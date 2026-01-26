Project and Team
Description of Project
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 1: A simple description is provided.
Streamflow is the leading token distribution platform on Solana. Streamflow's products provide infrastructure for token vesting, airdrop distribution, staking pools, token locks, payouts, escrow, and token dashboards. With Streamflow, projects can distribute tokens easily and efficiently, helping them launch, manage, and grow a sustainable token economy. Score Received: 1/1
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 2: A simple description is provided.
Foundation - The Streamflow Foundation exists and functions as the ecosystem steward rather than a profit-seeking entity. It does not generate revenue. Its role is to mint the STREAM token, oversee governance-related responsibilities, and support long-term ecosystem development. Foundation operations are funded from treasury allocations and token reserves rather than commercial activity. Since governance is fully on-chain and tokenholder-driven, the Foundation functions as the administrative layer of the DAO, executing and implementing decisions that arise from the governance process. Research is the primary revenue-generating entity in the group. Its revenues come from the commercial use of the Streamflow protocol and related services. These include fees charged for the creation and management of vesting, lock, and payment contracts, airdrop creation and claim fees, staking pool creation and maintenance fees, as well as business-to-business integrations and custom solution fees paid by enterprise customers using Streamflow’s infrastructure. There are other operational entities within the broader Streamflow group (e.g., technical and service companies supporting development and operations), but these are not structured as separate profit-seeking ecosystem/governance entities in the sense of the Foundation, Labs, or a DAO. Score Received: 2/2
Equity-Token Relationship
- 0: Rights and value mechanisms are unclear or undisclosed, or there is no distinction between token and equity holders.
- 1.5: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations.
- 3: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations. Team makes specific representations like "We do not plan to return cash flow to equity through including through dividends and share repurchases" or identifies that the Development Entity is not for profit.
Entities and Legal Structure -Streamflow Tech (“DevCo”): Operational cost-center entity incorporated in BVI (with additional related entities in BVI and other jurisdictions). Responsible for protocol development and commercial operations. It is funded by protocol revenue. -Streamflow Foundation: A non-profit entity incorporated in Panama, responsible for issuing the STREAM token, managing on-chain governance, and overseeing the STREAM community treasury.
- Streamflow Research is the owner of platform and only revenue generating entity in the structure -On-chain Governance: STREAM tokenholders can participate in governance through an existing on-chain voting system. Rights of Tokenholders STREAM tokenholders do not have equity, dividends, profit-sharing rights, or ownership in DevCo, the Foundation, or any off-chain entity. Tokenholder rights include:
- Staking Tokenholders may stake STREAM and earn staking rewards. Staking rewards are funded by protocol revenue directed to the reward pool. The more STREAM that is staked (as a percentage of circulating supply), the larger the portion of protocol revenue allocated to staking rewards.
- Governance Participation STREAM tokenholders can participate in the on-chain governance system. Governance covers some protocol-level decisions, including certain configuration changes, program parameters, and community proposals.
- Access to certain protocol features How Value Accrues to the Token STREAM does not receive value from equity, dividends, or off-chain profits. The only value mechanism is: Protocol Revenue → Staking Rewards -A portion of protocol revenue flows to the Foundation treasury (staking pool) -Based on staking participation, a non-linear share of revenue is allocated to the reward pool. -Tokens used for rewards come from buybacks funded by protocol revenue. -This mechanism is on-chain, programmatic, and not related to corporate equity. Equityholders in DevCo (Tech) do not and will not obtain value from equity holding through dividends, share re-purchases and similar. Governance, Treasury Control -Equity holders manage the treasury of Streamflow protocol, but can incorporate tokenholder input through the governance process. -Profits generated by the protocol are usually re-invested in protocol development, but can be paid out as dividends to equity holders -Governance allows tokenholders to influence certain protocol parameters and participate in community decision-making. Score Received: 3/3
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
- (a) The total token allocation across all advisory or service engagements (aggregate tokens paid and/or reserved).
- (b) Whether any token-based payments or commitments currently exist (or explicitly state that none exist).
- (c) The payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) A brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., “legal and regulatory advisory,” “growth and BD support,” “security advisory”). If none exist: Explicitly state that no tokens have been or will be allocated to external advisors or service providers. Weighting
- 0: No acknowledgment or visibility of advisory payments from Advisory.
- 1.5: Advisory payments are mentioned, but details (amount, recipient, services) are unclear or incomplete.
