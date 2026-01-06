DeFi
Stay ahead of the curve with timely insights about decentralized finance (DeFi). Blockworks reports the news that moves the industry one way or the other.
Ranger’s Jan 6–10 sale could re-accelerate MetaDAO volumes and revenue
DTCC moves DTC-custodied Treasuries onchain via Canton, while Lighter’s LIT launches trading at a fees multiple in Hyperliquid territory
Some systems improve by failing — and crypto has no choice
The exchange between Kamino and Jupiter has escalated from healthy competition to a clear public dispute
For new growth, crypto may need to shed tired norms like over-raising and the hoarding of investment resources
Futuristic DeFi is stuck inside the computer. An old idea might be its escape hatch
With every generation, new problems arise — usually caused by the previous generation’s solutions
The need for a public, verifiable ledger system may have prompted the creation of an ancient mountain site
As DevConnect kicks off in Buenos Aires, Vitalik and friends call for a reset
The team is betting that a 20-minute hardware trust window beats a new alt-L1
Hyperliquid’s HIP-5 proposal ignites debate, while DePIN and DeFi bounce back
Value distribution came to $1.9 billion distributed in Q3, though total revenues have yet to beat 2021 heights
With tBTC under the hood, Acre abstracts bridging and converts non-BTC rewards to bitcoin
The $200M Sharplink plan combines staking, Eigencloud AVS rewards and partner incentives under qualified custody
The project’s ICO page showed more than $150 million in bids at $3 billion FDV
L1 governance drama
All Core Devs confirmed testnet deployments and Holesky shutdown on schedule
With 10Y Treasury yields falling below 4%, Spark is moving $100M into Superstate’s crypto carry fund
Companion “Wallet” software now includes an “Enterprise Multisig” built on Safe, but adds on-device clear signing
Jupiter reports $45 million in Q3 revenues
As AI reshapes the demand for infrastructure, Bitcoin miners are reinventing themselves as energy-first compute providers
From The DAO to Mango Markets, a documentary puts the spotlight on whether immutability should trump intent
Praise from EF leaders, warnings from skeptics — and a community deciding whether this is a threat or a forcing function
ZachXBT says $3 million worth of XRP from a crypto user in the US was laundered through Huione-linked OTC venues