Token Transparency Framework

The Problem The TTF Solves

Digital assets lack a shared disclosure standard, so tokenholders, exchanges, and funds are forced to piece together material information from scattered, incomplete sources.

The TTF fixes this by giving the industry standardized disclosure frameworks with consistent completion states.

What Is The TTF

TTF provides protocols, a standardized way to put material information on the record. They create a consistent disclosure format the market can understand across all projects equally.

What they do: Each filing helps organize important information around token structure, market structure, entity structure, financial disclosures, agreements, and other details.

Each filing helps organize important information around token structure, market structure, entity structure, financial disclosures, agreements, and other details. Filing types: The B-1 filing is a one-time disclosure (the S-1 of crypto) for pre-launch or post launch teams. The B-2 is a continuously updated filing for mature post-ICO teams. Both filings are classification agnostic, meaning they don't predetermine legal classification under a specific regime.

How to complete: Get started by reaching out to Blockworks. A project will draft a filing then Blockworks will return a filing status that conveys whether required disclosures are complete or partial. For example, a "partial" status means the project has not fully disclosed all required information, whereas a "complete" status means the project has fully disclosed all required information.

Why Teams Complete A Filing

Earn market trust. Tokenholders, exchanges, and market makers want to know that the teams they support are aligned, transparent, and willing to put important information on the record. Differentiate with disclosure. Strong teams should not be evaluated the same way as opaque teams. A completed filing gives credible protocols a way to stand apart. Increase investor visibility. Completed filings are distributed across Blockworks' investor, analyst, and venture network.

Start your filing at ir.blockworks.com.