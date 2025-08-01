Supply Shock

There are a total of 88 articles associated with Supply Shock.

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Supply Shock

The exchange that accidentally deleted its 17K Bitcoin wallet file

A spooky story about the importance of self-custody

by David Canellis /
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Supply Shock

Bitcoin whales are waking up — it’s perfect clickbait

A little inside baseball about crypto news

by David Canellis /
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Supply Shock

Why Bitcoin’s biggest mixer walked away from ‘huge profits’

The writing was on the wall for BitMixer

by David Canellis /
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DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin is still money, 8 years on from the Blocksize War

History shows Bitcoin consensus can be messy

by David Canellis /
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Supply Shock

Bitcoin political winds shifted as Facebook’s crypto crumbled

Few US politicians are this clearheaded about Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
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OpinionSupply Shock

Both ends of the curve agree — there’s not enough bitcoin for everyone

Bitcoin’s recent peak is a victory lap for curvers left and right

by David Canellis /
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DeFiSupply Shock

How Bitcoin survived a DoS attack now worth $24M

Big blockers wasted a bitcoin fortune trying to prove a point

by David Canellis /
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Supply Shock

What the Greek debt crisis taught us about Bitcoin, 10 years on

Surviving financial doomsday takes some preparation

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s journey to the mainstream started 15 years ago

Bitcoin’s runaway success was partly driven by Slashdot

by David Canellis /
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MarketsSupply Shock

Bitcoin already sets all-time high against the US dollar index

US dollars might technically be worth less, but it’s still good news

by David Canellis /
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DeFiSupply Shock

What the Sony Walkman and Bitcoin have in common

“Be your own bank” meets “be your own DJ”

by David Canellis /
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OpinionSupply Shock

Why the Winklevoss bros should be on Bitcoin’s Mt. Rushmore

Long before BlackRock’s ETF, there was the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust

by David Canellis /
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MarketsSupply Shock

Bitcoin bull market on track to be second longest on record

Bitcoin has been bullish for nearly 1,000 days

by David Canellis /
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DeFiSupply Shock

Why the fight for Bitcoin to exist might not be over yet

It took years of struggle to keep encryption free of government control

by David Canellis /
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MarketsSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s best slogan: It’s a ‘hedge against instability’

A Brexit-themed celebration of Bitcoin’s catchphrases

by David Canellis /
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DeFiSupply Shock

Peter Todd tells Permissionless why people don’t care about Bitcoin

Do stablecoins validate “crypto” beyond Bitcoin?

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

If companies, countries and ETFs are buying bitcoin — who’s selling?

Searching for someone to blame for bitcoin’s price

by David Canellis /
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MarketsSupply Shock

Ethereum was close to flipping Bitcoin in 2017 — then never again

The Flippening was always a meme, but for a moment it wasn’t so funny

by David Canellis /
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Supply ShockWeb3

Happy ₿-Day: Bitcoin’s official Unicode symbol turns 8

Every movement needs a symbol, cryptocurrency or not

by David Canellis /
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FinanceSupply Shock

When ‘George Clooney’ crashed bitcoin to below $0.01

This isn’t the worst hack to ever hit Mt. Gox, but it could be the most entertaining

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

How Ross Ulbricht could’ve been the richest Bitcoiner on Earth

You can’t put a price on freedom, but this comes close

by David Canellis /
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OpinionSupply Shock

You’ll know Bitcoin has won when it’s suddenly boring

Onboarding the world to Bitcoin takes a series of firsts

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

How Peter Todd stored bitcoin in his brain wallet

Few things are more cypherpunk than keeping keys in your brain wallet

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

We’re all still early — but not early enough for the free bitcoin faucet

FOMO can be a multiplayer experience

by David Canellis /

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