Project & Team
Project description
A narrative description of the purpose of the project is provided.
MetaDAO offers two core products: a fair launch platform that helps innovative founders raise funds, and decision markets that enable governance through market-driven outcomes. Investors support early-stage builders and trade on governance decisions to profit from their insights.
Known team & investors
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs/DevCo — Organization Technology L.L.C. (Wyoming LLC), engaged as sole service provider to MetaDAO LLC:
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Kollan House
|Principal
|Market Maker, Validator as a Service, Onchain Prop Fund
Foundation:
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|—
|—
|No traditional Foundation entity exists. MetaDAO LLC (Marshall Islands DAO LLC) is an algorithmically managed entity holding IP; it does not have named officers.
DAO / Onchain Governance:
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|—
|—
|No named DAO/onchain governance leadership. All decisions are executed through the futarchy mechanism; there are no privileged governance roles held by individuals.
DAO structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — if any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol’s governance/control model
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The intellectual property and ownership of MetaDAO reside solely in MetaDAO LLC — a Marshall Islands DAO LLC, described as an algorithmically managed entity. All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. (the sole service provider) are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC.
(b) Contract/admin powers
On-chain authorities identified in the source filing include the DAO Multisig (6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf) and the futarchy mechanism, which governs all decisions. DAO Multisig is directed by Organization Technology (can be transferred per proposal) and has the upgrade authority. It also acts as the admin authority on certain execution controls when proposals or teams cannot otherwise execute. These controls include: approve squads transactions, remove proposals and cancel proposals. This is a 3/6 multisig with geographic distribution and operational security practices in place for management of keys and overrides.(c) Locked-token rights (conditional) Not applicable. The source filing states MetaDAO currently offers neither staking nor staking rewards, and no locking mechanism for additional rights is described.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
All decisions are made through the futarchy mechanism, which places full decision-making power in the hands of token holders. Token rights are determined by decision markets, operating under the authority of the algorithmically managed organization (MetaDAO LLC). Issuance, treasury actions, fee-routing, and rewards are all subject to futarchy — any future protocol-level fees would be embedded in the core system and activated via the decision market. There is no equity entity, and no value accrues to an equity entity at the expense of token holders.
(e) Control surface reliance
The plan is to move to immutable protocol whereby the upgrade and admin functions no longer exist. Outside of this, futarchy is a novel concept with only a few years of implementation, so it is not clear where or how the control surface may need to mature to satisfy the nature of its design.
(f) Dissolution authority
Dissolution occurs through the approved DAO governance Operating Agreement via decision markets, or through a Court Order.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration— If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original foundation/DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a “new foundation/DevCo” was created, then detail the “new foundation/DevCo”.
(a) Entity
MetaDAO LLC — Marshall Islands DAO LLC (algorithmically managed).
(b) IP ownership & control
MetaDAO LLC holds the intellectual property and ownership of MetaDAO. All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. (its sole service provider) are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC. No subsidiary entities are disclosed in the source filing.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
MetaDAO LLC is algorithmically managed. All decision-making power — including treasury actions, token administration, and reward/parameter changes — flows through the futarchy mechanism, which places decision authority in the hands of token holders via decision markets. A proposal migrated the token from METAC to META with a token split of 1:1000 and retained the mint authority under the futarchy governance structure. The new supply is uncapped and only minted via proposal. Previously the mint authority of METAC was revoked and the freeze authority was transferred to the system program; supply was capped at 1,000,000 METAC.
