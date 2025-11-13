Opinion
There are a total of 480 articles associated with Opinion.
If financial nihilism has driven you into memecoins, zero-day options, and sports betting, consider financial optimism instead
A recent mistrial illustrates how juries need more background information when it comes to judging complex systems like Ethereum
Insiders have the best information — markets should be willing to pay for it
B3’s XRPL Gamechain reminds me why I have gaming chain fatigue
The hunt for a killer app on Base hits a wall
Everyone knows that crypto is psychological torture
The token has crashed over 65% and been marked as dangerous due to its contract’s permissions
Purity tests are the only things keeping crypto “crypto”
Roman Storm was found guilty in a case experts say criminalizes non-custodial code
Rarity, exclusivity, and community are key tenets of NFTs — how did Labubus execute them so much better?
Blockchains, when done right, are built to last forever
Bitcoin’s recent peak is a victory lap for curvers left and right
Pinata CEO Kyle Tut reveals why data verification is only going to become more necessary
BlueYard’s head of crypto research developed FreePay to make fee-free, tap-to-pay crypto payments a reality
Long before BlackRock’s ETF, there was the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust
Prediction markets have found a mainstream fit
Onboarding the world to Bitcoin takes a series of firsts
With the June FOMC meeting coming up, the Fed remains unlikely to cut interest rates. Is this the right move?
Bitcoin needs a price, but its magic runs deeper
Tokens still suffer from a lack of transparency
Single-player and mobile games can still offer robust in-game economies for players
Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale
Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think
The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks