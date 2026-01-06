0xResearch Newsletter

There are a total of 287 articles associated with 0xResearch Newsletter.

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0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

The Strategy playbook looks different in 2026

The treasury company now holds 673,783 BTC, but flow is more likely to be episodic in this year’s financial climate

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ranger’s ICO starts today, and MetaDAO eyes a reset

Ranger’s Jan 6–10 sale could re-accelerate MetaDAO volumes and revenue

by Carlos /
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0xResearch Newsletter

ETH derivatives reset and the next retail trade

ETH derivatives show a disciplined rebuild of risk, with rising open interest pointing to healthier leverage

by Marc Arjoon&Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

DePIN and crypto gaming led a surprising end-of-year rebound

BTC finished the week up 1.6%, while L2s, RWAs and the treasury trade continued to grind lower

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Canton’s $6T RWA rails and Lighter’s Hyperliquid multiple

DTCC moves DTC-custodied Treasuries onchain via Canton, while Lighter’s LIT launches trading at a fees multiple in Hyperliquid territory

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Yield Basis is making native BTC yield a reality

Yield Basis introduces an IL-free AMM design that already dominates BTC DEX liquidity

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch Newsletter

A sleeper in the perps category

As Hyperliquid and Lighter battle for perps DEX dominance, Boros could capture the structural upside

by Carlos&Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch Newsletter

The perps wars are heating up

Hyperliquid’s weekly volume trails newer rivals as a Lighter airdrop looms

by Boccaccio&Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Gold and silver won 2025

Gold is having its best year since 1979, while many DeFi names are trading near multi-year lows

by Carlos /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Maple’s fundamentals are driving outperformance

Maple is outperforming peers on growth, yield, and revenue — while benefiting from limited supply overhang and clear value accrual

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

The year new tokens died

2025 saw a huge compression in the valuation of new tokens, with the steepest losses in infrastructure and gaming

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Grinch rally: Crypto indices track lower through the week

The AI sector was the top loser on the week, trading down -26%

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Coinbase embeds Solana trading

The platform turns to onchain rails for Solana assets while crypto M&A and fundraising surge to cycle highs

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Robinhood’s leap shows the prediction-market arms race is underway

Robinhood is pushing deeper into high-margin market design, joining competitors like Kalshi and DraftKings

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Another week, another MetaDAO advertisement

Meanwhile, recent acquisitions continue to neglect tokenholders

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Capital gets selective

Unit economics inflect, institutional capital shows up onchain, and market structure continues to evolve

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch Newsletter

BTC is up and L1s are down as flows turn messy again

The Nasdaq slipped yesterday after disappointing Q3 revenue from Oracle

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Fixing crypto’s broken investor relations

Lightspeed IR, launched with the Solana Foundation, aims to give allocators a single surface for diligence and communication

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

ETFs flash a bid, HumidiFi tokenizes

BTC leads a broad crypto bid as ETFs post their strongest inflow in weeks

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Analyzing Jup Lend vs. Kamino

The exchange between Kamino and Jupiter has escalated from healthy competition to a clear public dispute

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Rangebound markets, resilient onchain lending

Crypto lags behind TradFi benchmarks, but trends in stablecoins, deposits and loans point to durable multi-year growth

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Risk back on the table as crypto ETFs bounce back

Kalshi raises a billion dollars, and Trump’s new Fed Chair pick is imminent

by Boccaccio /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Solana tokens see gains amidst weeklong crypto slump

Despite a soft market backdrop, Solana DeFi tokens showed relative strength, with Sanctum leading the pack

by Carlos /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Hyperliquid: The frontend wars

Nearly 40% of Hyperliquid’s daily active users trade through third-party frontends rather than the native UI

by Shaunda Devens /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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