(d) Powers over DevCo
MetaDAO LLC engaged Organization Technology L.L.C. as its sole service provider for platform and technology development via a Master Services Agreement (MSA) authorizing a maximum monthly allocation of $240,000 based on an annual budget submitted by Organization Technology and approved via the futarchy proposal process. The MSA itself was authorized via the futarchy mechanism (proposal link: https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/53EDms4zPkp4khbwBT3eXWhMALiMwssg7f5zckq22tH5)and renewed with updated terms https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/Bzoap95gjbokTaiEqwknccktfNSvkPe4ZbAdcJF1yiEK
(e) Contract/admin powers
DAO Multisig is directed by Organization Technology (can be transferred per proposal)and has the upgrade authority. It also acts as the admin authority on certain execution controls when proposals or teams cannot otherwise execute. These controls are: approve squads transactions, remove proposals and cancel proposals. This is a 3/5 multisig with geographic distribution and operational security practices in place for management of keys and overrides.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The only current contractual economic mechanism disclosed is MetaDAO LLC's services agreement with Organization Technology L.L.C.: a maximum monthly payout of $240,000, invoiced and paid by MetaDAO LLC. MetaDAO awards 7% of revenue to MetaLex Labs via a rev sharing agreement per the use of the work product developed by MetaLex for MetaDAO’s use per proposal https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/7XMU3qTYrXe3yccr4qCLEPvmENGmC22MyMKMX9zJAi9x MetaDAO generates revenue off of trading volume for the underlying base and quote tokens of the projects launched or utilizing MetaDAO protocol(s). 0.5% or 50bps in the FutarchyAMM (all protocol fee) and 0.4% in the Meteora allocated pools provided by the launch mechanism.
Primary DevCo
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration— If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original foundation/DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a “new foundation/DevCo” was created, then detail the “new foundation/DevCo”.
(a) Entity
Organization Technology L.L.C. — Wyoming LLC.
(b) IP ownership & control
All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC. No subsidiary entities are disclosed in the source filing.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
As a service provider, Organization Technology L.L.C. performs platform and technology development work. Its engagement, scope, and compensation were authorized via the futarchy mechanism. The source filing does not describe any unilateral powers held by Organization Technology L.L.C. over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Organization Technology L.L.C. is the sole service provider, with its engagement terms and conditions governed by futarchy. It cannot encumber MetaDAO LLC through contractual relationships, except for those specifically approved using futarchy proposals (and those proposals passing).
(e) Contract/admin powers
Its members sit on the multisig with the upgrade and admin function authority.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Organization Technology L.L.C. receives a monthly allocation of $240,000 from MetaDAO based on an annual budget approved through the futarchy mechanism.. This is the only economic arrangement disclosed. No other governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic distribution to the entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants is disclosed.
Affiliated contributors
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — If any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority, “3/5 multisig”). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — If any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method/threshold for each. If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — If any, protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. Include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
The source filing identifies one APC-type relationship — Robin Hanson (advisor, mechanism design and strategy) — in addition to the Primary DevCo. It also identifies Paradigm, Colosseum, and Theia, but those are disclosed as investors/purchasers (Section 15) rather than as non-issuer contributors who materially contribute code, operations, governance, or funding infrastructure. APC 1 — Robin Hanson
(a) Identity & role
Robin Hanson, individual advisor. Role per source filing: mechanism design and strategy advice. Entity type and jurisdiction not specified in source filing.
(b) Parameter control & scope
None disclosed.
(c) Contract/admin powers
None disclosed.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
20.9 META (0.1% of supply) vested over 2 years, approved via futarchy proposal (https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/AnCu4QFDmoGpebfAM8Aa7kViouAk1JW6LJCJJer6ELBF). APC 2 — MetaLex (Gabriel Shaperio)
(a) Identity & role
Gabriel Shaperio, advisor. Role per source filing: legal design and strategy advice.
(b) Parameter control & scope
None disclosed.
(c) Contract/admin powers
None disclosed.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
7% of revenue directly associated with the work product provided by MetaLex for a period of 3 years. Approved via futarchy proposal (https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/7XMU3qTYrXe3yccr4qCLEPvmENGmC22MyMKMX9 zJAi9x).
