2 is a continuously updated filing for mature post-TGE teams. It tells tokenholders how the project operates, how resources accrue to tokenholders, how governance works, how supply is managed, what liquidity/listing deals exist, and quarterly reporting. Covers resource flow, governance, token supply, market structure, and holder reports.
|Template
The Problem The TTF Solves
Digital assets lack a shared disclosure standard, so tokenholders, exchanges, and funds are forced to piece together material information from scattered, incomplete sources.
The TTF fixes this by giving the industry standardized disclosure frameworks with consistent completion states.
What Is The TTF
TTF provides protocols, a standardized way to put material information on the record. They create a consistent disclosure format the market can understand across all projects equally.
- What they do: Each filing helps organize important information around token structure, market structure, entity structure, financial disclosures, agreements, and other details.
- Filing types:
- The B-1 filing is a one-time disclosure (the S-1 of crypto) for pre-launch or post launch teams.
- The B-2 is a continuously updated filing for mature post-ICO teams.
- Both filings are classification agnostic, meaning they don't predetermine legal classification under a specific regime.
- How to complete: Get started by reaching out to Blockworks. A project will draft a filing then Blockworks will return a filing status that conveys whether required disclosures are complete or partial. For example, a "partial" status means the project has not fully disclosed all required information, whereas a "complete" status means the project has fully disclosed all required information.
Why Teams Complete A Filing
- Earn market trust. Tokenholders, exchanges, and market makers want to know that the teams they support are aligned, transparent, and willing to put important information on the record.
- Differentiate with disclosure. Strong teams should not be evaluated the same way as opaque teams. A completed filing gives credible protocols a way to stand apart.
- Increase investor visibility. Completed filings are distributed across Blockworks' investor, analyst, and venture network.
Start your filing at ir.blockworks.com.
The Transparency Alliance
The organizations backing an open, verifiable standard for token disclosures -- from policy bodies and exchanges to custodians and asset managers advancing trust in onchain markets.
in combined market capitalization behind the framework
Estimated aggregate market cap of the exchanges, custodians, and asset managers supporting the Token Transparency Framework.