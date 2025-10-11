Analysis

Crypto news analysis, context, and perspective from the Editorial team at Blockworks.

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AnalysisDeFi

Crypto liquidations drive historic market turbulence 

Friday saw dramatic crypto market activity in the hours after President Donald Trump threatened a new flare-up in US-China trade tensions.

by Michael McSweeney /
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AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Will stablecoins break the token flywheel?

If free-flowing stablecoins provide the crucial infrastructure layer of crypto, tokens as a conduit for capital may have less appeal

by David Canellis /
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Analysis

Solana continues to search for its champion on Wall Street

A TradFi veteran could be Solana’s best bet at finding its own Michael Saylor

by Jack Kubinec /
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Analysis

Why Circle chose an L1 — and what it means for Ethereum

Does Circle’s Arc threaten Ethereum’s “stablecoin chain” moat, or does EVM gravity pull flows back anyway?

by Macauley Peterson /
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AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Stablecoins accounted for 90% of salaries paid in crypto in 2024: Pantera survey

9.6% of crypto industry employees were paid in crypto, and most opted for USDC and USDT

by Katherine Ross /
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AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun’s record ICO flooded by coordinated wallet participation

One wallet bought pump.fun’s token from 500 different addresses

by Jack Kubinec /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s journey to the mainstream started 15 years ago

Bitcoin’s runaway success was partly driven by Slashdot

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

If companies, countries and ETFs are buying bitcoin — who’s selling?

Searching for someone to blame for bitcoin’s price

by David Canellis /
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0xResearch NewsletterAnalysis

What does ‘stablecoin summer’ look like?

Total stablecoin supply sits at $249 billion

by Donovan Choy /
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AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

The current labor market, in charts

Job openings rallied and continuing claims stalled ahead of May’s employment report

by Felix Jauvin /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

Before Bitcoin: Digital gold in the ’90s was interesting, until it wasn’t

E-gold reached $2 billion annual volume at its 2006 peak

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

What’s going on with the supply chain? We asked an expert

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories

by Felix Jauvin /
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AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Volatility arrives early for Solayer

LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock

by Jeff Albus /
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AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking a big week for US economic data

Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war

by Felix Jauvin /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin gambling: How SatoshiDice picked up where Satoshi left off

Long before Ordinals, bitcoin gambling site SatoshiDice was blamed for spamming the chain

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

‘Basis trade’ or HODLers: What’s behind the crypto ETF inflow spike?

Tariff concerns on corporate earnings and weakening of the US dollar contributed to the surge, CoinShares exec says

by Ben Strack /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

Two cures to treat Bitcoin nostalgia for the 2010s

Bitcoin is still rising, 11 years after the documentary film The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

What Bitcoin’s Satoshi and Patrick Bateman have in common

Satoshi’s “moved on to other things” is Bitcoin’s “return some video tapes”

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

A year after the Bitcoin halving, how much does 1 BTC cost to mine?

Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

A decade in, Liberland needs the Bitcoin standard more than ever

The Balkan micronation went from Bitcoin economy to blockchain buzzwords in 10 years

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s first Ponzi scheme would be worth $16B today

The aptly-named Pirateat40 convinced early adopters to send him their bitcoin, which he then spent on himself

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

BofA’s blunder: How bitcoin turned a ‘crash’ into a 1,000% surge

It’s been seven years since a Bank of America economist called bitcoin the “biggest bubble in history”

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin is up 11,000,000% since this 2011 podcast episode

How the Bitcoin conversation has evolved since the price was less than $1

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
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AnalysisSupply Shock

126 million BTC? How Bitcoin’s absolute scarcity was saved

11 years ago, Bitcoin contributors prevented a supply crisis… two centuries from now

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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