Token Allocation
Initial allocation
- (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch;
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket;
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE.. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol;
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate);
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic);
(a) Launch supply totals
Total supply minted at launch (November 2023): 1,000,000 META (capped). Tokens issued to parties at launch: 10,000 META via airdrop, all unlocked. Tokens held in treasury at launch: 990,000 META, all unlocked but accessible only via the futarchy mechanism. (Subsequent to launch, 970,000 treasury tokens were burned via proposal in March 2024.)MetaDAO’s proposal to convert existing META tokens (referred to as METAC in following statements) at a 1:1000 split and move to a mintable token for future use in issuance. This proposal can be viewed https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/4grb3pea8ZSqE3ghx76Fn43Q97mAh64XjgwL9AXaB3Pe and the new token address is METAwkXcqyXKy1AtsSgJ8JiUHwGCafnZL38n3vYmeta.
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Team (Kollan House, Proph3t): 625 METAC total (312.5 each) — 6.25% of circulating supply at launch. Allocation to co-founders through airdrop qualification.
- Community airdrop: 9,375 METAC — 93.75% of circulating supply at launch. Distributed to 94 eligible participants (see Airdrop criteria in source Section 2.E) to bootstrap community ownership of governance rights.
- Treasury (DAO-controlled): 990,000 METAC — held in the futarchic mechanism treasury, inaccessible to the team, used to fund DAO-authorized activity (grants, compensation, fundraising, etc.). Per futarchy proposals, 970,000 of these were later burned.
(c) Initial price per token
METAC launched primarily via airdrop; no fixed offering price at TGE is stated in the source filing. The first priced transaction documented in the source is the February 2024 community raise at $75,000 for 3,100 META (approximately $24.19/META). With 10,000 USDC in the treasury and an issued 10,000 METAC it theoretically set the price at $1.
(d) Ticker / market symbol
METAMETADAO
(e) Total supply & supply regime
1,000,000 METAC total supply. Fixed/capped: the mint authority was revoked at launch, and the freeze authority was transferred to the system program. No inflation. Unlimited META total supply. Mint authority is retained within the futarchy mechanism, but freeze authority is revoked. Inflation / dilution could occur through future proposals.
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
At launch (November 2023), all issued tokens — the 10,000 airdropped METAC to the community and team — were fully unlocked (no vest, no cliff). The 990,000 treasury METAC were unlocked but accessible only via futarchy. Post-TGE compensation plans and investor rounds (which do carry vesting) are described in Section 8 and Section 15.
Insider vesting
- A) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply. State the current total amount of tokens locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of total supply.
- B) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule. Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or “no cliff”), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
Post-TGE token compensation plans exist for both employees/founders and investors.
(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply
18%
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
The source filing describes the following post-TGE vesting schedules used by MetaDAO:
- Founders (Proph3t, Kollan House — May 2024 plan): 4-year lock with market-cap-convex vesting — 2% of token supply released per $1B of META market capitalization, up to a maximum of 10% at a $5B market cap; plus $90,000/year salary.
- Retroactive employee compensation (Apr 2024): 12-month vest (36 META to Kollan, 46 META to Proph3t).
- Advisor (Robin Hanson, Feb 2025): 2-year vest on 20.9 META.
- Investor rounds (Colosseum Mar 2024; Theia Jan 2025): 12-month vest. Paradigm + angels round (Jul 2024)
- No vest.
- Investor rounds (Theia, Paradigm, 6MV, Variant) - No vest. All vesting frequency has been at the very least one month unless otherwise noted.
Token advisory billings
- (a) Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) The total token allocation across all advisory services
- (c) The payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) A brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., “legal and regulatory advisory,” “growth and BD support,” “security advisory”).
(a) Existence of token-based advisory payments
Yes — at least one token-based advisory commitment exists.
(b) Total token allocation across all advisory services
20.9 META (0.1% of total supply), to Robin Hanson, over a 2-year vest.
(c) Payer entity
DAO treasury (paid via futarchy proposal).
