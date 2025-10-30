Empire Newsletter
There are a total of 377 articles associated with Empire Newsletter.
Value distribution came to $1.9 billion distributed in Q3, though total revenues have yet to beat 2021 heights
Picking through the $19 billion wreckage of crypto’s worst liquidation event to date
If free-flowing stablecoins provide the crucial infrastructure layer of crypto, tokens as a conduit for capital may have less appeal
The DAT trend may differ from prior implosions
The hunt for a killer app on Base hits a wall
Everyone knows that crypto is psychological torture
A new breed of crypto entrepreneur is building in stablecoins, per Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick
The World Computer picks up where BTC has left off
The probabilities app is finding mainstream success
Fundstrat’s chief investment officer may be the apex bull
The SEC is still working on a framework for token sales.
The headlines were so much louder in 2021
Hot markets have made for big paydays this year
Purity tests are the only things keeping crypto “crypto”
CoinFund and Pantera partners offer insights into how they pick their coins
Under the suggested criteria, non-custodial apps would not have to pursue broker registration
Scenius Capital also announced that ParaFi took a strategic GP stake
9.6% of crypto industry employees were paid in crypto, and most opted for USDC and USDT
Companies can find new audiences by moving beyond traditional press releases, says Aubrey Strobel
With Galaxy set to report earnings tomorrow, Rittenhouse Research rated it a strong buy in a recent note
On Empire, Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick noted that we may see M&A activity pick up in DATs
ETH’s “breakout marks a significant structural shift and clears the path towards…$4,000,” Kraken’s OTC desk noted
Core’s David Roos says that there won’t be ‘thousands’ of stablecoins launched at once
Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick and Empire’s Jason Yanowitz talked about the market and what they’re watching