Web3

Web3 is the third generation of the internet. where decentralized apps enable a more user driven experience. Stay up to date on Web 3 with Blockworks.

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The BreakdownWeb3

Links: Snow Crash, South Park, Bitcoin’s IPO and bubbles

Advice from Neal Stephenson, Kyle Broflovski, and Crypto Mom on building in crypto

by Byron Gilliam /
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The DropWeb3

Ethereum could be the ultimate app store for AI agents

Engineers from MetaMask, Coinbase, Google, and the Ethereum Foundation make the case for onchain AI agents via ERC-8004

by Kate Irwin /
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BusinessWeb3

Coinbase acquires Cobie’s crypto fundraising platform Echo for $375M

Echo founder Cobie says the sale to Coinbase was an unlikely outcome for his “noble failure” turned Web3 fundraising success

by Blockworks /
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The DropWeb3

Farcaster hits 100K+ funded wallets as it builds out its app store

The team is focused on supporting mini-app devs and may add more privacy features in the future

by Kate Irwin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterWeb3

Soundbites and sentiment from DAS London Day 1

Industry executives weigh in on last week’s “stress test” and the importance of stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
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The DropWeb3

OGP wants to pair any token with any game

The chain-agnostic app layer aims to reward players of any game, in any token

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin hints at future LINEA perks

The Ethereum co-founder suggested LINEA holders would be eligible for other airdrops in cryptic tweet

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

From Base to Robinhood: Why trading apps are going social

Robinhood and Coinbase are vying for user attention with new social features that could rival Twitter

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Optimism scores $5M+ Ronin deal for L2 tech

The news followed a flurry of bids from major L2 providers

by Kate Irwin /
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BusinessWeb3

OpenSea launches NFT archive with $1M+ acquisition plan

The marketplace announces curated digital art reserve with committee oversight and its first acquisition

by Blockworks /
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Web3

What Labor Day can teach crypto about power

Why the world celebrates labor movements on two different days

by Donovan Choy /
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The DropWeb3

The Sandbox co-founders ousted from exec roles amid mass layoffs

Animoca Brands is taking over The Sandbox, and a memecoin launchpad is in the works

by Kate Irwin /
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Empire NewsletterWeb3

Polymarket is close to crossing the culture chasm

The probabilities app is finding mainstream success

by David Canellis /
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The DropWeb3

Zora updates app after ‘Tyson Fury’ account sparks rugpull concerns

It’s unclear whether the celeb ever knew about the account made using his name

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Solana-based Jakpot Games launches pay-to-play arcade

Tokens, anticheat, and “degen mode”: the GameFi trenches don’t stop

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Arbitrum Gaming Ventures offers Ronin 750K ARB to become Orbit chain

Ronin’s L2 choice isn’t just up to its cofounders alone

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Yuga Labs CEO on crypto market: ‘This cycle is different’

There’s easily enough cash for at least another 2-3 years of Otherside game development, according to Greg Solano

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange launches Gemini Wallet

The Gemini Wallet and Onchain hub are great for total beginners, but have a lot of room to grow

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Solana-compatible Star Atlas L1 plots December launch

The new SVM chain Zink uses zk tech and promises universal account profiles

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

‘Memetic speculation’: Users debate Zora, the creator-token app with Coinbase backing

Almost a year in, the Zora accounts with highest value are about porn, AI art and memes

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Abstract mining game Bigcoin plots comeback after BIG crash

The new team aims to turn the game into a fair token launcher

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Could Animoca Brands’ investment bring the Cool Cats back?

Animoca has invested in Cool Cats Group, gaining a majority stake in the NFT brand

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

How EVE Frontier is using crypto to change the game

Eve Frontier devs share their vision for crypto-powered space battle

by Kate Irwin /
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0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

Breaking down Zora’s latest ‘Content Coin’ fad

ZORA token is up 227% on the week

by Donovan Choy /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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