(d) Description of advisory / services
Mechanism design and strategy advice (futarchy). See proposal: https://metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/AnCu4QFDmoGpebfAM8Aa7kViouAk1JW6LJCJJer6ELBF.
KOL marketing activities
- (a) Existence & scope: State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment, if none say so.
- (b) Usernames & roles: List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks: Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No KOL/influencer relationships receive token-based payment
(b) Usernames & roles
N/A
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
N/A
Unissued & operational wallets
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet’s primary function.
- (b) chain the wallet is on.
- (c) The unique address of the wallet.
- (d) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (e) One verification link to a blockchain explorer. Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
Public transparency dashboard: https://metadao.fi/transparency
|Title
|Primary Function
|Chai n
|Address
|Control Mechanism
|Explorer Link
|DAO Multisig
|Upgrade authority and revenue collection management.
|Solan a
|6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE 1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf
|Multisig / futarchy
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/6a wyHMshB GVjJ3ozd SJdyyDE1 CTAXUwr pNMaRG Msb4sf
|Proposal Creator
|Holds token balances for proposal creation; can be recalled to the multisig or treasury at any time
|Solan a
|proPaC9tVZEsmgDtNhx15e7n SpoojtPD3H9h4GqSqB2
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/pr oPaC9tVZ EsmgDtN hx15e7nS poojtPD3 H9h4GqS qB2
|Metric Market Proposal Creator
|Holds token balances for proposal creation; can be recalled to the multisig or treasury at any time
|Solan a
|MmProf1UKTBNZb4eU4cv3J mdtWQF7Wz6bPssUXL6cFp
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/M mProf1U KTBNZb4 eU4cv3J mdtWQF 7Wz6bPss UXL6cFp
|DAO Treasury (Deprecated)
|Holds current mechanism balance
|Solan a
|C6DaJNGP1Xsd1seePqn8BPfQ WMxsbBoUSf6Kbagmta2T
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/C 6DaJNGP 1Xsd1see Pqn8BPfQ WMxsbB oUSf6Kba gmta2T
|Operations
|Operational wallet referenced on public transparency dashboard
|Solan a
|613BRiXuAEn7vibs2oAYzpGW 9fXgjzDNuFMM4wPzLdY
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/6 13BRiXuA En7vibs2 oAYzpGW 9fXgjzDN uFMM4w PzLdY
|Organization Technology LLC (Deprecated)
|Service-provider wallet (Wyoming LLC engaged by MetaDAO LLC)
|Solan a
|D9MThexj5vt2w66tzKCPDnZt qdPubGB36FUpWk8NB35v
|Organization Technology LLC
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/D 9MThexj5 vt2w66tz KCPDnZtq dPubGB3 6FUpWk8 NB35v
|Dakota Bridge (Deprecated)
|Referenced on public transparency dashboard
|Solan a
|2VP37d7FrQDds5X9nYBaBibT 3rNuVU6nULnqcEA4fz2k
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/2 VP37d7Fr QDds5X9 nYBaBibT 3rNuVU6 nULnqcEA 4fz2k
|Squads Altitude
|Service-provider wallet (Wyoming LLC engaged by MetaDAO LLC)
|Solan a
|3QHiM8mFcFnqqp15Yp3aq3G CFyUef8ZgNFx1Bj1QJPWN
|Organization Technology LLC
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/3 QHiM8m
|FcFnqqp1 5Yp3aq3G CFyUef8Z gNFx1Bj1 QJPWN
|MetaDAO FutarchyAM M (v0.6)
|AMM for META/USDC and DAO mechanism (decision markets)
|Solan a
|CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP 1MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/C UPoiqkK4 hxy CiJcLC 4yE9AtJP 1MoV1vF V2vx3jqw WeS
|MetaDAO Market Making Multisig
|Held for use with MM agreements and management of said operations
|Solan a
|3fKDKt85rxfwT3A1BHjcxZ27y Kb1vYutxoZek7H2rEVE
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/3f KDKt85rxf wT3A1BH jcxZ27yKb 1vYutxoZ ek7H2rEV E
|MetaDAO Futarchy Squads (v0.6)
|Mint authority and treasury holdings for the DAO via futarchy mechanism
|Solan a
|BfzJzFUeE54zv6Q2QdAZR4yx7 UXuYRsfkeeirrRcxDvk
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/Bf zJzFUeE5 4zv6Q2Q dAZR4yx7 UXuYRsfk eeirrRcxD vk
|MetaDAO Admin Authority / Fee Collector / Launch Deployer
