Do You Have a Tip for Blockworks?

How Submitting a Tip Works

Blockworks stories often begin with tips and evidence brought to us by readers like you. If you have information to share, we want to hear from you.

Tips should consist of clear nuggets of information that you want our journalists to investigate deeper. It’s helpful if your tip is specific and includes evidence that supports the validity of your message. This could be text messages, emails, documents, receipts, photos, reports, and more. Here are a few examples:

XYZ blockchain struck a shady deal with a market maker, and I have the documents to prove it.

I have firsthand knowledge that XYZ politician is planning to launch a crypto project.

Please do not use this form to submit pitches, press releases or general feedback. Please see other ways to contact us.

Submit a Tip

We take protecting our sources’ identities very seriously. While the communication options listed below are secure, you should weigh the pros and cons of each tool before using them. We will not publish your name or information without your consent. Our editorial team reviews every tip, but not every tip will become a story.

Submit via Encrypted Web Form

The information you share through this form is end-to-end encrypted, which means that the contents can only be read by Blockworks.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Comments (Required) Yes No First, last, pseudonym, whatever you’re comfortable with. This is how we’ll contact you unless you provide another communication method. Email Address Signal is end-to-end encrypted, and no metadata related to user communication is retained. Signal Phone Number or Username Telegram offers end-to-end encryption in Secret Chats. Telegram Phone Number or Username (Required) Share your tip with us. Tip If you would like to add documents to support your tip, please upload here… Drop files here or Select files Max. file size: 256 MB. File Can we reach out to you to follow up on this tip?Your Name

Signal is a secure, open source messaging app that Blockworks reporters often use when talking to sources. Signal messages are end-to-end encrypted and can be set to disappear after a given amount of time.

Contact us: [add BW signal account]