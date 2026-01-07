The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. A daily Blockworks newsletter, by Byron Gilliam.
Banned from the dollar system, the country uses digital dollars instead
2025 was far from perfect, but much better than we think it was.
In the 90s, rapt audiences worldwide watched a coffee pot — will that fascination ever turn to crypto?
Some systems improve by failing — and crypto has no choice
Maybe tokenholders don’t need the rights that corporate shareholders have come to expect
Investors are often right about the future, but wrong about the returns
Will mega-unicorns collectively earn the trillions of dollars of revenue required to justify their valuations?
Spoiler alert: talking about crypto to normies is still really hard
When not knowing the odds improves your chances
What Thomas Edison actually invented — and what it tells us about the future of crypto
But who gets a key to the gate?
Throughout its billions of searches, Google’s goal has always been to train and hone its algorithms
It’s getting harder and harder to trade crypto like the good ol’ days
Stablecoins are no substitute for what makes the dollar dominant
Quantum teleportation could make money a physical resource again
And the bear case for bitcoin
Bad math makes headlines: real progress, a history of candlelight, and “the worst poverty analysis…ever seen”
Anthropic researchers report that their AI agents successfully exploited 56% of vulnerable smart contracts
For new growth, crypto may need to shed tired norms like over-raising and the hoarding of investment resources
Futuristic DeFi is stuck inside the computer. An old idea might be its escape hatch
From passageways to penumbras: a history of private life
The AI bubble could pop even if demand for AI is unlimited
Are stablecoins “the most dangerous form of crypto” or a “global public good”?
Randomness is easily mistaken for meaning, especially in markets.