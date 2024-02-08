Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Throughout history, every form of currency has carried a fundamental tradeoff: the convenience of standardization against the risk of centralized manipulation. Bitcoin promised an alternative, but at just 7 transactions per second, it pushed users back to centralized exchanges and IOUs, recreating the very problem it set out to solve. ORE exists to advance the original vision for crypto: creating a peer-to-peer electronic cash that cannot be debased or controlled by centralized authorities. Built on Solana, ORE inherits the network's scalability, composability, feature-set and upgrades without requiring the tradeoffs traditionally associated with securing blockchain consensus. For these reasons, we describe ORE as future-proof electronic cash.

(b) Operational priorities

Regolith Labs' operational priorities are to maintain and improve the ORE protocol and its user-facing applications; strengthen decentralization, durability, and scalability; expand integrations across Solana; and make mining, staking, and self-custody more accessible.

Ongoing development, operations, and marketing are funded through a 1% administrative fee collected each time SOL is deployed through the mining protocol. This creates a recurring source of funding tied directly to protocol usage and supports continued engineering, infrastructure, ecosystem development, and user growth.

(c) High-level project overview

ORE is a Solana-native asset and on-chain protocol, designed to serve as peer-to-peer electronic cash and a non-sovereign store of value. ORE has a maximum supply of 3,000,000 tokens and was fairly launched without any team or investor allocation.

The protocol distributes ORE through Grid Mining. Each minute, miners deploy SOL across a shared tile grid; rewards scale with tile selection and size. Mining activity generates protocol revenue, which is used to purchase ORE on the open market. Of the ORE purchased, 90% is buried and 10% is distributed to ORE stakers.

Miners claim earned ORE through a process called refining. A 10% refining fee is redistributed proportionally to miners who continue to hold unclaimed balances. Together, these mechanisms create a permissionless system for distributing ORE while supporting protocol-funded buybacks, staking rewards, and fee-sharing.

(d) Primary token functions

$ORE is the native asset of the ORE protocol and is designed to function as peer-to-peer electronic cash and a store-of-value asset. Its primary protocol functions are:

Mining reward: ORE is distributed to miners through Grid Mining. Staking: ORE holders can stake their tokens to receive a share of protocol revenues. Refining rewards: Unclaimed mining balances receive a proportional share of the fees paid when other miners claim their mining rewards. Transferability and composability: ORE can be held in self-custody, transferred, and used across compatible Solana applications.

ORE is not currently used for protocol governance and does not provide equity, ownership, or governance rights in Regolith Labs or another operating entity.

(e) Control surface reliance

Not applicable for ORE.