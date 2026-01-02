Markets

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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

DePIN and crypto gaming led a surprising end-of-year rebound

BTC finished the week up 1.6%, while L2s, RWAs and the treasury trade continued to grind lower

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Gold and silver won 2025

Gold is having its best year since 1979, while many DeFi names are trading near multi-year lows

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

The year new tokens died

2025 saw a huge compression in the valuation of new tokens, with the steepest losses in infrastructure and gaming

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Grinch rally: Crypto indices track lower through the week

The AI sector was the top loser on the week, trading down -26%

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Capital gets selective

Unit economics inflect, institutional capital shows up onchain, and market structure continues to evolve

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

ETFs flash a bid, HumidiFi tokenizes

BTC leads a broad crypto bid as ETFs post their strongest inflow in weeks

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Rangebound markets, resilient onchain lending

Crypto lags behind TradFi benchmarks, but trends in stablecoins, deposits and loans point to durable multi-year growth

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Solana tokens see gains amidst weeklong crypto slump

Despite a soft market backdrop, Solana DeFi tokens showed relative strength, with Sanctum leading the pack

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

After Monad’s TGE, can the chain turn hype into long-term conversion?

The data paint a complicated picture about user activity and the Monad ecosystem

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade lands today

Ethereum rolls out Fusaka, setting the stage for a stronger blob fee market and renewed deflationary potential

by Marc Arjoon&Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Strategy stress, liquidity strain

Money market indicators are flashing liquidity stress again as crypto underperforms equities

by Sam Schubert&Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Revenue declines and ETF outflows keep pressure on the crypto market

Meanwhile, high performance in AI and DePIN signals a renewed speculative appetite in infrastructure and computation.

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Crypto and tech indices close out a rough week

The S&P 500 fell -2.4% yesterday, and BTC plunged -5.2% to $80K today

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

AI relief rally meets BTC drag

Nvidia’s blowout earnings brighten risk sentiment, but crypto lags as BTC selling accelerates and sector performance bifurcates

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
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MarketsThe Breakdown

Astrology for traders

Randomness is easily mistaken for meaning, especially in markets.

by Byron Gilliam /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Markets in full risk-off mode

Markets retreated on Monday amid renewed macro uncertainty, with every index in the red except crypto minders

by Sam Schubert&Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin falls, even as Strategy buys $835.6M for its holdings

With markets still lagging, indices for BTC, crypto miners, and the Solana ecosystem are down

by Boccaccio /
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MarketsThe Breakdown

The everything bubble?

GPUs are starting to go dark even as data-center spending doubles — is a bubble on the horizon?

by Byron Gilliam /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Markets tumble as doubts grow over December rate cut

Risk assets sold off as doubts loom over a December rate cut, with BTC tumbling briefly below $95K this morning

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Lido’s buybacks won’t fix the bigger problem

Lido unveils a new buyback plan while BTC treasury companies slip below mNAV — can either model can truly return value?

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Ika could redefine trustless cross-chain DeFi

A new Sui-based protocol promises to unlock Bitcoin’s idle liquidity and eliminate wrapped-token risk

by Marc Arjoon&Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Uniswap finally turns the fee switch

What does Uniswap’s proposal to activate protocol fees and unify incentives mean for UNI token holders?

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Downtrends in BTC, ETH and SOL as risk returns to market

Risks and illiquidity come to surface in the wake of a red October

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Crypto flashes red as ETF flows reverse

BTC tumbles 15-20% from recent highs while ETF outflows signal shifting sentiment among institutional players

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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