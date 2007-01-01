Acurast project icon

Acurast

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

acu

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0717

7D range

$0.0768

Stats

Market Cap
$23.78M
FDV
$76.88M
Circulating Supply
318.241M
Total Supply
1.022B
24h Volume
$2.7M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

acu

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0717

7D range

$0.0768

Acurast FAQs

What is the market cap of Acurast?

The current market cap of Acurast is $23.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Acurast?

Currently 35.45M of Acurast were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.67M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 5.00%.

What is the current price of Acurast?

The price of 1 Acurast currently costs $0.08.

How many Acurast are there?

The current circulating supply of Acurast is 318.24M. This is the total amount of Acurast that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Acurast?

Acurast currently ranks 630 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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