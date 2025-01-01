Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

The ZKsync codebase is open source under MIT and Apache 2.0 licenses, publicly maintained onGitHub (github.com/matter-labs/zksync-era and related repositories). The DAO (Token Assembly)does not directly own IP in a traditional sense. However, the Token Assembly can endorse or revoke endorsement of official Protocols via governance vote. The "ZKsync" trademark and brand are owned by Matter Labs. ZKsync Governance Program Systems (ZKGPS), a Cayman Islands Foundation Company governed by Token Assembly Approval, administers Token Program Proposals.

(b) Contract/admin powers

The ZKsync governance system distributes on-chain authority across multiple bodies:

Token Assembly (Delegates): Votes to approve protocol upgrades (via Protocol Governor), token programs (via Token Governor), and governance advisory proposals (via GovOps Governor). Proposals require delegate approval to progress. Voting power is 1 ZK token = 1 vote, activated through delegation.

Guardians (8 individuals; Guardian Multisig on Ethereum: 0x600dA620Ab29F41ABC6596a15981e14cE58c86b8): Onchain veto on any Token Governor or GovOps Governor proposal requires 5/8 signers. Offchain veto on Protocol Governor proposals requires 5 signed statements. Can extend the offchain veto period from 3 to 7 days with 2/8 signers. Can approve Protocol Governor proposals during the 30-day Risk Review Period with 5/8 signers if the Security Council is unable or unwilling. One of 3 Emergency Upgrade Signers (5/8 threshold on the Guardian Multisig).

Security Council (8 members; Security Multisig on Ethereum: 0x66E4431266DC7E04E7d8b7FE9d2181253df7F410): Soft Freeze (12 hours) requires 3/8 signers. Hard Freeze (7 days) requires 6/8 signers. Unfreeze requires 6/8 signers. Approves Protocol Governor proposals in the Risk Review Period with 4/8 signers. One of 3 Emergency Upgrade Signers (6/8 threshold on the Security Multisig). Composition and thresholds per ZIP-15 (April 2026), which reduced the council from 12 to 8 signers and limited membership to entities.

Emergency Upgrades: Require unanimous approval from all three governance bodies acting through the Emergency Upgrade Multisig: Security Council (6/8), Guardians (5/8), and ZKsync Foundation Multisig (3/5). Emergency Upgrades can be executed whether or not a freeze is active.

(c) Locked-token rights

No staking or token-locking mechanism for additional governance rights currently exists. Voting power is 1 ZK token = 1 vote, activated through delegation. There are no boost, lock-based multipliers, or time-weighted voting mechanisms.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Holders of the ZK Token, issued by the ZKsync Association, can delegate ZK token voting power to Delegates. Delegates, in turn, have the ability to vote to approve protocol upgrades, token programs, sequencer selection, and other governance proposals. Currently, sequencer fees accrue to the designated sequencer, operated by Matter Labs. The Token Assembly has control over 29.3% of the total token supply (21B ZK) at the time of the token launch in June 2024. This allocation can fund initiatives in line with the ZK Credo and ZKsync Governance North Star. Proposals can allocate ZK token minting rights if approved by passing a token program proposal through the Token Governor. "GovOps" via Governance Advisory Proposals (GAPs): GAPs provide legitimacy to off-chain decisions through onchain Token Assembly Delegate voting (e.g. ratification of standards & policies, elections). Reference: docs.zknation.io|forum.zknation.io/t/zknomics-roadmap-vision/712

(e) Control surface reliance

ZKsync is actively progressing toward full decentralization. The sequencer is currently sole-operated by Matter Labs, but decentralized sequencing is under development (supporting Gateway and ZKsync Era, allowing anyone to participate as a sequencer). A decentralized prover pilot launched in Q1 2025, inviting community members to run provers, submit validity proofs, and earn testnet rewards. The governance system itself is already decentralized across the Token Assembly, Guardians, and Security Council. The anticipated evolution includes: implementation of decentralized sequencing, enabling protocol-level interoperability between ZK Chains, and enabling protocol-level fees from sequencers such that all ZK Chains contribute towards ecosystem sustainability.

(f) Dissolution authority

The ZKsync Association (the primary foundation entity) can only be voluntarily dissolved by the General Assembly with a two-thirds majority of valid votes cast. Upon dissolution, the General Assembly must appoint a liquidator and decide on the distribution of remaining assets. After covering liabilities, remaining assets must be used for non-profit, charitable, or ecclesiastical purposes in accordance with §§ 34 ff. of the Austrian Federal Fiscal Code (BAO). The last Board must notify the competent Austrian association authority in writing within four weeks of the dissolution resolution. Separately, ZKsync Governance Program Systems (ZKGPS, the Cayman Foundation Company) may be wound up by its Board (a non-delegable power), and surplus assets upon winding up are distributed as decided by Token Assembly Approval.