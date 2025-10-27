Lightspeed Newsletter

There are a total of 297 articles associated with Lightspeed Newsletter.

article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Pump acquires Padre trading terminal, promises token compensation

Padre has 4% market share of trading platforms on Solana.

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

NEAR’s inflation reduction vote fails pass threshold, but it may still be implemented

L1 governance drama

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Running a blockchain foundation is actually really tough

Transparency is nice, but expensive

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Decentralized content delivery network Pipe launches mainnet

Pipe’s testnet has delivered 60+ PB of data across ~290,000 Point of Presence (PoP) nodes

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Hivemapper raises $32M, launches new subscription for Bee dashcams

Bee Dashcams now cost $19 a month.

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana finalists: Ignition Demo Day at Singapore Token2049

Stablecoin, DePIN and robo-advisor teams made the finals

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Inside Bullet’s goal to compete with CEX perps

Bullet is leveraging Celestia for data availability

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform

The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Titan raises $7M seed round alongside public launch of meta-DEX aggregator

Titan’s seed round is led by Galaxy Ventures

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

What makes Pump livestreaming different from Twitch or OnlyFans?

The BAGWORK memecoin creators made $169K on a 4-day-old memecoin, making it the 0.01% of creators that have earned more than $10K with Pump

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana vs. Base: How Ethereum’s most active L2 compares against Solana

Base lags behind Solana, but it’s a mixed picture

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

How Solana is cutting MEV snipers out of token launches

Solana’s war on MEV

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Gachapon on the blockchain is already a hundred-million dollar market

From Labubus to Pokémon

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana in 8 charts: August edition

Solana saw $78 million in REV for August

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Is zero-marginal-cost tech no more?

Software investing is hard…especially in the age of AI

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Reflect raises $3.75M to build yield-bearing stablecoin infra on Solana

The raise is led by a16z crypto

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Sanctum V2 expands to Solana’s transaction delivery layer

Gateway wants to be the de-facto entry point for Solana

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Understanding futarchy on Solana

Several teams in crypto have explored the idea of using futarchy to overhaul DAO governance

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

SOL digital asset treasuries are coming in size

Sharps Technology raised $400 million in PIPE offering

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jupiter Lend readies for public beta launch this week

Jupiter borrows Fluid’s innovative risk engine

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana’s proprietary AMMs are reshaping liquid asset markets for users

Prop AMMs like SolFi, HumidFi and Obric are taking over liquid capital markets

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Helium eyes a potential path to deflationary tokenomics

Helium has over a million daily users, and recent mechanics include an emission halving and a circulating supply burn

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana memecoin launchpad burns 100% of its revenues

3,865 tokens launched yesterday, about 15% of launchpad market share

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Corporations don’t care about your blockchain

Stripe and Circle launch L1 chains

by Donovan Choy /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact