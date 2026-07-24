Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

The Problem: Traditional cloud-based AI requires blind trust. Users have no way to verify what model ran, on what data, or whether the output was tampered with. OpenGradient solves this "AI Black Box" problem by executing jobs securely in TEEs and generating cryptographic proofs that are verified directly on-chain, enabling client-side verification of every inference.

(b) Operational priorities

The project’s operational priorities are centered on supporting long-term protocol development, ecosystem growth, infrastructure reliability, security, and community engagement. Resources are expected to be allocated toward core engineering and research, maintenance and upgrades of protocol infrastructure, developer tooling, ecosystem incentives, strategic partnerships, compliance and operational support, and ongoing community and governance initiatives.

(c) High-level project overview

OpenGradient is the Network for Open Intelligence, a decentralized infrastructure network serving as a specialized AI coprocessor that enables applications, blockchains, and autonomous agents to outsource compute-heavy AI tasks to a dedicated network of GPU and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) nodes.

(d) Primary token functions

The OpenGradient token has several key functionalities within the OpenGradient Network ecosystem. The platform offers a suite of goods and services designed to transform AI from a centralized gatekeeper model into an open, verifiable infrastructure for hosting, executing, and verifying AI models.

Key utilities of the OpenGradient token include:

Protocol Governance: OpenGradient holders can vote on network upgrades and the on-chain registry of approved enclave code.

Internal Settlement: The token is used as the medium for internal chain settlement and rewards, distinct from external gateway payments.

Model Hosting: Users can use tokens to upload models to the decentralized Model Hub.

Validation and Staking: The token grants access to staking rights within the consensus mechanism and allows users to earn rewards for maintaining CometBFT consensus.

(e) Control surface reliance

Currently the governance is done by the OpenGradient Foundation. There are no immediate plans to convert to a token-based DAO structure, however as the protocol and network matures, we will re-evaluate this continuously. Currently, the OpenGradient Foundation holds multisigs for token allocations.