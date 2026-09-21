(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings

The TGE completed on 12 July 2025 and all ICO tokens were delivered at that date, so no future regulatory change can prevent token delivery to ICO purchasers. Regulatory change can still remove PUMP from trading venues. Pump.fun excluded residents of the United States and the United Kingdom from the public ICO tranche, and its own April 2026 buyback communication states that it is not directed at, or intended for use by, persons in the United Kingdom, which shows the company already treats those markets as restricted. PUMP now trades on more than twenty centralized exchanges across many jurisdictions, and each of those venues can delist PUMP unilaterally in response to a licensing requirement, an enforcement action, or a change in the classification of the token in its market. A determination by a securities regulator that the July 2025 ICO constituted an unregistered securities offering would create delisting pressure across the venues that distributed it. (Source: Pump.fun April 28 Announcement, Pump.fun ICO Result, PUMP on CoinGecko, Pump.fun Terms and Conditions)

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact

Baton Corporation Ltd is a single operating company incorporated in England and Wales. Pump.fun states that a Pump Foundation exists with the company as its development company, and has disclosed no legal name, jurisdiction, officers, or assets for it, so no disclosed entity stands ready to absorb regulatory pressure or to continue the project independently of the company. No DAO exists. Concentration is severe at both the corporate and the key level. Three founders hold all the shares, one founder holds more than 75 percent of the voting rights, and the same company controls the upgrade authority over the bonding-curve program and the PumpSwap AMM and the authority over the Global config account. An enforcement action, a licensing requirement, or a court order against Baton Corporation Ltd therefore reaches the entire project. The company faces a consolidated putative class action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Aguilar v. Baton Corporation Ltd, case number 1:25-cv-00880, filed 30 January 2025 and consolidated with case 1:25-cv-00490 before Judge Colleen McMahon. The second amended consolidated complaint, filed 7 January 2026, names the company, its three founders, Solana Labs, Inc., the Solana Foundation, individual Solana executives, and 25 anonymous key opinion leader defendants, and asserts federal securities claims alongside claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The defendants moved to dismiss the second amended complaint in March 2026, arguing that it fails to establish jurisdiction and fails to demonstrate that the tokens at issue are securities. Company filings compound the exposure, because the Companies House record shows the company's accounts are overdue with the next accounts due on 30 June 2026. The company also structures its user relationship under British Virgin Islands law with mandatory arbitration in Tortola and a class action waiver, and a court that declines to enforce that clause would expose the company to collective proceedings it has contracted to avoid. (Source: Companies House Filing 14743013, Aguilar v. Baton Docket, Burwick Law Case Page, Pump.fun Terms and Conditions, Pump Program IDL)

Tokenholder Tax Treatment

Pump.fun publishes no tax guidance for PUMP holders, and the tax treatment of the token is unsettled in most jurisdictions. Tax authorities differ on whether acquiring PUMP in the ICO, receiving vested PUMP, disposing of PUMP, or receiving platform cashback denominated in PUMP creates a taxable event, and on whether gains are treated as income or as capital. The buyback and burn mechanism creates a further open question, because it raises the value of remaining tokens without any distribution to holders, and jurisdictions treat that pattern inconsistently. Tokenholders are solely responsible for determining and meeting their own tax obligations in their own jurisdictions, and should obtain independent tax advice rather than relying on this filing or on any Pump.fun material. (Source: Pump.fun Terms and Conditions, Pump.fun April 28 Announcement, PUMP Token)

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions

Pump.fun prohibits access by residents of Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria, and by any person identified as sanctioned under measures prescribed by the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, or the United Nations, including persons on the sanctions lists maintained by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control. The terms further prohibit the use of VPNs, proxies, geolocation spoofing, burner identities, linked social accounts, or other technical means to evade jurisdictional, sanctions, fraud, or platform-integrity controls. Pump.fun excluded residents of the United States and the United Kingdom from the July 2025 public ICO tranche, and its April 2026 buyback communication is expressly not directed at persons in the United Kingdom. Users who breach these restrictions risk losing access to their accounts and to any assets held through the platform, and users in permitted jurisdictions risk losing access if their jurisdiction is added to the restricted list. The project carries the mirror risk, because access controls that rely on residency declarations and IP geolocation are evaded in practice, and the company remains exposed to sanctions and licensing liability for users who evade them. (Source: Pump.fun Terms and Conditions, Pump.fun Privacy Policy, Pump.fun April 28 Announcement, Pump.fun ICO Result)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and Design Flaws

