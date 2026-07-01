Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

Core protocol IP (blockchain codebase) is open-source and maintained by the Foundation. Application-layer IP—including 2 pending architecture patents and trademarks for "OpenMatter™", "Quantum Guard™" and "Datavizor™"—is held by OMNI as developer of those products, licensed to the Foundation for protocol use. OMNI is designated as the Service Provider under the DAO's Operating Agreement; a separate written services agreement has been drafted and is not yet executed. The Foundation governs the protocol's on-chain parameters and treasury.

(b) Contract/admin powers

- Token contract (0x7a65E14206ec44B5381D546FB53b39F7c91B3914 on Base): DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE and MINTER_ROLE are held by the Matter Foundation DAO LLC Genesis Vault multisig (0xf1091cd235242d99076244c2e8ade4249e25dcad), a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe. Minting on Base is capped by an on-chain MAX_SUPPLY of 500,000,000 MTR; the cap is maintained in aggregate across Base and MatterChain through the bridge's 1:1 lock-and-mint design. - Emergency governance: the Security Council, a 5-of-9 multisig (3 seats appointed by OMNI, 3 elected by MTR holders, 3 held by active validators rotating by stake weight; 12-month terms), may execute security-critical actions only, each subject to publication and ratification procedures. - Standard governance: proposals require a 10,000 MTR deposit; lifecycle is 2-day discussion + 4-day voting + 1-day timelock; quorum 5% of circulating supply; super-majority ≥ 67% to pass. 1 MTR = 1 vote; staked tokens vote; delegation supported. This governance lifecycle is not yet operating on chain. Proposals are currently discussed and voted off chain, and on-chain governance is targeted for activation within 90 days of TGE per the whitepaper roadmap. Once live, a passed proposal executes automatically 24 hours after passing, with no party performing the execution. - Pause and upgrade: the Base MTR contract has no pause, freeze, blacklist or upgrade functions. Verified on chain: paused(), PAUSER_ROLE, UPGRADER_ROLE and proxy implementation() all revert, and the contract is not deployed behind a proxy. There is accordingly no pause or upgrade authority to disclose and no threshold attaching to either.

- Bridge lock: the Base/MatterChain bridge lock contract (0x9634e03303Bb85e04Fd22Cd45DCE40eE2A3cea89) is currently administered by a single externally-owned account controlled by Open Matter Network, Inc. It is not a multisignature account, so no threshold applies. The project's stated intention is to migrate to a trustless bridge validated by proofs from MatterChain; that migration has not occurred, but development on the bridge has commenced and it is intended to be independently audited before going live.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Staking exists for network security and protocol-issued rewards (validator, resource provider, and nominator roles). Locking or staking MTR confers no additional governance rights: voting power is 1 MTR = 1 vote whether tokens are staked or unstaked, and no separate lock-for-extra-rights mechanism exists.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Tokenholder governance rights: 1 MTR = 1 vote; staked tokens retain voting rights; delegation supported. Proposals require a 10,000 MTR deposit; lifecycle is 2-day discussion + 4-day voting + 1-day timelock; quorum 5% of circulating supply; supermajority of at least 67% to pass. This lifecycle is not yet operating on chain; on-chain governance is targeted for activation within 90 days of TGE. Tokenholder rights are limited to (i) governance participation (token-weighted voting over protocol parameters, treasury allocation, and upgrades) and (ii) staking to perform protocol services and receive protocol-issued payments, which are compensation for validation and resource-provision services, not yield, dividends, or a return on investment. Protocol emissions and fee mechanics operate automatically pursuant to governance-set rules: network transaction fees split Validators 70% / Protocol Treasury 20% / protocol fee mechanism 10%; hosting fees split Resource Providers 95% / Protocol Treasury 5%; operator payments are drawn from the pre-allocated 100,000,000 MTR Operator Rewards pool. These mechanics are not administered, controlled, or deployed by any party to support, stabilize, or increase MTR's price, and they do not entitle any holder to a share of revenue, profit, or assets of any enterprise. The DAO Treasury (33% / 165,000,000 MTR) is a governance-controlled fund; tokenholders direct its use through governance rather than receiving distributions from it. There is no buyback program and no mechanism for revenue distribution to tokenholders.

(e) Control surface reliance

Token-contract administration and minting authority sit with Matter DAO's 3-of-5 Genesis Vault multisig; supply is capped by on-chain MAX_SUPPLY at 500,000,000 MTR. A 5-of-9 Security Council acts on security-critical matters only, with 24-hour on-chain publication and 7-day DAO ratification. Per the whitepaper roadmap, governance-controlled parameters are targeted for activation within 90 days of TGE, and holder-elected and validator Security Council seats are seated as post-TGE governance activates. The stated trajectory is progressive decentralization: block production, compute provision, and core economic mechanics independent of any single party.

(f) Dissolution authority

Dissolution is governed by Matter DAO's operating agreement (filed 10 June 2026, Registrar of Corporations, Majuro), Article XI: the Company shall be dissolved and its affairs wound up in accordance with the Marshall Islands LLC Act 1996, the DAO Act 2022, and the Non-Profit Entities (Amendment) Act 2021. The operating agreement specifies no contractual dissolution trigger or vote threshold; dissolution proceeds under statute, and the Certificate of Formation states the Company's duration is perpetual until legal dissolution. On dissolution, the operating agreement's no-private-inurement clause bars any Member, officer, employee, or other private individual from sharing in the distribution of the Company's assets.

Dissolution may be invoked by the members by vote (DAO Act 2022, section 114(1)(b)), by the Registrar of Corporations where the organization is deemed no longer to perform a lawful purpose or no longer to be under the control of at least one natural person (section 114(1)(d)), or by any interested party petitioning a court of competent jurisdiction (section 114(3)). MINS LLC, the sole Authorized-Representative nominee member, cannot itself resolve to dissolve the Company: Article IV.1 of the Operating Agreement limits Member voting exclusively to protocol adjustments, the emissions schedule, DAO Treasury expenditures and amendments, and states that Members have no voting rights over matters outside that scope.