|This is a hot wallet used for admin functions / launch deploys
|Solan a
|tSTp6B6kE9o6ZaTmHm2ZwnJ BBtgd3x112tapxFhmBEQ
|Team
|https://solscan.io/a ccount/tS Tp6B6kE9 o6ZaTmH m2ZwnJB Btgd3x11 2tapxFhm BEQ
Market Structure
Market maker agreements
- (a) Market maker’s name — the market maker’s name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
MetaDAO has engaged FlowDesk and Galaxy as market makers for a 12 mo period for CEX and onchain liquidity management.
|Market Maker Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Structure Name
|Flowdesk
|Up to 600,000 META
|12 Months
|Retainer with tokens loaned for liquidity
|Galaxy
|Up to 600,000 META
|12 Months
|Retainer with tokens loaned for liquidity
CEX / DEX agreements
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
MetaDAO does provide protocol-owned liquidity (POL), which is managed through the futarchy mechanism; MetaDAO commits to publicly disclosing any related activity.
|Exchange Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Native Token Listing Fees
|KuCoin
|None
|N/A
|None
|Coinbase
|None
|N/A
|None
|FutarchyAMM (CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1 MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS)
|~300,000 META
|Until otherwise determined via futarchy decision market
|None
|Meteora (EXpXkwcWDhjEYyC5pfNfxsu8fUt K4CDCYTZR4ApQNRzo)
|~36,000 META
|Until otherwise determined via futarchy decision market
|None
Liquidity deals & market activity
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations, if any — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), controller/approvals, and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, controller, and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL — the total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) — principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations
Treasury burn (not a secondary-market repurchase): in March 2024, a futarchy proposal to burn 970,000 treasury tokens (originally 979,000 stated in one source reference — the executed amount reduced treasury supply substantially) was approved and executed. Tokens were permanently removed from circulation. Source funds: treasury. Controller: DAO via futarchy. Verification: solscan.io/tx/3MxZW1wbCzojtnKpAmrCBcZkui6YcjT5HmAcZUg8arszb3ebQy2MatB1iPQtpQFjg2eanuAWSqBE7xnJ i9VWo4Rh. No token repurchase programs from market buyers are disclosed.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL)
MetaDAO provides protocol-owned liquidity, managed through the futarchy mechanism. Meteora (EXpXkwcWDhjEYyC5pfNfxsu8fUtK4CDCYTZR4ApQNRzo) - $230k total TVL, 35,646.86 META / 110,554.84 USDCFutarchyAMM (CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS) - $2M total TVL, 299,116 META / 925,178 USDC Unwind or exit policies exist only through futarchy decision markets.
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL
None
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens)
None
Resource Disclosures
Prior token sales & fundraising
- (a) Series Name / Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (b) Date of sale (at least month & year).
- (c) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (d) Vesting schedule
- If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., “No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.”)
All token sales and servicing are directed through the futarchy mechanism; all actions are publicly visible before execution. MetaDAO commits to disclosing any material OTC token sale or purchase by the foundation within 30 days.
|Series Name
|Investment Vehicle
|Date of Sale
|Tokens Sold
|Vesting Schedule
|2024 OTC Sales
|OTC
|2024
|7,820 METAC
|No vest
|2024 Vested Sales
|OTC
|2024
|437.45113671 METAC
|12-month vest
|2025 Vested Sales
|OTC
|2025
|1070.37 METAC
|12-month vest
|2025 Post Token Split OTC Sales
|OTC
|2025
|1,296,632.14 META
|No vest
Operational funding & flows
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards, validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts). If none, state “none.”