The Pump.fun programs custody user funds directly. The bonding-curve program holds the SOL and USDC paid into every incomplete curve, and the PumpSwap AMM holds the reserves of every graduated pool, so a pricing, accounting, or authorization defect in either program puts those balances at risk. The May 2024 incident demonstrated this concretely, because a privileged withdraw path combined with flash loan capital drained roughly $1.9 million from bonding curve liquidity. The upgrade surface is the largest current risk. A single authority at 7gZufwwAo17y5kg8FMyJy2phgpvv9RSdzWtdXiWHjFr8 can replace the executable code of both programs at any time with no timelock and no token holder veto, so a compromise of that key converts into total loss of custodied funds. The Global config authority FFWtrEQ4B4PKQoVuHYzZq8FabGkVatYzDpEVHsK5rrhF presents a parallel risk, because it can reassign fee recipients and buyback fee recipients and rewrite the buyback configuration. The platform's multichain expansion into Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain through Terminal adds cross-chain execution surface beyond the audited Solana programs. Recent protocol changes add further surface, including the virtual_quote_reserves field appended to the PumpSwap Pool account and the new buy_v2, sell_v2, and buy_exact_quote_in_v2 instructions, and integrators that price against raw vault balances rather than effective quote reserves will misquote pools that later carry a non-zero virtual reserve. The PUMP token itself carries materially less risk, because its mint, freeze, and metadata update authorities are null and its transfer hook can never be set. (Source: Pump Program Docs, PumpSwap Docs, Pump.fun Flash Loan Exploit, PUMP on Solscan)

Security Measures & Their Limitations

Pump.fun's disclosed security measures are architectural rather than procedural. The company removed the token-level control surface on PUMP by setting the mint, freeze, and metadata update authorities to null, and it permanently closed the transfer hook surface by assigning the hook authority to a non-upgradeable program at 333UA891CYPpAJAthphPT3hg1EkUBLhNFoP9HoWW3nug whose published source contains no instructions. The company enforces the buyback rate onchain through the buyback_basis_points field rather than by policy. It burns LP tokens on migration from the bonding curve to PumpSwap so migrated liquidity cannot be withdrawn. It publishes its program IDLs and integration documentation openly for independent review. After the May 2024 incident it revoked the compromised access and migrated contracts. Pump.fun has not published a security audit report for the bonding-curve program, the PumpSwap AMM, the fee program, or the buyback contract, and operates no public bug bounty program. These measures do not address the largest residual risks. Null token authorities do nothing to protect funds custodied by the programs. Open IDLs are not an audit, because they document interfaces rather than verifying implementation. Neither an audit nor a bounty would constrain the live upgrade authority, which can replace program code after any review. Every historical Pump.fun incident to date originated in credential control rather than in contract logic, covering an insider key in May 2024, an X account in February 2025, and an Instagram account in April 2026, and audits and formal verification do not detect that class of failure. (Source: PUMP on Solscan, Transfer Hook Authority Source, Pump Program Docs, Pump.fun Bonding Curve)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions

PUMP's economics rest on one assumption above all others, that Pump.fun continues to generate substantial trading fee revenue. The token has no staking yield, no governance utility, no fee share, and no redemption right, so demand rests entirely on the buyback bid and on expectations of its continuation. That bid scales linearly with revenue, and Pump.fun's revenue is a direct function of memecoin trading volume, which is the most cyclical activity in crypto. Pump.fun's own history demonstrates the range, because daily revenue fell from more than $7 million at the January 2025 peak to roughly $200,000 by August 2025, a decline of more than 97 percent within seven months. The buyback carries a defined one-year term from 28 April 2026, so the mechanism expires in April 2027 unless the company renews it, and the company has made no commitment to renew. The company states directly that PUMP carries no right to revenues, profits, dividends, distributions, or any other cash flow, and that the buyback creates no obligation to purchase PUMP beyond what the deployed contract executes automatically. The second assumption is competitive, because Pump.fun's fee revenue depends on retaining launchpad market share against rival platforms on Solana and on the EVM chains Terminal now covers. If either assumption fails the burn rate falls toward zero, supply reduction stops, and PUMP retains no other source of value accrual. (Source: Pump.fun April 28 Announcement, PUMP Token, Glass Full Foundation Launch, Pump.fun Fees)

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards

Token holders exercise no control over monetary policy or rewards, because no DAO and no onchain governance mechanism exists. Pump.fun controls every parameter unilaterally through company-held keys. The Global config authority FFWtrEQ4B4PKQoVuHYzZq8FabGkVatYzDpEVHsK5rrhF can call set_params to change the 95 basis point protocol fee and the 5 basis point creator fee, update_buyback_config to change the buyback configuration, set_reserved_fee_recipients and the fee recipient setters to redirect where fees accrue, toggle_cashback_enabled to switch off cashback, toggle_mayhem_mode, add_quote_mint and remove_quote_mint to change accepted quote assets, and update_global_authority to transfer the role itself. The upgrade authority 7gZufwwAo17y5kg8FMyJy2phgpvv9RSdzWtdXiWHjFr8 can replace both programs outright. None of these actions requires a vote, a timelock, or notice, and the fee documentation states that Pump.fun can change fees at any time without notice. The 5,000 basis point buyback rate is the one parameter with a durable onchain commitment, and even that commitment runs for a defined one-year term. Supply overhang compounds the exposure, because 247,500,000,000 PUMP allocated to the team and existing investors remains locked and vests at 6,875,000,000 PUMP per month until July 2029, which is a continuing source of sell pressure that token holders cannot influence and that exceeds the monthly burn at low revenue levels. Pump.fun has not disclosed the signer composition or approval threshold of either administrative key, so holders cannot assess how many parties would need to act to change any of these terms. (Source: Pump Program IDL, Pump.fun Fees, Pump.fun April 28 Announcement, PUMP July 2026 Unlock)