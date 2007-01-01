What is the market cap of Acurast? The current market cap of Acurast is $ 23.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Acurast? Currently 35.45M of Acurast were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.67M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 5.00%.

What is the current price of Acurast? The price of 1 Acurast currently costs $0.08.

How many Acurast are there? The current circulating supply of Acurast is 318.24M. This is the total amount of Acurast that is available.