Finance

There are a total of 1994 articles associated with Finance.

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FinanceThe Breakdown

Dollar dominance can’t be manufactured

Stablecoins are no substitute for what makes the dollar dominant

by Byron Gilliam /
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FinanceThe Breakdown

Stablecoins will transform everything — but commentators disagree on how

Are stablecoins “the most dangerous form of crypto” or a “global public good”?

by Byron Gilliam /
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0xResearch NewsletterFinance

Stablecoins step into the remittance game

MegaETH public sale auction ends tomorrow, and the free money machine has attracted people who like free money

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /
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BusinessFinance

Western Union to launch Solana-based dollar stablecoin

Legacy payments firm partners with Anchorage Digital to issue a dollar-pegged token under new US stablecoin law

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

IBM unveils blockchain development platform for governments and institutions

The new IBM–Dfns platform enables banks and governments to manage digital assets securely across 40 blockchains

by Blockworks /
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FinanceMarkets

BlackRock lists bitcoin ETP for UK retail investors

The iShares Bitcoin ETP launches on the London Stock Exchange, offering UK investors regulated bitcoin exposure via Coinbase custody.

by Blockworks /
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Finance

VanEck files for first Lido staked ETH ETF

The proposed fund would offer institutional investors regulated exposure to Ethereum staking through Lido’s stETH token

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

Ripple acquires GTreasury in $1B deal to expand into corporate finance

Acquisition adds to Ripple’s 2025 M&A spree as it moves into treasury, brokerage and stablecoin infrastructure

by Blockworks /
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Finance

Kraken acquires CFTC-regulated Small Exchange for $100M

Move positions Kraken to launch fully regulated U.S. derivatives markets under CFTC oversight, expanding its onshore reach.

by Blockworks /
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DeFiFinance

Citi posits bank tokens may be more popular than stablecoins

Stablecoins are blockchain’s “ChatGPT moment” says Citi analyst Sophia Bantanidis at DAS London

by Macauley Peterson /
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FinancePolicy

OCC guidance paves way for Erebor’s crypto-bank ambitions

New OCC rules on crypto custody lower barriers for billionaire-backed banks like Erebor

by Blockworks /
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FinancePolicy

Stripe’s stablecoin biz seeks national bank trust charter

Stripe stablecoin unit aims to operate under a federal charter enabling regulated stablecoin issuance and custody services

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

It’s selling time for stablecoin companies

Coinbase and Mastercard’s BVNK bids illustrate how hot the stablecoin acquisition space has become

by Jack Kubinec /
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Finance

Morgan Stanley opens crypto fund access to all wealth clients

The bank will allow bitcoin and ether fund exposure in any account type, marking a post-election shift in Wall Street’s crypto stance

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

PayPay takes stake in Binance Japan to merge crypto and cashless payments

The deal gives PayPay a 40% stake in Binance Japan, linking digital assets with Japan’s largest mobile payment network

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

Citi invests in stablecoin startup BVNK as banks deepen crypto ties

Citigroup’s venture arm backs BVNK to expand stablecoin payments infrastructure amid growing US regulatory clarity

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

Bullish partners with Deutsche Bank for institutional fiat access

The partnership integrates Deutsche Bank’s payment rails with Bullish’s regulated exchange, streamlining fiat operations for institutional traders

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

Square announces Bitcoin payments for merchants

Block’s subsidiary adds direct Bitcoin integration and AI-powered ordering tools for small businesses seeking streamlined transactions

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

S&P Global announces crypto ecosystem index blending digital assets and equities

The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index combines 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 crypto-linked companies, offering investors hybrid exposure

by Blockworks /
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FinanceMarkets

Intercontinental Exchange takes $2B stake in Polymarket

NYSE owner’s investment values the prediction market at $8–9 billion, signaling Wall Street’s entry into event-based trading

by Blockworks /
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Finance

Ondo Finance finalizes Oasis Pro acquisition to expand US tokenized securities platform

The deal gives Ondo Finance SEC-registered broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent licenses to operate regulated tokenized securities markets

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

Grayscale debuts first US spot crypto ETPs with staking

Ethereum and Solana funds mark industry first as Grayscale adds staking to spot crypto products

by Blockworks /
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FinancePolicy

ECB picks providers for digital euro components

The central bank signed agreements with firms for fraud, payments, and app services ahead of a potential launch

by Blockworks /
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Finance

CME Group eyes 24/7 crypto derivatives trading expansion

The derivatives giant will extend futures and options access to round-the-clock trading in early 2026

by Blockworks /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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