Empire Newsletter

There are a total of 377 articles associated with Empire Newsletter.

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DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Value distribution to token holders returns to all-time high: 1kx report

Value distribution came to $1.9 billion distributed in Q3, though total revenues have yet to beat 2021 heights

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterMarkets

Attack on Binance? Crypto meltdowns are starting to rhyme

Picking through the $19 billion wreckage of crypto’s worst liquidation event to date

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Will stablecoins break the token flywheel?

If free-flowing stablecoins provide the crucial infrastructure layer of crypto, tokens as a conduit for capital may have less appeal

by David Canellis /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Shifts in strategy, increased transparency may help DATs evolve

The DAT trend may differ from prior implosions

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Crypto needs more than launchpads for mass adoption

The hunt for a killer app on Base hits a wall

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Is World Liberty Financial good for crypto? It doesn’t matter anymore

Everyone knows that crypto is psychological torture

by David Canellis /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto industry on pace to break 2021 fundraising record

A new breed of crypto entrepreneur is building in stablecoins, per Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH poised to set tempo for the rest of the bull run

The World Computer picks up where BTC has left off

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterWeb3

Polymarket is close to crossing the culture chasm

The probabilities app is finding mainstream success

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterPeople

The worst and best part of Tom Lee’s predictions: they’re too early

Fundstrat’s chief investment officer may be the apex bull

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterPolicy

Hester Peirce on the SEC’s next moves in crypto

The SEC is still working on a framework for token sales.

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterPeople

If Kanye’s memecoin is a top signal, then crypto has fallen off

The headlines were so much louder in 2021

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto insiders ramp up stock sales, nearing $1.7B in 2025

Hot markets have made for big paydays this year

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Why crypto is headed for straight PvP

Purity tests are the only things keeping crypto “crypto”

by David Canellis /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How liquid funds thrive in spot crypto markets

CoinFund and Pantera partners offer insights into how they pick their coins

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterPolicy

A16z and DeFi Education Fund propose ‘safe harbor’ policies for DeFi apps

Under the suggested criteria, non-custodial apps would not have to pursue broker registration

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Scenius Capital raises $20M for new fund of emerging crypto VC funds

Scenius Capital also announced that ParaFi took a strategic GP stake

by Katherine Ross /
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AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Stablecoins accounted for 90% of salaries paid in crypto in 2024: Pantera survey

9.6% of crypto industry employees were paid in crypto, and most opted for USDC and USDT

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto needs more innovative stories for mainstream adoption: Halcyon co-founder

Companies can find new audiences by moving beyond traditional press releases, says Aubrey Strobel

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Galaxy’s broad crypto strategy covers key ‘buckets’: Flood Capital

With Galaxy set to report earnings tomorrow, Rittenhouse Research rated it a strong buy in a recent note

by Katherine Ross /
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Empire Newsletter

Why the appetite for DATs isn’t waning yet

On Empire, Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick noted that we may see M&A activity pick up in DATs

by Katherine Ross /
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Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin loses momentum to close out July, as ETH eyes new upside target

ETH’s “breakout marks a significant structural shift and clears the path towards…$4,000,” Kraken’s OTC desk noted

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Not every firm has the brand power to launch a stablecoin: Core VC

Core’s David Roos says that there won’t be ‘thousands’ of stablecoins launched at once

by Katherine Ross /
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Empire NewsletterMarkets

Animal spirits are ‘back in the market:’ Empire

Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick and Empire’s Jason Yanowitz talked about the market and what they’re watching

by Katherine Ross /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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