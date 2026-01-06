DeFi

Stay ahead of the curve with timely insights about decentralized finance (DeFi). Blockworks reports the news that moves the industry one way or the other.

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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ranger’s ICO starts today, and MetaDAO eyes a reset

Ranger’s Jan 6–10 sale could re-accelerate MetaDAO volumes and revenue

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Canton’s $6T RWA rails and Lighter’s Hyperliquid multiple

DTCC moves DTC-custodied Treasuries onchain via Canton, while Lighter’s LIT launches trading at a fees multiple in Hyperliquid territory

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

Failure is an option in crypto finance

Some systems improve by failing — and crypto has no choice

by Byron Gilliam /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Analyzing Jup Lend vs. Kamino

The exchange between Kamino and Jupiter has escalated from healthy competition to a clear public dispute

by Carlos /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

Too funded to fail: Crypto needs a forest fire

For new growth, crypto may need to shed tired norms like over-raising and the hoarding of investment resources

by Byron Gilliam /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

The sci-fi future of onchain assets and smart locks

Futuristic DeFi is stuck inside the computer. An old idea might be its escape hatch

by Byron Gilliam /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

Techno-optimism and problems as a conduit of progress

With every generation, new problems arise — usually caused by the previous generation’s solutions

by Byron Gilliam /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

Did the Inca envision a blockchain system?

The need for a public, verifiable ledger system may have prompted the creation of an ancient mountain site

by Byron Gilliam /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

Ethereum’s ‘Trustless Manifesto’ and the return to first principles

As DevConnect kicks off in Buenos Aires, Vitalik and friends call for a reset

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

Rift wants to make swapping bitcoin crosschain not suck

The team is betting that a 20-minute hardware trust window beats a new alt-L1

by Macauley Peterson /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Buybacks get pushback, and markets rebound

Hyperliquid’s HIP-5 proposal ignites debate, while DePIN and DeFi bounce back

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
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DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Value distribution to token holders returns to all-time high: 1kx report

Value distribution came to $1.9 billion distributed in Q3, though total revenues have yet to beat 2021 heights

by David Canellis /
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DeFi

Acre’s 14% bitcoin yield leans on Ethereum DeFi

With tBTC under the hood, Acre abstracts bridging and converts non-BTC rewards to bitcoin

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Sharplink takes its ETH onchain, as ETHZilla trims its stash

The $200M Sharplink plan combines staking, Eigencloud AVS rewards and partner incentives under qualified custody

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFiMarkets

MegaETH initial coin offering 3x oversubscribed less than 30 minutes post-launch

The project’s ICO page showed more than $150 million in bids at $3 billion FDV

by Blockworks /
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DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

NEAR’s inflation reduction vote fails pass threshold, but it may still be implemented

L1 governance drama

by Donovan Choy /
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DeFi

Fusaka upgrade on track as devs eye December mainnet fork

All Core Devs confirmed testnet deployments and Holesky shutdown on schedule

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Sky pivots beyond treasuries as yields dip, staking overhaul looms

With 10Y Treasury yields falling below 4%, Spark is moving $100M into Superstate’s crypto carry fund

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Ledger Nano Gen5 feels like Flex for less

Companion “Wallet” software now includes an “Enterprise Multisig” built on Safe, but adds on-device clear signing

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Jupiter wants to turn its token’s fate around

Jupiter reports $45 million in Q3 revenues

by Donovan Choy /
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DeFi

The megawatt trade: Are bitcoin miners just getting started?

As AI reshapes the demand for infrastructure, Bitcoin miners are reinventing themselves as energy-first compute providers

by Marc Arjoon&Sam Schubert /
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DeFi

‘Code is law,’ revisited, in new feature doc

From The DAO to Mango Markets, a documentary puts the spotlight on whether immutability should trump intent

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Ethereum reckons with Dankrad Feist’s move to Tempo

Praise from EF leaders, warnings from skeptics — and a community deciding whether this is a threat or a forcing function

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFi

ZachXBT links $3M XRP theft to wallet-draining phishing ring

ZachXBT says $3 million worth of XRP from a crypto user in the US was laundered through Huione-linked OTC venues

by Blockworks /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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