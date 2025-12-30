Announcements
There are a total of 31 articles associated with Announcements.
A look back at 2025, reflections on our industry, and what it means for Blockworks in 2026
Crypto tokens need better investor relations infrastructure; today, Blockworks solves that.
A no-code workspace to shape Blockworks data into custom visuals. Live today!
The next release in our data-first roadmap opens the pipes for programmatic access. Join the waitlist now.
The next step in Blockworks’ evolution into a data powerhouse increases customizability and autonomy over their high quality charts and data
Introducing the Token Transparency Framework, a publicly available token disclosure standard
The Breakdown becomes your central hub for insightful, daily crypto macro analysis
Today Blockworks is launching Analytics 2.0, our greatly improved crypto data and analytics platform
Dive into crypto’s “application layer” with Kate Irwin everyday at 12:30 pm EST
Supply Shock offers a unique, historical lens on Bitcoin’s current events and narratives
A look back on the past year, and what we’re aiming for in 2025
Blockworks Editorial will produce and publish a revamped version, five days per week. The Drop joins Blockworks’ portfolio of media brands alongside The Breakdown, Forward Guidance, Lightspeed, and more.
Blockworks Advisory helps protocols coordinate their launch and growth through white-glove, bespoke services
This is a momentous step for Blockworks, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration unlocks for our community
With this launch, Blockworks Research consolidates hundreds of features into one subscription model
From restaking to Bitcoin layer-2 solutions, AI, NFTs and modularity, Permissionless III will address all the latest narratives in crypto
Blockworks Analytics creates single source of truth for on-chain data
Funding will accelerate the research and data offering and enable global expansion
Stay on top of governance with live tracking and easy-to-understand proposal insights
The free offering organizes and tracks a list of programs and available requests for proposal
Media company seeks to offer “most powerful research and data platform in crypto,” co-founder says
Company’s institutional client group names leader to newly created position dedicated to crypto space
Many are worried that inflation will damage the value of treasury bonds. Not Eric Basmajian.
“Forward Guidance” takes listeners into the beating heart of the global financial machine