People

There are a total of 264 articles associated with People.

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Empire NewsletterPeople

The worst and best part of Tom Lee’s predictions: they’re too early

Fundstrat’s chief investment officer may be the apex bull

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterPeople

If Kanye’s memecoin is a top signal, then crypto has fallen off

The headlines were so much louder in 2021

by David Canellis /
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PeoplePolicy

Tornado Cash developer found guilty on 1 count in partial verdict

After four days of deliberation, the jury found Roman Storm guilty on Wednesday of one federal count

by Casey Wagner /
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DeFiPeople

Tornado Cash trial is now in the jury’s hands

After lengthy closing arguments on Wednesday, the case is now in the hands of 12 jurors

by Casey Wagner /
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DeFiPeople

Roman Storm trial: Witnesses play up Tornado Cash privacy, decentralization

Closing arguments set to kick off Wednesday after Tuesday’s testimony from two expert witnesses and an a16z partner

by Ben Strack /
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PeoplePolicy

‘He lied’: US government makes opening plea to jury in Roman Storm trial

The government says Storm was a money-hungry aid to criminals; the defense says it’s not his fault that people used his code for illicit activities.

by Casey Wagner /
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BusinessPeople

BlockFi co-founder Flori Gilroy hired to lead revamped SoFi crypto unit

Both founders of the former crypto lender have now landed in new crypto industry roles

by Jack Kubinec /
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Lightspeed NewsletterPeople

Brooklyn teen deploys Solana node for his high school

How a political refugee turned NFT trader is giving back to his alma mater

by Jack Kubinec /
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0xResearch NewsletterPeople

Recapping Day 3 of Permissionless IV

Stablecoin drivers, the SEC’s war on ETH, and how AI is driving crypto

by Donovan Choy /
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Empire NewsletterPeople

Do tokens need fundamentals?

Framework’s Michael Anderson explains what tokens need in order to be successful

by Katherine Ross /
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PeopleThe Drop

Coinbase is ‘destroying’ retail crypto: Framework Ventures cofounder

Waka Flocka Flame-linked BaseDrop is raising some eyebrows

by Kate Irwin /
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PeopleSupply Shock

How Ross Ulbricht could’ve been the richest Bitcoiner on Earth

You can’t put a price on freedom, but this comes close

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

How Peter Todd stored bitcoin in his brain wallet

Few things are more cypherpunk than keeping keys in your brain wallet

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

We’re all still early — but not early enough for the free bitcoin faucet

FOMO can be a multiplayer experience

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

The first Bitcoin baby: how a fertility doctor encouraged early adoption

In 2012, a doctor offered fertility treatment discounts for customers paying in BTC

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

This Bitcoin drugstore thought experiment quickly got out of hand

Bitcoin grew too big for these types of hypotheticals

by David Canellis /
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PeopleWeb3

TRUMP wallet will let users buy BTC, SOL and more: spokesperson

A Magic Eden spokesperson confirmed that the team worked with the $TRUMP team on the wallet, which they expect to launch “soon”

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
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PeopleThe Drop

Berabaddies’ founder: Make DeFi simple — and cute AF

Berabaddies launches a community yield vault on Berachain to make DeFi accessible

by Kate Irwin /
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PeopleSupply Shock

Public-key birthday: ‘Cypherpunk sacred text’ turns 49 today

The gap between cryptography breakthroughs is shortening

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

Bitcoin whale watching is a sport for having fun, staying poor

Let’s go whale watching, Bitcoin style: Investigating the mysterious “12ib7” wallet now worth $3.2 billion

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

Stay united: Ross Ulbricht’s heartfelt message for Bitcoin

Silk Road founder Ulbricht made a triumphant return to the Bitcoin Conference, 10 years on from sentencing

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

Why Satoshi might still hold the keys to $123B BTC

Bitcoin’s creator may have had a powerful mining trick up his sleeve

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

How Isaac Miller fought the central banks with Bitcoin and $20K

Celebrating the wisdom of a diamond-handed Bitcoin Legend

by David Canellis /
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PeopleSupply Shock

Bitcoin celebrates Pizza Day with price record, Hall of Fame induction

Would you eat a billion dollars worth of pizza?

by Pete Rizzo&David Canellis /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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