Finance
There are a total of 1994 articles associated with Finance.
Stablecoins are no substitute for what makes the dollar dominant
Are stablecoins “the most dangerous form of crypto” or a “global public good”?
MegaETH public sale auction ends tomorrow, and the free money machine has attracted people who like free money
Legacy payments firm partners with Anchorage Digital to issue a dollar-pegged token under new US stablecoin law
The new IBM–Dfns platform enables banks and governments to manage digital assets securely across 40 blockchains
The iShares Bitcoin ETP launches on the London Stock Exchange, offering UK investors regulated bitcoin exposure via Coinbase custody.
The proposed fund would offer institutional investors regulated exposure to Ethereum staking through Lido’s stETH token
Acquisition adds to Ripple’s 2025 M&A spree as it moves into treasury, brokerage and stablecoin infrastructure
Move positions Kraken to launch fully regulated U.S. derivatives markets under CFTC oversight, expanding its onshore reach.
Stablecoins are blockchain’s “ChatGPT moment” says Citi analyst Sophia Bantanidis at DAS London
New OCC rules on crypto custody lower barriers for billionaire-backed banks like Erebor
Stripe stablecoin unit aims to operate under a federal charter enabling regulated stablecoin issuance and custody services
Coinbase and Mastercard’s BVNK bids illustrate how hot the stablecoin acquisition space has become
The bank will allow bitcoin and ether fund exposure in any account type, marking a post-election shift in Wall Street’s crypto stance
The deal gives PayPay a 40% stake in Binance Japan, linking digital assets with Japan’s largest mobile payment network
Citigroup’s venture arm backs BVNK to expand stablecoin payments infrastructure amid growing US regulatory clarity
The partnership integrates Deutsche Bank’s payment rails with Bullish’s regulated exchange, streamlining fiat operations for institutional traders
Block’s subsidiary adds direct Bitcoin integration and AI-powered ordering tools for small businesses seeking streamlined transactions
The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index combines 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 crypto-linked companies, offering investors hybrid exposure
NYSE owner’s investment values the prediction market at $8–9 billion, signaling Wall Street’s entry into event-based trading
The deal gives Ondo Finance SEC-registered broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent licenses to operate regulated tokenized securities markets
Ethereum and Solana funds mark industry first as Grayscale adds staking to spot crypto products
The central bank signed agreements with firms for fraud, payments, and app services ahead of a potential launch
The derivatives giant will extend futures and options access to round-the-clock trading in early 2026