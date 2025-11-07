Web3
Web3 is the third generation of the internet. where decentralized apps enable a more user driven experience. Stay up to date on Web 3 with Blockworks.
Advice from Neal Stephenson, Kyle Broflovski, and Crypto Mom on building in crypto
Engineers from MetaMask, Coinbase, Google, and the Ethereum Foundation make the case for onchain AI agents via ERC-8004
Echo founder Cobie says the sale to Coinbase was an unlikely outcome for his “noble failure” turned Web3 fundraising success
The team is focused on supporting mini-app devs and may add more privacy features in the future
Industry executives weigh in on last week’s “stress test” and the importance of stablecoins
The chain-agnostic app layer aims to reward players of any game, in any token
The Ethereum co-founder suggested LINEA holders would be eligible for other airdrops in cryptic tweet
Robinhood and Coinbase are vying for user attention with new social features that could rival Twitter
The news followed a flurry of bids from major L2 providers
The marketplace announces curated digital art reserve with committee oversight and its first acquisition
Why the world celebrates labor movements on two different days
Animoca Brands is taking over The Sandbox, and a memecoin launchpad is in the works
The probabilities app is finding mainstream success
It’s unclear whether the celeb ever knew about the account made using his name
Tokens, anticheat, and “degen mode”: the GameFi trenches don’t stop
Ronin’s L2 choice isn’t just up to its cofounders alone
There’s easily enough cash for at least another 2-3 years of Otherside game development, according to Greg Solano
The Gemini Wallet and Onchain hub are great for total beginners, but have a lot of room to grow
The new SVM chain Zink uses zk tech and promises universal account profiles
Almost a year in, the Zora accounts with highest value are about porn, AI art and memes
The new team aims to turn the game into a fair token launcher
Animoca has invested in Cool Cats Group, gaining a majority stake in the NFT brand
Eve Frontier devs share their vision for crypto-powered space battle
ZORA token is up 227% on the week