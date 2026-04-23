Do You Have a Tip for Blockworks?

How Submitting a Tip Works

Blockworks stories often begin with tips and evidence brought to us by readers like you. If you have information to share, we want to hear from you.

Tips should consist of clear nuggets of information that you want our journalists to investigate deeper. It’s helpful if your tip is specific and includes evidence that supports the validity of your message. This could be text messages, emails, documents, receipts, photos, reports, and more. Here are a few examples:

  • XYZ blockchain struck a shady deal with a market maker, and I have the documents to prove it.
  • I have firsthand knowledge that XYZ politician is planning to launch a crypto project.

Please do not use this form to submit pitches, press releases or general feedback. Please see other ways to contact us.

Submit a Tip

We take protecting our sources’ identities very seriously. While the communication options listed below are secure, you should weigh the pros and cons of each tool before using them. We will not publish your name or information without your consent. Our editorial team reviews every tip, but not every tip will become a story.

Submit via Encrypted Web Form

The information you share through this form is end-to-end encrypted, which means that the contents can only be read by Blockworks.

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    Western Union: Mispriced Distribution in a Stablecoin World

    Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments.Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments. The market is pricing the business for terminal decline, but beneath the headline revenue shrink, Digital and Consumer Services are growing double digits and now represent 40% of the mix. The stablecoin pivot is what makes the risk/reward asymmetric: USDPT flips WU's settlement infrastructure from a cost center into a yield-generating layer, while the company already controls the physical entry and exit points that most crypto-native players lack. At roughly 5x earnings with a 10%+ dividend yield, the downside is cushioned, and our base case points to meaningful upside as WU transitions from decline back toward growth.

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