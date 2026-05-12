(a) Problem the Project Solves

Superform is the user-owned neobank, combining non-custodial vault infrastructure with smart account technology to deliver institutional-grade DeFi access with a consumer-friendly experience. The platform addresses the DeFi fragmentation across chains, where users currently must manage multiple wallets, bridge tokens manually, and navigate complex interfaces while traditional finance and centralized crypto platforms offer poor yields while maintaining custody of user funds.

(b) Operational Priorities

The Superform ecosystem is supported by the Superform Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation company established on January 23, 2025, overseen by a board of directors consisting of two Cayman-based independent directors and Vikram Arun. Future development and operational costs will be paid from revenue. The Foundation multisig may mint tokens only after the 3-year hard cap period, subject to governance approval of up to 2% annual inflation.

(c) High-Level Project Overview

The platform consists of three core components: Superform Web & Mobile (native applications for iOS, Android, and web providing unified access to DeFi enabling users to swap, send, and spend their onchain assets), SuperVaults (permissionless, non-custodial institutional-grade vaults secured by a validator network that execute flexible strategies with deterministic price-per-share, management, and performance fees), and the UP Token (the native coordination and governance asset that aligns network participants through staking, bonding, and decentralized governance). The protocol's modular design allows developers and users to compose strategies such as bridging, swapping, lending, and staking without requiring trusted intermediaries or protocol upgrades. All operations are non-custodial, meaning users maintain control of their private keys and assets at all times.

(d) Primary Token Functions

The UP token serves as the native coordination and governance token. When UP is staked, it mints sUP (staked UP), a vault token used for governance. Through sUP, token holders can propose and vote on incentive allocation, treasury use, and emission parameters; adjust validator policies, registry changes, and price-per-share standards; approve listings and risk parameters; and initiate emergency actions. Validators who attest to price-per-share data post UP as collateral with slashing penalties for dishonest reporting, and strategy execution requires UP bonds to deter negligence. The functionality of UP tokens is limited to protocol coordination and governance participation within the decentralized Superform ecosystem. UP tokens do not represent ownership, equity, profit entitlement, or claims on assets of any affiliated entity.

(e) Control Surface Reliance

No roles exist that have the ability to freeze assets, seize user funds, or blacklist addresses, as the protocol is entirely non-custodial. The Foundation multisig may mint tokens only after the 3-year hard cap period, subject to governance approval of up to 2% annual inflation.