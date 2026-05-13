Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings. The $P2P token has been reviewed under the regulatory framework of the Republic of Panama, the jurisdiction of both the Foundation (Open Horizons Foundation) and the Token Issuer (Fair Fractal Corporation). A Panama-law regulatory and securities review has been completed in connection with a Legal Opinion, and findings were remediated in protocol documentation. The token has not been reviewed under, and is not offered into, jurisdictions outside Panama. The token is not available to U.S. persons, nor to residents of other restricted jurisdictions, absent applicable exemption. Evolving regulation in other jurisdictions could nonetheless affect the ability to list on trading venues in those markets, require additional disclosures, or restrict specific user cohorts from participation. Listings on exchanges operating outside Panama are subject to each venue’s independent legal review and may be delayed or declined. Entity-Level Regulatory Impact. Open Horizons Foundation (Panama) and Fair Fractal Corporation (Panama) operate under Panamanian law. Changes to Panama’s regulatory treatment of crypto-asset issuers, foundation structures, or corporate taxation could require changes to entity structure, additional licensing, or in extreme cases restructuring of the issuer. The Foundation is not currently licensed as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in any jurisdiction, consistent with FATF guidance that non-custodial peer-to-peer protocols fall outside VASP scope. If FATF guidance or national implementation shifts, the protocol may be required to adopt additional compliance measures or restrict access from specific jurisdictions. Tokenholder Tax Treatment. Tax treatment of $P2P token receipt, staking rewards, Circles of Trust fee-share income, and treasury-distributed airdrops is uncertain in most jurisdictions. Taxable events may include token receipt at TGE, unstaking, receipt of stablecoin yield, and disposals. Tokenholders are solely responsible for determining and meeting their own tax obligations. Neither the Foundation nor the DevCo provides tax advice. Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions. The protocol enforces the following access restrictions at the interface level: exclusion of U.S. persons, exclusion of persons resident in OFAC-sanctioned jurisdictions, and exclusion of persons subject to applicable United Nations or European Union sanctions. Restrictions are enforced through the p2p.me and coins.me user interfaces and through the MetaDAO public-sale interface. Users attempting to access from excluded jurisdictions may be denied. Jurisdictional restrictions create risk of reduced addressable market and of inconsistent enforcement where users circumvent interface-level controls. Protocol, Technology & Security Risks Bugs and Design Flaws. The protocol is implemented as a Diamond-proxy (EIP-2535) smart-contract system on Base at 0x4cad6eC90e65baBec9335cAd728DDC610c316368. Smart-contract bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors in the core Diamond facets (OrderProcessor, MerchantRegistry, Circles, Rewards), in external dependencies (Chainlink oracles, Reclaim Protocol ZK-proofs), or in future bridges to Solana could result in loss of escrowed funds or temporary protocol unavailability. The protocol holds user funds in escrow only for the duration of an active ramp (typically under 90 seconds), which limits exposure compared to custodial services. A catastrophic smart-contract bug could still result in loss of funds held in transit or in protocol-controlled liquidity pools. Security Measures and Their Limitations. The following security measures are in place or under way: - Completed a scoped smart-contract security review by Coinbase Protocol Security (ProtoSec) under Base’s Free Security Reviews program (https://blog.base.dev/free-security-reviews). Full independent audits remain planned, with firm selection and completion dates to be disclosed in an updated filing. - Post-audit public bug-bounty program of $100,000 to $1,000,000 (scaled by severity) launching after completion of full independent audits. - Diamond-proxy architecture enabling targeted upgrades and emergency pause on individual facets. - On-chain monitoring of protocol invariants and suspicious transaction patterns. Security measures reduce but do not eliminate residual risk. Audits examine code at a point in time and may not detect all vulnerabilities. Bug bounties incentivize disclosure but do not guarantee all vulnerabilities are reported before exploitation. Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks Critical Economic Assumptions. The protocol’s economic sustainability relies on the following assumptions: - Transaction-fee revenue (approximately 3% take-rate, 1% protocol net) remains sufficient to fund network operators, treasury, and Circle Admin incentives. - Staked $P2P continues to attract Circle Admin operators and delegators at sufficient economic yield. - Liquidity-provider supply (merchants with bank-account and ~$250 capital) continues to scale with user demand, preserving sub-90-second settlement times. - ZK-KYC verification infrastructure (Reclaim Protocol) remains available and secure. If transaction-fee revenue declines materially (through competition, regulatory action reducing user flow, or alternative on-ramp models), operator economics may deteriorate and some Circles may become uneconomic to operate. If the staked value of $P2P declines significantly, Circle operator stake commitments may fall below the protocol minimum and reduce effective merchant capacity. Governance Control over Monetary Policy and Rewards. Token-holder governance via MetaDAO futarchy may, over time, change the following parameters: - Fee structure (user fee, merchant fee, LP payout split). - Treasury allocation and distribution targets (buy-and-burn, grants, development funding). - Staking and slashing rules (minimum stake, slashing percentages, juror thresholds). - Revenue share allocation between merchants, Circle Admins, delegators, and insurance pools. - New currency additions, volume limits, and emergency actions. Such changes require governance approval and are subject to a 7-day timelock before execution. Critical changes (protocol upgrades, treasury allocations above threshold, emergency actions) require supermajority (>66%) approval. Changes approved through the governance process could adversely affect tokenholder economics, Circle operator economics, or merchant economics, and tokenholders should monitor proposals accordingly. No party outside the governance mechanism (including the Foundation and DevCo) has unilateral authority to change monetary-policy or reward parameters once Phase 2 governance activates. Disclaimer: This Token Transparency Filing is prepared by P2P Protocol and is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided (including any external links to third-party content), and Blockworks is not liable for any errors or omissions in the content or for any actions taken in reliance on this content.