Lightspeed Newsletter
There are a total of 297 articles associated with Lightspeed Newsletter.
Padre has 4% market share of trading platforms on Solana.
L1 governance drama
Transparency is nice, but expensive
Pipe’s testnet has delivered 60+ PB of data across ~290,000 Point of Presence (PoP) nodes
Bee Dashcams now cost $19 a month.
Stablecoin, DePIN and robo-advisor teams made the finals
Bullet is leveraging Celestia for data availability
The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3
Titan’s seed round is led by Galaxy Ventures
The BAGWORK memecoin creators made $169K on a 4-day-old memecoin, making it the 0.01% of creators that have earned more than $10K with Pump
Base lags behind Solana, but it’s a mixed picture
Solana’s war on MEV
From Labubus to Pokémon
Solana saw $78 million in REV for August
Software investing is hard…especially in the age of AI
The raise is led by a16z crypto
Gateway wants to be the de-facto entry point for Solana
Several teams in crypto have explored the idea of using futarchy to overhaul DAO governance
Sharps Technology raised $400 million in PIPE offering
Jupiter borrows Fluid’s innovative risk engine
Prop AMMs like SolFi, HumidFi and Obric are taking over liquid capital markets
Helium has over a million daily users, and recent mechanics include an emission halving and a circulating supply burn
3,865 tokens launched yesterday, about 15% of launchpad market share
Stripe and Circle launch L1 chains