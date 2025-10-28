The Drop
There are a total of 142 articles associated with The Drop.
Engineers from MetaMask, Coinbase, Google, and the Ethereum Foundation make the case for onchain AI agents via ERC-8004
The platform’s rewards campaign may be behind its sudden growth
The team is focused on supporting mini-app devs and may add more privacy features in the future
Will TradFi make crypto better or create more problems than it solves?
The block appears to have been ongoing for over eight months
The chain-agnostic app layer aims to reward players of any game, in any token
Share indexes every transaction across Solana, Base and Ethereum
Crypto wallets are spun up on the backend to facilitate Amex’s latest blockchain push
The Ethereum co-founder suggested LINEA holders would be eligible for other airdrops in cryptic tweet
Robinhood and Coinbase are vying for user attention with new social features that could rival Twitter
The news followed a flurry of bids from major L2 providers
B3’s XRPL Gamechain reminds me why I have gaming chain fatigue
Animoca Brands is taking over The Sandbox, and a memecoin launchpad is in the works
Camp is looking to onboard licensors and creators to monetize their content for AI agents
It’s unclear whether the celeb ever knew about the account made using his name
Tokens, anticheat, and “degen mode”: the GameFi trenches don’t stop
The token has crashed over 65% and been marked as dangerous due to its contract’s permissions
Ronin’s L2 choice isn’t just up to its cofounders alone
The state-backed token is being deployed across 7 blockchains and will direct profits toward education
There’s easily enough cash for at least another 2-3 years of Otherside game development, according to Greg Solano
The Gemini Wallet and Onchain hub are great for total beginners, but have a lot of room to grow
The new SVM chain Zink uses zk tech and promises universal account profiles
Almost a year in, the Zora accounts with highest value are about porn, AI art and memes
The new team aims to turn the game into a fair token launcher