Foundation - The Streamflow Foundation exists and functions as the ecosystem steward rather than a profit-seeking entity. It does not generate revenue. Its role is to mint the STREAM token, oversee governance-related responsibilities, and support long-term ecosystem development. Foundation operations are funded from treasury allocations and token reserves rather than commercial activity. Since governance is fully on-chain and tokenholder-driven, the Foundation functions as the administrative layer of the DAO, executing and implementing decisions that arise from the governance process. Research is the primary revenue-generating entity in the group. Its revenues come from the commercial use of the Streamflow protocol and related services. These include fees charged for the creation and management of vesting, lock, and payment contracts, airdrop creation and claim fees, staking pool creation and maintenance fees, as well as business-to-business integrations and custom solution fees paid by enterprise customers using Streamflow’s infrastructure. There are other operational entities within the broader Streamflow group (e.g., technical and service companies supporting development and operations), but these are not structured as separate profit-seeking ecosystem/governance entities in the sense of the Foundation, Labs, or a DAO. Score Received: 2/2