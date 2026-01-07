Policy
Blockworks covers a diverse range of cryptocurrency regulatory topics including SEC complaints, banking regulation, anti-money laundering and bipartisan legislation.
Banned from the dollar system, the country uses digital dollars instead
From passageways to penumbras: a history of private life
Jeff Yass bets that prediction markets could stop wars, Paul Atkins’ announcement on “tokens,” and more
The Senate advanced a bipartisan funding package aimed at ending the shutdown, and bitcoin rose from its $100K bottom
Selig’s potential nomination signals Trump’s push to align the SEC and CFTC on crypto regulation as market structure laws advance
Republicans say they are waiting on Democrats. Democrats say the industry is too cozy with Republicans
The president granted a full pardon to Changpeng Zhao, reversing one of the most high-profile crypto convictions in US history.
Sen. Ruben Gallego expressed frustration with the partisan nature of crypto policy during a closed-door roundtable with industry executives Wednesday
The US government announced the largest asset forfeiture in history — all in bitcoin. Here’s why it’s not headed straight for the strategic reserve
New OCC rules on crypto custody lower barriers for billionaire-backed banks like Erebor
Stripe stablecoin unit aims to operate under a federal charter enabling regulated stablecoin issuance and custody services
DOJ files record civil forfeiture against more than 127,000 BTC linked to scam activity
Reform UK’s party leader Farage took the stage at DAS London this morning
The Bank of Russia will let banks handle cryptocurrencies under tight reserve caps as lawmakers prepare a digital asset bill
The crypto investor once known as “Bitcoin Jesus” will avoid trial under a deferred prosecution deal
The €7 million investment marks Luxembourg’s first sovereign exposure to Bitcoin
The exchange’s full approval from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority marks a regulatory milestone for global crypto oversight
As the shutdown enters its second week, sources say the Senate Banking Committee looks to move ahead with a market structure bill markup
North Dakota’s first state-backed stablecoin will launch on the Fiserv digital asset platform in 2026 to streamline interbank payments
The state’s decision opens staking access to New Yorkers, signaling a regulatory shift toward broader crypto participation
Swiss regulator Gespa is assessing whether FIFA’s tokenized ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup violate gambling laws
The central bank signed agreements with firms for fraud, payments, and app services ahead of a potential launch
Experts agree that the shutdown will delay new crypto ETF approvals, but lawmakers seem keen to move ahead with legislative work
The defense argues DOJ is criminalizing open-source code and violating First Amendment protections in landmark crypto case