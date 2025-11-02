Details of the Spark initial airdrop including qualification criteria are listedin the Spark documentation. A full list of qualifying addresses is listed in github here. Wesummarize the distribution criteria below. Prefarming: addresses who supplied USDS on Aave, supplied ETH on SparkLend, or borrowed DAI and/or USDS on SparkLend within the relevant periods before TGE qualify for the prefarming airdrop, with allocations calculated proportional to users share of the relevant pool(s). Qualifying supply and borrow amounts are subject to anti-cheat mechanisms, where addresses supplying and borrowing the same or substantially equivalent asset (eg. supplying sDAI and borrowing USDS) in the same protocol have their qualifying balances reduced proportionally to the looped amount. Ignition: addresses meeting various token holding or usage criteria across ecosystem projects and stablecoins qualify for the ignition airdrop. Qualification metrics include holding USDS, sUSDS, sUSDC, sDAI, xDAI, or SAI tokens above a $1,000 value threshold on a snapshot date (15 April of 2023, 2024, and 2025), holding $10,000 or more DAI on one of the above snapshot dates, depositing at least $100 into SparkLend on or before 15 April 2025, lending at least $5,000 of a major stablecoin on Aave, Morpho, or Fluid across Spark supported networks, holding $5,000 or more in PT, YT, or LP of a top 3 Pendle market, in Ethena USDe and/or sUSDe, in Curve 3pool LP tokens, or vePENDLE, on 15 March 2025 snapshot date. Each method of qualifying counts as one unit, and addresses receive airdrop proportional to their number of units they qualify under. Overdrive: addresses that stake their entire airdrop amount received from the Ignition portion of the initial airdrop by 29 July 2025, and remain staked until at least 11 August 2025, qualify for an additional airdrop sourced from unclaimed ignition airdrop tokens. The airdrop amount is an addresses pro-rata share of unclaimed tokens proportional to their ignition airdrop, limited to 10x the ignition airdrop amount. Social campaigns: users who participated and met required qualifications for Spark’s Layer3 and Cookie3 campaigns may qualify for airdrops, which were distributed by the relevant partner organization according to their criteria. Users who completed all four Spark Quests on Layer3 qualify for a small pool, and the Cookie/SNAPS campaign rewards top participants in the Spark SNAPS campaign on Cookie.fun. Note that addresses were filtered via compliance screening software before inclusion in the final airdrop lists. Score Received: 2/2