- 3: All advisory payments to insiders are fully disclosed, including the recipient, scope, and amount.
Advisors are paid in tokens from the Foundation (through DevCo) with following specification: Advisor 1: Allocated 4,000,000 STREAM, subject to a 12-month lockup followed by 24 months of linear vesting. Responsibilities include weekly office hours for sales, brand, strategy, and vision, on-demand feedback throughout the advisory period, and ecosystem introductions. Advisor 2: Allocated 2,500,000 STREAM, with a 12-month lockup, an immediate unlock of 625,000 tokens after lockup, and the remainder vesting monthly over 36 months. Provides high-level tokenomics, market-making, exchange listing, and strategic advisory support for Streamflow’s protocol and token launch. Advisor 3: Allocated 2,500,000 STREAM, subject to an 18-month lockup, followed by an unlock of 750,000 tokens, with the balance vesting monthly over 30 months. Responsibilities include weekly office hours for sales, brand, strategy, and vision, on-demand feedback, and ecosystem introductions. Advisor 4: Allocated 10,000,000 STREAM, with a 12-month lockup, followed by 20% unlock at 24 months from launch, 40% at 36 months, and 40% at 48 months. Responsibilities include weekly office hours for sales, brand, strategy, and vision, on-demand feedback, and ecosystem introductions. Score Received: 3/3
Known Project Team
- 0: No method to verify or prove the identities of key team members
- 1: A Method to verify or prove the public identities of key team members is provided.
Streamflow CEO and founder is Malisa Stanojevic, who serves as the CEO of the Labs/DevCo entities. The Streamflow Foundation exists and is the ecosystem’s non-profit governance and stewardship entity. Foundation oversight and strategic responsibility are held by Malisa Stanojevic, together with the Foundation’s designated directors. Score Received: 1/1
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
A) Governance rights: What tokenholders can and cannot decide (e.g., parameters, treasury, upgrades). Provide at least one link that substantiates this. B) Value accrual: Whether and how value (if any) accrues to the token or an explicit “no value accrues” statement. You may either clearly explain this in the answer text or provide a link that substantiates it. C) Governance implementation mechanism: How governance is executed in practice (e.g., on-chain module, council, insider multisig), including who controls execution (entities/roles), threshold(s), and any timelocks. Provide at least one link that substantiates this. Weighting
- 0: None of the three areas are documented.
- 0.5: Not all three areas are documented.
- 1: All three areas are clearly documented.
Governance STREAM tokenholders have governance rights over protocol-level decisions, such as adjusting parameters, approving upgrades, and guiding the use of protocol treasuries or incentive programs. Tokenholders do not have authority over off-chain corporate matters (e.g., DevCo operations, hiring, equity decisions). Governance is executed through the Streamflow Foundation’s governance process, where proposals are published publicly (e.g., X/Twitter) and tokenholders vote via on-chain or Foundation-managed governance modules. Execution is controlled by the Foundation-designated governance multisig, which enacts approved proposals. Public reference: https://docs.streamflow.finance/en/collections/10409064-litepaper Example on voting: https://x.com/StreamflowFDN/status/1957858979817594937 Value Accrual Value to STREAM tokenholders comes from on-chain utility only. Stakers may receive additional STREAM tokens funded by protocol revenue buybacks, along with other protocol-level incentives. Public reference: https://docs.streamflow.finance/en/collections/10409064-litepaper Score Received: 1/1
Initial Allocation
- 0: No initial allocation schedule is provided.
- 1: An initial allocation schedule is provided, but some information is absent.
- 2: A complete initial allocation schedule is provided.
STREAM tokenomics details are public and listed in the white paper: https://docs.streamflow.finance/en/articles/9869372-stream-token Initial target allocation:
- 25% Community 250,000,000 STREAM
- 25% Ecosystem 250,000,000 STREAM (3 years daily vesting)
- 10% Launch Liquidity 100,000,000 STREAM
- 15% Team 150,000,000 STREAM (12 months lockup then 24 months linear vesting)
- 15% Investors 150,000,000 STREAM (12 months lockup then 24 months linear vesting)
- 10% Airdrop 100,000,000 STREAM Total and max supply is capped at 1,000,000,000 STREAM. Score Received: 2/2
Vesting Insider Tokens
B) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule. Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or “no cliff”), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration. If variants exist (e.g., performance grants), note the typical range. Weighting
- 0: None of the these areas are clearly documented.
