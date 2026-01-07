Policy

Blockworks covers a diverse range of cryptocurrency regulatory topics including SEC complaints, banking regulation, anti-money laundering and bipartisan legislation.

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PolicyThe Breakdown

Venezuela’s sanctions are stablecoins’ proof of concept

Banned from the dollar system, the country uses digital dollars instead

by Byron Gilliam /
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PolicyThe Breakdown

Privacy is not a ‘natural’ right — it’s an invention

From passageways to penumbras: a history of private life

by Byron Gilliam /
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PolicyThe Breakdown

Prediction markets, DATs, the fee switch, and Project Crypto

Jeff Yass bets that prediction markets could stop wars, Paul Atkins’ announcement on “tokens,” and more

by Byron Gilliam /
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0xResearch NewsletterPolicy

Bitcoin is up as shutdown clouds begin to clear

The Senate advanced a bipartisan funding package aimed at ending the shutdown, and bitcoin rose from its $100K bottom

by Shaunda Devens /
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Policy

Trump plans to pick Michael Selig to lead CFTC: Report

Selig’s potential nomination signals Trump’s push to align the SEC and CFTC on crypto regulation as market structure laws advance

by Blockworks /
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Policy

Capitol Gains: What’s the market structure holdup? Depends who you ask

Republicans say they are waiting on Democrats. Democrats say the industry is too cozy with Republicans

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao: WSJ

The president granted a full pardon to Changpeng Zhao, reversing one of the most high-profile crypto convictions in US history.

by Blockworks /
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Policy

Democrat tells crypto execs Republicans ‘used them’: Sources

Sen. Ruben Gallego expressed frustration with the partisan nature of crypto policy during a closed-door roundtable with industry executives Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

Capitol Gains: The US seized $15B in bitcoin. What comes next?

The US government announced the largest asset forfeiture in history — all in bitcoin. Here’s why it’s not headed straight for the strategic reserve

by Casey Wagner /
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FinancePolicy

OCC guidance paves way for Erebor’s crypto-bank ambitions

New OCC rules on crypto custody lower barriers for billionaire-backed banks like Erebor

by Blockworks /
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FinancePolicy

Stripe’s stablecoin biz seeks national bank trust charter

Stripe stablecoin unit aims to operate under a federal charter enabling regulated stablecoin issuance and custody services

by Blockworks /
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Policy

DOJ seeks forfeiture of more than $14B in bitcoin tied to global fraud ring

DOJ files record civil forfeiture against more than 127,000 BTC linked to scam activity

by Blockworks /
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Policy

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage touts plans for crypto deregulation, Bitcoin reserve

Reform UK’s party leader Farage took the stage at DAS London this morning

by Blockworks /
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Policy

Russia’s central bank to allow limited crypto activity by banks

The Bank of Russia will let banks handle cryptocurrencies under tight reserve caps as lawmakers prepare a digital asset bill

by Blockworks /
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Policy

Roger Ver reaches $48M tax settlement with US prosecutors: NYT

The crypto investor once known as “Bitcoin Jesus” will avoid trial under a deferred prosecution deal

by Blockworks /
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Policy

Luxembourg wealth fund to allocate 1% to Bitcoin ETFs

The €7 million investment marks Luxembourg’s first sovereign exposure to Bitcoin

by Blockworks /
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BusinessPolicy

Bybit secures UAE’s first SCA virtual asset license

The exchange’s full approval from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority marks a regulatory milestone for global crypto oversight

by Blockworks /
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Policy

Capitol Gains: Crypto hearings expected to continue mid-shutdown

As the shutdown enters its second week, sources say the Senate Banking Committee looks to move ahead with a market structure bill markup

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

Bank of North Dakota and Fiserv to launch Roughrider Coin stablecoin

North Dakota’s first state-backed stablecoin will launch on the Fiserv digital asset platform in 2026 to streamline interbank payments

by Blockworks /
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BusinessPolicy

Coinbase gains New York approval to offer crypto staking

The state’s decision opens staking access to New Yorkers, signaling a regulatory shift toward broader crypto participation

by Blockworks /
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Policy

FIFA faces Swiss probe over blockchain ticket tokens

Swiss regulator Gespa is assessing whether FIFA’s tokenized ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup violate gambling laws

by Blockworks /
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FinancePolicy

ECB picks providers for digital euro components

The central bank signed agreements with firms for fraud, payments, and app services ahead of a potential launch

by Blockworks /
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MarketsPolicy

Capitol Gains: Shutdown blues slow crypto work

Experts agree that the shutdown will delay new crypto ETF approvals, but lawmakers seem keen to move ahead with legislative work

by Casey Wagner /
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DeFiPolicy

Roman Storm seeks acquittal in Tornado Cash trial

The defense argues DOJ is criminalizing open-source code and violating First Amendment protections in landmark crypto case

by Blockworks /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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