Business

Crypto business news from Blockworks - hiring updates, funding announcements, blockchain industry news and everything you need to be a crypto insider.

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0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

The Strategy playbook looks different in 2026

The treasury company now holds 673,783 BTC, but flow is more likely to be episodic in this year’s financial climate

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Monad ships mainnet, while markets rebound

Rate cut probabilities swing back and risk assets recover, while Monad goes live and Galaxy’s investment case evolves

by Carlos&Sam Schubert /
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Business

Pantera leads $7.5M round for Accountable: Exclusive

Accountable is also eyeing mid-November for mainnet launch

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessDeFi

Sharplink takes its ETH onchain, as ETHZilla trims its stash

The $200M Sharplink plan combines staking, Eigencloud AVS rewards and partner incentives under qualified custody

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessFinance

Western Union to launch Solana-based dollar stablecoin

Legacy payments firm partners with Anchorage Digital to issue a dollar-pegged token under new US stablecoin law

by Blockworks /
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Business

Trump Media unveils prediction market Truth Predict

The Truth Social parent will integrate Crypto.com Derivatives North America, allowing users to trade prediction contracts under federal oversight

by Blockworks /
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Business

Coinbase Prime, Figment expand institutional staking integration

Partnership surpasses $2 billion in staked assets and adds support for new Proof-of-Stake networks

by Blockworks /
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Business

Securitize to go public at $1.25B via Cantor SPAC deal

The tokenization leader will merge with Cantor Equity Partners II, becoming the first public firm focused on securities tokenization

by Blockworks /
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BusinessMarkets

Bitwise slated to launch milestone US solana ETF Tuesday

Canary Capital ETFs that hold HBAR and LTC are slated to debut on the Nasdaq tomorrow

by Ben Strack /
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Business

tZERO plans IPO to expand tokenized asset platform

Blockchain infrastructure firm tZERO aims for a public listing to scale its regulated platform for tokenized securities and real-world assets

by Blockworks /
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BusinessFinance

IBM unveils blockchain development platform for governments and institutions

The new IBM–Dfns platform enables banks and governments to manage digital assets securely across 40 blockchains

by Blockworks /
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BusinessDeFi

Sky pivots beyond treasuries as yields dip, staking overhaul looms

With 10Y Treasury yields falling below 4%, Spark is moving $100M into Superstate’s crypto carry fund

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Ledger Nano Gen5 feels like Flex for less

Companion “Wallet” software now includes an “Enterprise Multisig” built on Safe, but adds on-device clear signing

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Jupiter wants to turn its token’s fate around

Jupiter reports $45 million in Q3 revenues

by Donovan Choy /
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Business

Exclusive: Paxos to allow employees to be paid in USDG

Paxos’ integration with Toku will let employees opt to receive their paychecks in stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
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Business

Aave’s Q3 showed resilient revenue and calmer rates — and Stani is eyeing a Q4 macro tailwind

Net interest remains the workhorse as liquidations prove the risk framework is sound

by Macauley Peterson /
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Business

Kalshi attracts investor offers valuing platform above $10 billion: Report

Court win, sports deals, and surging volumes lift prediction-market Kalshi as venture capital considers new funding

by Blockworks /
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BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

BlackRock to keep focus on BTC, ETH ahead of crypto ETF ‘explosion’

As crypto-centric firms file for array of products, the world’s largest asset manager seeks to grow AUM in existing funds

by Ben Strack /
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Business

Modern Treasury acquires Beam stablecoin startup in $40M deal

The payments platform expands into stablecoin infrastructure with an all-stock acquisition of Beam, signaling deeper fintech-crypto integration

by Blockworks /
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Business

FalconX to acquire 21Shares

The acquisition combines FalconX’s institutional brokerage network with 21Shares’ ETF platform, signaling a new phase in digital asset integration

by Blockworks /
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Business

Galaxy posts $505M profit as trading and asset gains surge

Digital asset firm reports record quarterly earnings with $11.5B in assets, boosted by trading, inflows, and Helios expansion

by Blockworks /
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Business

Exclusive: YZi Labs leads $25M round for Sign

Sign’s raised over $55 million throughout three rounds

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessMarkets

Crypto founders criticize Binance listing process

Three founders confirmed that Binance asked for some token supply in exchange for a listing

by Jack Kubinec /
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BusinessWeb3

Coinbase acquires Cobie’s crypto fundraising platform Echo for $375M

Echo founder Cobie says the sale to Coinbase was an unlikely outcome for his “noble failure” turned Web3 fundraising success

by Blockworks /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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