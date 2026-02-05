For each entity — Primary Foundation and Primary DevCo — do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(e) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn’t exist.

Provide a structured description of the DAO’s governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Item (c) may be left absent if not applicable.

Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time

No agreements or deals with third-party market makers that include a loan or allocation of ZKFG tokens have been conducted.

Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:

If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, it must:

Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:

Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:

This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Turbine Cash is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.