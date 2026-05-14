A) Post-TGE employee lock as % of circulation. State the current total amount of tokens locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of current circulating supply. If circulation isn’t used, an explicitly labeled equivalent (e.g., “% of total supply” or “% of FDV”) is acceptable. Must include an “as of <date> ” timestamp. B) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule. Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or “no cliff”), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration. If variants exist (e.g., performance grants), note the typical range.

A) Post-TGE Employee Lock as % of Circulation

As of December 7, 2025, there are no post-TGE employees with token grants, and therefore no tokens locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employees. The team allocation itself is permanently max-locked veNEST and does not contribute to circulating supply. However, the protocol maintains a Growth Treasury consisting of liquid NEST. This treasury could be used in the future to compensate newly onboarded contributors or employees. Any such compensation would be distributed as locked NEST, but no post-TGE grants have been issued to date.

B) Typical Post-TGE Vesting Schedule

Because no post-TGE grants have been issued, there is no active vesting schedule in effect. However, if the Growth Treasury is used in the future for contributor or employee compensation, awards would be distributed as locked NEST, following the same max-lock mechanics available to all tokenholders. Under this model: Cliff: None (tokens enter max-lock immediately) Vesting mechanism: Lock duration decays linearly to zero over the lock period Total duration: Up to the protocol’s maximum lock term (6 months) Frequency: Continuous, on-chain vesting determined by lock mechanics If performance-based or time-based variants are introduced, they would be implemented via locked NEST, but no such programs currently exist. Score Received: 3/3