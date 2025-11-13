Opinion

There are a total of 480 articles associated with Opinion.

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OpinionThe Breakdown

Financial optimism is winning

If financial nihilism has driven you into memecoins, zero-day options, and sports betting, consider financial optimism instead

by Byron Gilliam /
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OpinionThe Breakdown

Crypto trials need clearer explanations of DeFi and its rules

A recent mistrial illustrates how juries need more background information when it comes to judging complex systems like Ethereum

by Byron Gilliam /
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OpinionThe Breakdown

Let insiders trade

Insiders have the best information — markets should be willing to pay for it

by Byron Gilliam /
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OpinionThe Drop

Does crypto really need more blockchains?

B3’s XRPL Gamechain reminds me why I have gaming chain fatigue

by Kate Irwin /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Crypto needs more than launchpads for mass adoption

The hunt for a killer app on Base hits a wall

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Is World Liberty Financial good for crypto? It doesn’t matter anymore

Everyone knows that crypto is psychological torture

by David Canellis /
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OpinionThe Drop

Kanye West’s YZY memecoin is the last thing crypto needs

The token has crashed over 65% and been marked as dangerous due to its contract’s permissions

by Kate Irwin /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Why crypto is headed for straight PvP

Purity tests are the only things keeping crypto “crypto”

by David Canellis /
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DeFiOpinion

Opinion: Tornado Cash developer conviction raises alarm for open-source devs

Roman Storm was found guilty in a case experts say criminalizes non-custodial code

by Macauley Peterson /
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OpinionThe Drop

Labubus have succeeded in every way that NFTs have failed

Rarity, exclusivity, and community are key tenets of NFTs — how did Labubus execute them so much better?

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
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OpinionThe Drop

The case for how crypto can Stop Killing Games

Blockchains, when done right, are built to last forever

by David Canellis /
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OpinionSupply Shock

Both ends of the curve agree — there’s not enough bitcoin for everyone

Bitcoin’s recent peak is a victory lap for curvers left and right

by David Canellis /
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OpinionThe Drop

Why we need a wallet on every device in a post-AI world

Pinata CEO Kyle Tut reveals why data verification is only going to become more necessary

by Kate Irwin /
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OpinionThe Drop

Crypto needs more no-fee, open-source payment tools

BlueYard’s head of crypto research developed FreePay to make fee-free, tap-to-pay crypto payments a reality

by Kate Irwin /
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OpinionSupply Shock

Why the Winklevoss bros should be on Bitcoin’s Mt. Rushmore

Long before BlackRock’s ETF, there was the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Why Kalshi’s new $2B valuation makes sense

Prediction markets have found a mainstream fit

by Katherine Ross /
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OpinionSupply Shock

You’ll know Bitcoin has won when it’s suddenly boring

Onboarding the world to Bitcoin takes a series of firsts

by David Canellis /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterOpinion

Is the Fed risking a policy mistake by sitting on their hands?

With the June FOMC meeting coming up, the Fed remains unlikely to cut interest rates. Is this the right move?

by Felix Jauvin /
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OpinionSupply Shock

What Mark Cuban still misses about Bitcoin

Bitcoin needs a price, but its magic runs deeper

by David Canellis /
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0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Crypto needs to fix token holder protections

Tokens still suffer from a lack of transparency

by Donovan Choy /
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OpinionThe Drop

Opinion: We need more single-player crypto games

Single-player and mobile games can still offer robust in-game economies for players

by Kate Irwin /
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OpinionThe Breakdown

Breaking the law can be productive (for everyone)

Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale

by Byron Gilliam /
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Lightspeed NewsletterOpinion

The rise of vibe coding on Solana

Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think

by Jeff Albus /
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0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Ethereum smart wallet mode panic, unpacked

The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks

by Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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