- (c) Operational use of resources — Briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Onchain Resource Usage — Provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
- Foundation: No traditional foundation entity exists. MetaDAO LLC (Marshall Islands DAO LLC), the IP-holding algorithmically managed entity, exists.
- Lab/DevCo: Organization Technology L.L.C. (Wyoming LLC) exists as the sole service provider.
- DAO: Exists and operates through the futarchy mechanism.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
- MetaDAO LLC / DAO: Primary sources to date are (i) treasury reserves minted at launch (with 970,000 META subsequently burned), and (ii) proceeds from on-chain fundraising rounds approved via futarchy — $75k community raise (Feb 2024), $43.92k OpenBook sale (Mar 2024), $250k Colosseum (Mar 2024), $2,212,450 Paradigm + angels (Jul 2024), $500k Theia (Jan 2025), $630k Theia (July 2025), $2.5M Variant, $5.9M Paradigm, $1.5M 6MV, $100k Andrew Allen (Oct 2025).
- MetaDAO generates revenue based on a 0.5% swap fees in a base and quote tokens on the FutarchyAMM and generates 0.4% off of swap fees in designated pools on Meteora for the launched projects through the MetaDAO Protocol.
- Organization Technology L.L.C.: Receives a monthly payout of $240,000 from MetaDAO LLC under a Master Services Agreement based on a budget approved via futarchy on an annual basis
(c) Operational use of resources
Resources fund platform and technology development (executed by Organization Technology L.L.C.), founder salaries ($90k/year under the May 2024 compensation plan), advisor compensation (token grants), and DAO-authorized grants and operations. All expenditures are authorized through the futarchy mechanism.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
- Public transparency dashboard (live balances across all relevant wallets and bank accounts of Organization Technology LLC): https://metadao.fi/transparency
- Quarterly reporting (blog): https://blog.metadao.fi/
- Founder updates (X/Twitter articles): https://x.com/metaproph3t/articles and https://x.com/metanallok/articles
- Q1 2025 quarterly token-holder-relations report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y0qY_t0WYL5vyiTOnBXC6ZwL25RrHUJd/view
- MetaDAO governance/proposal portal: https://metadao.fi/projects/metadao
Previous exploits
- (a) Date & component affected — date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected;
- (b) Exploit vector summary — plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was);
- (c) Quantified impact — quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear “no loss of funds” statement);
- (d) Remediation/response taken — remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation);
- (e) Current status — current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.);
- (f) References (optional) — references (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
- If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., “No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD”).
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-05-06
Foundation income statement
Statement Provide a single income statement, expense summary, or comparable operating statement for the primary Foundation or Developer Company. A consolidated or entity-level presentation is acceptable. Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows may be included but are not required. This item is intended to provide transparency into offchain operating resources and expenditures only.
The source filing references the Q1 2026 quarterly token-holder-relations report as the primary offchain operating disclosure for MetaDAO LLC and Organization Technology L.L.C.:
- Q1 2026 quarterly report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GW25RbNwVCjq2D0J-BIyKEdQ1FqlHEoP/view?usp=drive_link
- Public transparency dashboard (live balances and bank-account access for Organization Technology LLC): https://metadao.fi/transparency MetaDAO LLCRevenue 886,451 COR 580,639 Gross Profit 305,812 Operating Expenses 853,200 Operating Income (547,388) Other Income (1,725,959) Income Before Taxes (2,273,347) Gross Revenue Tax (26,374) Net Income (2,299,721) — End of Filing —
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. MetaDAO is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.