- 1: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 2: Most of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
A) Post-TGE employee lock as % of circulation (as of November 19,
- As of November 19, 2025, the total amount of tokens locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employees is 0 tokens, which represents 0% of current circulating supply (0% of total supply). No post-TGE employee token grants exist.
B) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
There is no post-TGE vesting schedule, as no post-TGE employee token grants have been issued so far. Scope Note: There are no post-TGE employees or grants within the scope of this request. Score Received: 3/3
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
- 0: No wallets labeled. No ownership disclosure.
- 1.5: Some wallets are labeled, but the info is partial, unclear, or outdated. Categories may overlap.
- 3: 100% of relevant wallets are labeled and verifiable, with wallet ownership disclosed.
- Foundation reserve - holds foundation allocation, not in circulation. It is held in multisig and controlled by the Streamflow Foundation. SPL wallet address and links for verification: FFMZMjyE6C5GQdok9PWPgXWeiz9arXGC4KvajLakeWEh https://solscan.io/account/FFMZMjyE6C5GQdok9PWPgXWeiz9arXGC4KvajLakeWEh
- Ecosystem reserve locked (3 years daily vesting), used for ecosystem incentives, held in multisig and controlled by the Streamflow Foundation. SPL wallet address and links for verification: AqGsNsKyUAP7AMjW8yL31HEqEYGATmRA9HTChiJqVnsh https://solscan.io/account/AqGsNsKyUAP7AMjW8yL31HEqEYGATmRA9HTChiJqVnsh
- Ecosystem reserve unlocked tokens, used for ecosystem incentives, held in multisig and controlled by the Streamflow Foundation. SPL wallet address and links for verification: 6AwCpHbCK9Bn8rUk7mHcPN7vWHdzG2vXTG8AhQW5exe2 https://solscan.io/account/6AwCpHbCK9Bn8rUk7mHcPN7vWHdzG2vXTG8AhQW5exe2 Score Received: 3/3
Airdrop Process
- 0: Airdrop process is opaque or arbitrary.
- 1: Some criteria are disclosed, but details are incomplete, unclear, or hard to access. The recipient list may be provided, but not in an auditable format.
- 2: All criteria are fully disclosed, and the recipient list is clear, accessible, and auditable.
100M (10%) $STREAM tokens have been set for aside for a retroactive airdrop in December 2024, reserved for users and contributors. 20% of the total amount was claimable at the TGE, while the remaining 80% has been unlocked dynamically over 3 to 12 months after TGE for users who chose to claim and stake their allocation. Details of the$STREAM airdrop can be found on the Token Announcement documentation: https://docs.streamflow.foundation/en/articles/10242768-token-announcement The $STREAM airdrop eligibility criteria includes the following factors:
- Retroactive usage of the Streamflow protocol
- Participation in the Odyssey Points program
- Community contributions such as content creation, ambassadorship or other form of contributions Full lists of $STREAM airdrop recipients can be found on the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wxwyKhK-BDxGinDZQ9l4NKkIazVCg3l-?usp=sharing Furthermore, more details on the airdrops can be found on the Streamflow app itself:
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
- 0: None of these areas are clearly documented.
- 1.5: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
Team, Investors, Foundation, and Advisors do not earn any rewards on their locked tokens. Rewards can only be earned once tokens have been unlocked. After unlocking, each group may optionally stake their tokens in ASR and earn staking rewards — but staking is not possible during the lock period, and no emissions/rewards accrue to locked balances. Score Received: 3/3
Future Token Issuance
- 0: No public disclosure of token issuance.
- 1: Issuance is announced but lacks detail, is disclosed late, or is not in a permanent, verifiable location.
- 2: All token issuances are disclosed before or at issuance with full details (amount, reason, recipient, context) in an official, permanent public channel.
The Project commits that any future token issuance outside of the existing scheduled vesting, if such issuance were ever technically possible, would be publicly disclosed before or at the time of issuance through official channels such as the official social accounts However, no additional token issuance is possible. The STREAM token has a fixed maximum supply. Score Received: 2/2
Future & Related Token Launches
- 0: Language around new tokens is vague, non-committal, or missing entirely.
- 1: Plans around additional tokens are defined clearly. The team explains its past reasoning around token transactions and bridges from these transactions to its existing policy.
- 2: The Team represents that it will not launch additional tokens.
