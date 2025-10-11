Analysis
Crypto news analysis, context, and perspective from the Editorial team at Blockworks.
Friday saw dramatic crypto market activity in the hours after President Donald Trump threatened a new flare-up in US-China trade tensions.
If free-flowing stablecoins provide the crucial infrastructure layer of crypto, tokens as a conduit for capital may have less appeal
A TradFi veteran could be Solana’s best bet at finding its own Michael Saylor
Does Circle’s Arc threaten Ethereum’s “stablecoin chain” moat, or does EVM gravity pull flows back anyway?
9.6% of crypto industry employees were paid in crypto, and most opted for USDC and USDT
One wallet bought pump.fun’s token from 500 different addresses
Bitcoin’s runaway success was partly driven by Slashdot
Searching for someone to blame for bitcoin’s price
Total stablecoin supply sits at $249 billion
Job openings rallied and continuing claims stalled ahead of May’s employment report
E-gold reached $2 billion annual volume at its 2006 peak
Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories
LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock
Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war
Long before Ordinals, bitcoin gambling site SatoshiDice was blamed for spamming the chain
Tariff concerns on corporate earnings and weakening of the US dollar contributed to the surge, CoinShares exec says
Bitcoin is still rising, 11 years after the documentary film The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin
Satoshi’s “moved on to other things” is Bitcoin’s “return some video tapes”
Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.
The Balkan micronation went from Bitcoin economy to blockchain buzzwords in 10 years
The aptly-named Pirateat40 convinced early adopters to send him their bitcoin, which he then spent on himself
It’s been seven years since a Bank of America economist called bitcoin the “biggest bubble in history”
How the Bitcoin conversation has evolved since the price was less than $1
11 years ago, Bitcoin contributors prevented a supply crisis… two centuries from now