Score: Incomplete

A. Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Quant's regulatory exposure concentrates at the entity level because a single UK company operates the protocol. Quant Network Limited is registered in England and Wales and is registered with the UK FCA as a PSD Agent of Yapily Connect Ltd, so enforcement actions, licensing changes or forced structural changes affecting that company would directly affect the entire platform. Quant Flow services are intended for users residing in the United Kingdom or the EEA and may not be available in other jurisdictions. QuantNet embeds governance, KYC, AML and audit trails directly into its infrastructure and provides shared rulebooks, governance and audit trails for compliant settlement. The services, documentation and wider Quant Ecosystem are subject to export restrictions by the United States, the European Union, the UK and other states, and to import restrictions by foreign governments. The 2018 TGE excluded U.S. citizens, U.S.-registered institutions, mainland China residents, mainland China institutions and specified FATF-sanctioned jurisdictions, and the TGE terms warned that regulatory measures, investigations or actions could affect Quant Network's business and limit or prevent future operations. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations in their jurisdictions. (Source: Quant Flow Terms, QuantNet, Quant Connect Terms, Overledger Business Paper, TGE Terms and Conditions)

B. Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Quant's technology risk profile centers on centralized operation, custody infrastructure and smart-contract dependencies. Overledger is a universal API connector between traditional financial systems and blockchain networks, and the platform depends on API keys, paid-plan access and KYC checks for mainnet development. Overledger APIs use OAuth 2.0 Client-Credentials authorization and short-lived JWT bearer tokens, and Quant Fusion's permissioned Besu network demonstration authenticates requests with a client ID against the Besu JSON-RPC endpoint. Quant will operate as the Multi-Ledger Rollup sequencer responsible for collecting rollup transactions and building rollup blocks, which concentrates sequencing risk in one company. Fusion creates a single interoperable layer for digital assets to move across ecosystems without wrapped tokens or fragile bridges, and the Multi-Ledger Rollup connects public and permissioned blockchains in a unified execution environment that eliminates complex bridging and reduces the risks of asset duplication. (Source: Overledger Platform, Onboarding Docs, API Keys Docs, Private Network Connection Docs, Technical FAQs, Quant Fusion, Rollup Developer Documentation)

Custody and key management run through third-party infrastructure. Overwallet enables key generation and transaction signing through AWS KMS and Fireblocks while private keys remain in custody with no possibility of extraction. Overledger Authorise facilitates authentication and request signing on a customer's behalf and handles key management while the organisation keeps control of its users' keys, and it enables transaction-signing verification rules such as whitelists, blacklists, validation checks and blocking or allowing access to smart-contract functions. AWS KMS private keys are stored within HSMs that adhere to FIPS 140-2 Level 2, and Fireblocks direct-custodial wallets divide the master key into three MPC shards across separate cloud environments. Overledger 2.2.25 made MFA mandatory for developer sign-ins. (Source: Wallets Docs, Overledger Authorise, DLT Address Generation Docs, Bybit Security Perspective, Overledger 2.2.25 Release Notes)

Smart-contract risk remains disclosed and mitigated but not eliminated. Quant's terms state that services may depend on smart contracts and that smart-contract bugs, defects, hacking, theft, attacks, coding choices, design choices or protocol-rule changes can expose customers to total loss or forfeiture of services and relevant digital assets. EtherAuthority's audit found the QNT token contract has no ownership control. Quant smart tokens are based on ERC standards, are chain-agnostic, are pre-audited and are regularly tested via external providers, and Quant validates smart contracts externally before deployment. Quant warns that bridge smart contracts may have exploitable bugs and vulnerabilities and recommends thorough testing and external validation of all smart-contract code, and Quant Smart Audit provides smart-contract and source-code analysis and testing. Fusion Firewall smart contracts are intentionally non-upgradeable once live, and institutions can manage their own token whitelists instead of relying only on a Quant-managed whitelist. The public Overledger Network community treasury proxy requires the admin address for implementation and admin changes and applies a speed-bump timestamp before proxy-variable changes take effect. (Source: Quant Connect Terms, EtherAuthority QNT Audit, FAQ, Token API Docs, Tokenisation Page, Bridge Security Article, Guarding Your Core, Quant Smart Audit, Smart Audit Press Release, Smart Audit News, 5 January Fusion Update, UpgradeableProxy Source)

C. Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

QNT's economic risk profile rests on utility-driven demand against a fixed supply, with no vesting overhang remaining. QNT is a utility token that customers use for Quant products and services, including staking. Overledger licence fees are payable in QNT, annual license fees for the live production environment were £100 payable in QNT and users can pay platform fees in USD or subscribe with QNT, which ties token demand to platform adoption. QNT is the utility token of the Overledger ecosystem, Multi-Ledger Rollup transactions will require QNT because QNT will be the rollup's native token, deposited QNT powers gas and execution fees within the MLR and trusted-node operators stake QNT to participate and earn rewards. The QNT Token does not give rights to dividends or interest, is not a share, does not give any right to participate in company general meetings and does not grant any right or influence over Quant Network's organisation and governance, so tokenholders bear platform-adoption risk without governance recourse. (Source: Terms and Conditions, Overledger Licence Fee Announcement, Overledger 2.1.5 Release Notes, FAQ, Technical FAQs, Rollup Networks Docs, Layer 2.5 Article, Overledger Business Paper)

Supply is fixed at 14,612,493 QNT following the burn of 9,545,765.950989192 unsold QNT on 14 September 2018, with 14,544,176 QNT circulating and roughly 68,000 QNT company-held per Etherscan at time of writing. Company-held tokens are unlocked and can be sold at any time, which creates a discrete but small supply overhang of under 0.5% of total supply. Etherscan's 45,467,000 QNT maximum-supply display is a contract-level artifact of the pre-burn theoretical maximum rather than the actual supply, and Quant's burn post directly explains that Etherscan could not change that hardwired display. Secondary aggregators present rounded or stale figures, with CoinGecko showing 15 million circulating and CoinCodex showing roughly 68% of total supply sold to public investors at roughly $1, and the primary on-chain record supersedes them. (Source: Archived Burn Post, Etherscan QNT, Kraken Crypto Asset Statement, CoinGecko Quant, CoinCodex ICO Page, CoinMarketCap Quant)