(A) Team Involvement in Other Protocols
No key team members are currently advisors to other projects, nor are they assisting with any other token launches.
(B) Policy on New Tokens
There are no plans, mechanisms, or conditions under which new tokens may be created, and no secondary token is planned. Score Received: 2/2
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
Streamflow commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days. Score Received: 3/3
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- (a) Date of sale (at least month & year).
- (b) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (c) Vesting schedule If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., “No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.”) Weighting
- 0: No prior sales are disclosed.
- 1: All prior sales are disclosed, but terms are absent.
- 2: All prior sales are disclosed with terms provided.
Streamflow has completed following token sales: Private sale round which concluded on December 25, 2021: – 116,283,334 tokens sold across two tranches, which is 11.6% of total token supply – Amounts raised: $749k at $20M FDV and $2.365M at $30M FDV – Vesting schedule: 12-month lockup + 24-month linear unlock Private sale round that occurred on July 11, 2024: – 7,500,000 tokens sold, which is 0.75% of total token supply – Amounts raised: $330k raised at a $44M FDV – Vesting schedule: 12-month lockup + 24-month linear unlock Private sale round which concluded on September 2, 2024: – 16,400,000 tokens sold, which is 1.6% of total token supply – Amounts raised: $1.22M raised at a $75M FDV – Vesting schedule: 12-month lockup + 24-month linear unlock Public round via Alpha vault on December 15, 2024:
- Amounts raised: $500k at FDV of $170m
- 2,940,000 tokens sold, which is 0.3% of total token supply
- Vesting schedule: 3 weeks linear vesting Score Received: 2/2
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
- 0: No public information on market makers (MM) or centralized exchanges (CEX)
- 1: Some MM or/and CEX details are disclosed, but not all three elements are provided.
- 2: All three key elements are fully disclosed for MM & CEX.
Market Makers (MM): The Project has engaged an External Service Provider for liquidity support. The token allocation for this Market Maker is 0% of the total supply (no tokens have been provided as payment or loaned). The agreement duration is a standard perpetual agreement, cancelable by either party with a 30-day written notice. The Project has not granted token incentives, token loans, or discounted token allocations to any market maker. Centralized Exchanges (CEX): STREAM is listed on the following centralized exchanges: MEXC, KuCoin, Bybit, Gate.io, and Bifinance. For each of these exchanges, the token allocation provided for listing, liquidity, or market-making purposes is 0% of the total supply. The agreement duration is a standard perpetual agreement, cancelable by either party with a 30-day written notice. An exception is that a small, separate allocation of tokens was used strictly for one-time marketing activities during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO), and not for liquidity or market-making purposes. Score Received: 2/2
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
The project commits to delivering important updates to tokenholders on a quarterly basis via official channels (e.g., X). In addition to general updates, the project will publish Token Holder Relations Reports each quarter, which will include: -Key performance indicators (KPIs) relevant to the protocol and ecosystem -Detailed token supply changes, including circulating supply updates, emissions, buybacks, and treasury movements -Protocol revenue figures These reports will be made publicly available through the project’s official communication channels to ensure transparency and consistent information access for all tokenholders. Score Received: 3/3
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
- 0: Foundation wallets are not publicly labeled.
- 1: Treasury wallets are tagged, but revenue and expense flows are incomplete or fragmented.
- 2: Wallets that touch any assets and revenue streams are labelled onchain, with clear, traceable expenses. Quarterly reports detailing assets, revenue, and expenses are provided.
Foundation has no revenue and its operating expenses (which are less than $5k annually) are covered by our operational entities. Foundation's only asset is STREAM and it does not have liabilities. A protocol revenue dashboard is available on https://streamflow.foundation under the “Revenue Activity” section. The dashboard is updated daily and provides detailed visibility into both revenue metrics and $STREAM buyback activity. Furthermore, the revenue data displayed on the dashboard is publicly verifiable on-chain and can be independently reviewed via the following link: https://solscan.io/account/5SEpbdjFK5FxwTvfsGMXVQTD2v4M2c5tyRTxhdsPkgDw?exclude_ amount_zero=true&remove_spam=true&token_address=So11111111111111111111111111111 111111111111%2CSo11111111111111111111111111111111111111112%2CEPjFWdd5Aufq SSqeM2qN1xzybapC8G4wEGGkZwyTDt1v#transfers Score Received: 1/2
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Streamflow is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.