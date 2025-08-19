Raydium Protocol generates revenue through trading fees from its various pools. For Standard AMM (AMM V4) pools, a 0.25% fee is charged per trade, while Concentrated Liquidity (CLMM) pools offer tiered fees ranging from 0.01% to 2%, and Constant Product (CPMM) pools have fees between 0.25% and 4%. Across all pool types, 12% of the trading fees are allocated to RAY token buybacks, automatically triggered when the value hits $10, with the funds used to programmatically repurchase RAY tokens. For AMM V4, the remaining 88% of fees are distributed to liquidity providers proportionally. For CLMM and CPMM pools, 84% goes to liquidity providers, and 4% is directed to the protocol’s treasury, where fees are swapped to USDC and held in accounts controlled by the protocol’s multisig. Raydium also generates revenue from pool creation fees (0.15 SOL) on AMM V4 and CPMM pools, which is earmarked for protocol infrastructure. Excess SOL is staked to Raydium's validator, securing the Solana network and providing an additional source of revenue for the protocol. Raydium charges a 1% trading fee on its bonding curve program (LaunchLab) for tokens that originate from Raydium's platformID. The LaunchLab program allows any third-party to host and monetize their own GUI, of which Raydium generates 0.25% in fees on all trading volume.http s://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token/protocol-fees Score Received: 2/2