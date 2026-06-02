A. Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like: Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings TEA is structured and disclosed as a utility token for use within the Tea Network, including gas, staking, reward distribution, and future governance participation. Tea Association has received a FINMA no-action / reaction letter based on the facts submitted, supporting the treatment of TEA as a utility token under Swiss law. This does not constitute a guarantee of treatment in other jurisdictions or under future facts or laws. Tea Association has also completed a final MiCA crypto-asset white paper and notified it through the Central Bank of Ireland as the relevant competent authority. Following that notification process, TEA is listed on ESMA’s Interim MiCA Register, providing EU-facing trading venues and users with a formal MiCA disclosure reference. This supports exchange onboarding and admission-to-trading diligence, but should not be characterised as a regulatory approval or guarantee of future treatment. Under MiCA, the Title II crypto-asset white paper process is a notification route, and the Central Bank of Ireland states that, where it is satisfied with the notification, the white paper and associated documents are transmitted to ESMA and relevant host NCAs. ESMA also states that crypto-asset white papers listed in its register are not approved by a competent authority. Despite these steps, crypto-asset regulation continues to evolve and may differ between jurisdictions. Regulatory changes, conflicting interpretations, or new exchange requirements could affect the timing or mechanics of the TGE, token delivery, deposits / withdrawals, exchange listings, or ongoing trading availability. Trading venues may also impose their own listing, delisting, disclosure, KYC / AML, sanctions, market-conduct, or technical requirements. Entity-level regulatory impact Tea Association is a Swiss nonprofit association based in Zug, established to steward the TEA token and ecosystem. It has no shareholders or investors and operates for the public-good mission of rewarding open-source developers. Regulatory or legal changes could require Tea Association, its DAO framework, DevCo service providers, exchanges, market makers, or other affiliated service providers to adjust their operations. This could include additional licensing analysis, enhanced KYC / AML controls, changes to user access, revised disclosures, updated listing processes, changes to token distribution flows, or additional governance / treasury controls. Current due diligence materials state that Tea Association is not subject to material legal proceedings, threatened litigation, investigations, or enforcement related to TEA or its operations. Tokenholder tax treatment The tax treatment of TEA may vary by jurisdiction and by user activity. Tokenholders may face tax consequences when receiving, claiming, selling, exchanging, staking, using, or otherwise disposing of TEA, including through airdrops, rewards, exchange transactions, or future incentive mechanisms. Tea Association does not provide tax advice. Each tokenholder is responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations in the jurisdictions relevant to them. Jurisdictional and user access restrictions Access to TEA sales,, listings, or trading venues may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or for certain user types, including where required by law, sanctions controls, KYC / AML requirements, exchange policy, or local regulatory interpretation. Prior sale and marketing materials excluded residents of certain jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other restricted jurisdictions. These restrictions may create practical risks for users, including inability to participate in a sale, claim tokens, access a particular exchange, deposit or withdraw TEA, or continue trading if a venue changes its rules. They may also create project-level risks, including reduced distribution reach, delayed listings, additional compliance cost, or the need to modify user access, communications, or distribution flows in response to evolving law or venue requirements.

B. Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like: Bugs and design flaws Tea Network is an OP Stack Layer-2 with custom protocol components. As with any blockchain network, bugs, implementation errors, contract vulnerabilities, client defects, bridge issues, or configuration mistakes could disrupt network operations, delay withdrawals, affect reward distribution, or expose users to loss of funds. Smart-contract bugs, technical vulnerabilities, cyberattacks, downtime, forks, or other technology failures could affect the Tea Protocol. Tea’s rollup design is anchored to Ethereum and uses an optimistic security model, meaning invalid L2 state transitions can be challenged through fraud proofs within the challenge window. This reduces, but does not eliminate, technology risk. Users may still face soft-finality risk, withdrawal delays, sequencer downtime, censorship risk, bridge risk, or disruption if an implementation flaw affects the rollup stack, bridge contracts, fraud-proof process, or cross-domain messaging. Tea also includes novel features, particularly the GPG precompile and GPG-based reward wallet system. These features are important to Tea’s developer onboarding model, but they add complexity and potential attack surface. In particular, PGP / GPG parsing, signature verification, account-abstraction logic, or wallet-authorisation flows could contain bugs that may not exist in a vanilla OP Stack deployment. Security measures and limitations Tea has taken a layered security approach. The core repositories are open source, and Tea has completed three separate audits, with audit materials available through the Tea audits repository. The same materials state that core components covering token, minting, and wallet infrastructure have been independently audited by Spearbit and Cantina, with further assessments planned post-mainnet. Tea also benefits from building on the OP Stack, which allows the project to inherit battle-tested infrastructure and security learnings from Optimism, while applying additional testing to Tea-specific components. The white paper describes planned / ongoing security measures including audits of custom smart contracts and the modified Geth client, careful testing and fuzzing of the GPG precompile, established smart-contract security patterns, multi-sig / timelock controls for upgradeable components where appropriate, internal reviews, open-source transparency, and bug bounty activity. These measures cannot guarantee that all vulnerabilities will be detected or prevented. Audits and testing may fail to identify complex economic attacks, bridge / rollup edge cases, governance or multi-sig failures, dependency vulnerabilities, undiscovered GPG parsing issues, sequencer or MEV-related risks, social-engineering attacks, private-key compromise, or failures that emerge only under mainnet conditions. Tea therefore expects to continue security monitoring, post-launch assessments, bug bounty activity, conservative operational controls, and progressive decentralisation as the network matures.

C. Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Describe how the token’s economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like: Critical economic assumptions TEA’s economic model depends on sustained network utility rather than passive value accrual. Core assumptions include continued demand for Tea Network blockspace, meaningful OSS package registration, active staking / locking, use of TEA for gas, credible CHAI / Proof-of-Contribution rewards, and sufficient participation in governance and ecosystem incentives. TEA is designed as the native utility asset for gas, staking, reward distribution and governance preparation, not as an equity or profit-sharing instrument. If these assumptions do not hold, the network may generate lower transaction activity, reduced fee recirculation, weaker staking participation, slower OSS onboarding, lower governance engagement, or less effective reward distribution. This could reduce the practical utility of TEA, weaken incentive alignment, and adversely affect market confidence, liquidity, and tokenholder outcomes. The model also assumes that staged unlocks can be absorbed by market demand and genuine network use. At launch, approximately 20% of supply is expected to be circulating, rising to around 40% at TGE + 12 months. Founders, core contributors and investors are subject to a 12-month cliff followed by at least 25 months of linear vesting; community and ecosystem allocations are distributed gradually over five years; and liquidity / reserve sale allocations are released progressively within the first 24 months. These unlocks may create selling pressure, particularly if broader market conditions, exchange liquidity, or network adoption are weaker than expected. Even where unlocks are long-term aligned, tokenholders should understand that future circulating supply increases may affect price, liquidity, and volatility. Governance control over monetary policy and rewards TEA has a total supply of 100,000,000,000 tokens, with an optional annual supply adjustment of up to 2% per year determined by teaDAO through on-chain governance. Tea’s materials also describe gas recirculation, with at least 50% of gas fees expected to be recycled back to the DAO treasury to fund future community grants and rewards. Staked TEA holders are expected to participate in governance over ecosystem parameters, including inflation rate, emissions allocation and validator grants. Governance flexibility is intended to let the protocol adapt over time, but it also creates risk. Future governance decisions could change reward allocations, treasury flows, incentive programmes, validator incentives, emissions policy, or fee-routing mechanics in ways that some tokenholders view as adverse. Poorly designed changes could dilute holders, over- or under-incentivise participants, misallocate treasury assets, reduce developer rewards, or weaken security incentives. There is also governance participation risk. If governance is dominated by a narrow group, has low turnout, or is influenced by short-term incentives, decisions may not reflect the long-term interests of maintainers, contributors, users, or tokenholders. Tea’s progressive governance model is intended to reduce this risk by maturing DAO controls over time, but governance design cannot eliminate the possibility of inefficient, contentious, or economically harmful decisions.