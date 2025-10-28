The Drop

There are a total of 142 articles associated with The Drop.

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The DropWeb3

Ethereum could be the ultimate app store for AI agents

Engineers from MetaMask, Coinbase, Google, and the Ethereum Foundation make the case for onchain AI agents via ERC-8004

by Kate Irwin /
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BusinessThe Drop

OpenSea monthly revenue surges 200% in pivot to trading aggregator

The platform’s rewards campaign may be behind its sudden growth

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Farcaster hits 100K+ funded wallets as it builds out its app store

The team is focused on supporting mini-app devs and may add more privacy features in the future

by Kate Irwin /
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BusinessThe Drop

Mastercard crypto SVP unpacks industry’s mass adoption problem

Will TradFi make crypto better or create more problems than it solves?

by Kate Irwin /
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MarketsThe Drop

Uniswap Labs front-end remains blocked in Ukraine, frustrating builders

The block appears to have been ongoing for over eight months

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

OGP wants to pair any token with any game

The chain-agnostic app layer aims to reward players of any game, in any token

by Kate Irwin /
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BusinessThe Drop

Exclusive: Genie founder raises $5M for social trading app Share

Share indexes every transaction across Solana, Base and Ethereum

by Kate Irwin /
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BusinessThe Drop

American Express launches travel stamp NFTs on Base

Crypto wallets are spun up on the backend to facilitate Amex’s latest blockchain push

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin hints at future LINEA perks

The Ethereum co-founder suggested LINEA holders would be eligible for other airdrops in cryptic tweet

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

From Base to Robinhood: Why trading apps are going social

Robinhood and Coinbase are vying for user attention with new social features that could rival Twitter

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Optimism scores $5M+ Ronin deal for L2 tech

The news followed a flurry of bids from major L2 providers

by Kate Irwin /
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OpinionThe Drop

Does crypto really need more blockchains?

B3’s XRPL Gamechain reminds me why I have gaming chain fatigue

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

The Sandbox co-founders ousted from exec roles amid mass layoffs

Animoca Brands is taking over The Sandbox, and a memecoin launchpad is in the works

by Kate Irwin /
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BusinessThe Drop

Exclusive: Camp Network launches L1 mainnet, token

Camp is looking to onboard licensors and creators to monetize their content for AI agents

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Zora updates app after ‘Tyson Fury’ account sparks rugpull concerns

It’s unclear whether the celeb ever knew about the account made using his name

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Solana-based Jakpot Games launches pay-to-play arcade

Tokens, anticheat, and “degen mode”: the GameFi trenches don’t stop

by Kate Irwin /
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OpinionThe Drop

Kanye West’s YZY memecoin is the last thing crypto needs

The token has crashed over 65% and been marked as dangerous due to its contract’s permissions

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Arbitrum Gaming Ventures offers Ronin 750K ARB to become Orbit chain

Ronin’s L2 choice isn’t just up to its cofounders alone

by Kate Irwin /
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PolicyThe Drop

Wyoming FRNT stablecoin on Solana to go live on Kraken

The state-backed token is being deployed across 7 blockchains and will direct profits toward education

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Yuga Labs CEO on crypto market: ‘This cycle is different’

There’s easily enough cash for at least another 2-3 years of Otherside game development, according to Greg Solano

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange launches Gemini Wallet

The Gemini Wallet and Onchain hub are great for total beginners, but have a lot of room to grow

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Solana-compatible Star Atlas L1 plots December launch

The new SVM chain Zink uses zk tech and promises universal account profiles

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

‘Memetic speculation’: Users debate Zora, the creator-token app with Coinbase backing

Almost a year in, the Zora accounts with highest value are about porn, AI art and memes

by Kate Irwin /
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The DropWeb3

Abstract mining game Bigcoin plots comeback after BIG crash

The new team aims to turn the game into a fair token launcher

by Kate Irwin /

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