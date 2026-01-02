Markets
Markets are volatile with everyone rushing to get their hands on the latest, greatest cryptocurrency. Get ahead of the pack with Blockworks premium insights.
BTC finished the week up 1.6%, while L2s, RWAs and the treasury trade continued to grind lower
Gold is having its best year since 1979, while many DeFi names are trading near multi-year lows
2025 saw a huge compression in the valuation of new tokens, with the steepest losses in infrastructure and gaming
The AI sector was the top loser on the week, trading down -26%
Unit economics inflect, institutional capital shows up onchain, and market structure continues to evolve
BTC leads a broad crypto bid as ETFs post their strongest inflow in weeks
Crypto lags behind TradFi benchmarks, but trends in stablecoins, deposits and loans point to durable multi-year growth
Despite a soft market backdrop, Solana DeFi tokens showed relative strength, with Sanctum leading the pack
The data paint a complicated picture about user activity and the Monad ecosystem
Ethereum rolls out Fusaka, setting the stage for a stronger blob fee market and renewed deflationary potential
Money market indicators are flashing liquidity stress again as crypto underperforms equities
Meanwhile, high performance in AI and DePIN signals a renewed speculative appetite in infrastructure and computation.
The S&P 500 fell -2.4% yesterday, and BTC plunged -5.2% to $80K today
Nvidia’s blowout earnings brighten risk sentiment, but crypto lags as BTC selling accelerates and sector performance bifurcates
Randomness is easily mistaken for meaning, especially in markets.
Markets retreated on Monday amid renewed macro uncertainty, with every index in the red except crypto minders
With markets still lagging, indices for BTC, crypto miners, and the Solana ecosystem are down
GPUs are starting to go dark even as data-center spending doubles — is a bubble on the horizon?
Risk assets sold off as doubts loom over a December rate cut, with BTC tumbling briefly below $95K this morning
Lido unveils a new buyback plan while BTC treasury companies slip below mNAV — can either model can truly return value?
A new Sui-based protocol promises to unlock Bitcoin’s idle liquidity and eliminate wrapped-token risk
What does Uniswap’s proposal to activate protocol fees and unify incentives mean for UNI token holders?
Risks and illiquidity come to surface in the wake of a red October
BTC tumbles 15-20% from recent highs while ETF outflows signal shifting sentiment among institutional players