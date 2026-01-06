Business
Crypto business news from Blockworks - hiring updates, funding announcements, blockchain industry news and everything you need to be a crypto insider.
The treasury company now holds 673,783 BTC, but flow is more likely to be episodic in this year’s financial climate
Rate cut probabilities swing back and risk assets recover, while Monad goes live and Galaxy’s investment case evolves
Accountable is also eyeing mid-November for mainnet launch
The $200M Sharplink plan combines staking, Eigencloud AVS rewards and partner incentives under qualified custody
Legacy payments firm partners with Anchorage Digital to issue a dollar-pegged token under new US stablecoin law
The Truth Social parent will integrate Crypto.com Derivatives North America, allowing users to trade prediction contracts under federal oversight
Partnership surpasses $2 billion in staked assets and adds support for new Proof-of-Stake networks
The tokenization leader will merge with Cantor Equity Partners II, becoming the first public firm focused on securities tokenization
Canary Capital ETFs that hold HBAR and LTC are slated to debut on the Nasdaq tomorrow
Blockchain infrastructure firm tZERO aims for a public listing to scale its regulated platform for tokenized securities and real-world assets
The new IBM–Dfns platform enables banks and governments to manage digital assets securely across 40 blockchains
With 10Y Treasury yields falling below 4%, Spark is moving $100M into Superstate’s crypto carry fund
Companion “Wallet” software now includes an “Enterprise Multisig” built on Safe, but adds on-device clear signing
Jupiter reports $45 million in Q3 revenues
Paxos’ integration with Toku will let employees opt to receive their paychecks in stablecoins
Net interest remains the workhorse as liquidations prove the risk framework is sound
Court win, sports deals, and surging volumes lift prediction-market Kalshi as venture capital considers new funding
As crypto-centric firms file for array of products, the world’s largest asset manager seeks to grow AUM in existing funds
The payments platform expands into stablecoin infrastructure with an all-stock acquisition of Beam, signaling deeper fintech-crypto integration
The acquisition combines FalconX’s institutional brokerage network with 21Shares’ ETF platform, signaling a new phase in digital asset integration
Digital asset firm reports record quarterly earnings with $11.5B in assets, boosted by trading, inflows, and Helios expansion
Sign’s raised over $55 million throughout three rounds
Three founders confirmed that Binance asked for some token supply in exchange for a listing
Echo founder Cobie says the sale to Coinbase was an unlikely outcome for his “noble failure” turned Web3 fundraising success