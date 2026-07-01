Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Enterprises and autonomous AI agents need to compute over data they cannot expose, prove the integrity of that work cryptographically, and coordinate across organizations without a trusted intermediary. Traditional cloud requires data exposure; existing blockchains lack the privacy primitives required. MatterChain is the decentralized coordination layer for compute resources, networking, secrets management, and settlement for compute services rendered. It addresses this by combining three primitives in a single execution path: Masked Compute (multi-party computation), so no individual node ever sees a whole input; zero-knowledge proofs that each job executed correctly; and threshold decryption, so results are released only to authorised parties.
(b) Operational priorities
Development and operations are funded from pre-allocated supply and protocol fees, not new issuance: (1) network fees: Validators 70% / Protocol Treasury 20% / protocol fee mechanism 10%; (2) hosting fees: Resource Providers 95% / Protocol Treasury (DAO) 5%; (3) the 100,000,000 MTR Operator Rewards pool (governance-tunable quadratic emission, keyed to trailing 30-day net protocol activity); (4) the governance-controlled DAO Treasury (165,000,000 MTR) and the OMNI allocation (120,000,000 MTR). Open Matter Network, Inc. ("OMNI") is designated as the Service Provider under the DAO's Operating Agreement; a separate written services agreement has been drafted and is not yet executed.
(c) High-level project overview
MatterChain is a Substrate-based NPoS Layer-1 for verifiable confidential compute. Resource providers execute jobs using (1) Masked Compute — multi-party computation splitting inputs into shares so no single node sees the whole; (2) zero-knowledge proofs of correct execution; (3) threshold decryption of results to authorized parties. Complementary products: Quantum Guard™ (ZK policy firewall); Datavizor™ (private beta). Testnet live since November 2025; mainnet live with native staking active. MTR is native on MatterChain; an ERC-20 on Base (bridged 1:1 canonical representation) supports trading and CEX integration.
(d) Primary token functions
MTR is the native utility token of MatterChain: it pays compute and deployment fees, funds ZK proof generation, is staked by Validators (minimum 50,000 MTR) and Resource Providers (minimum 25,000 MTR) subject to slashing, and carries governance rights (1 MTR = 1 vote; 10,000 MTR proposal deposit; staked tokens retain voting rights).
(e) Control surface reliance
Token-contract administration and minting authority sit with Matter DAO's 3-of-5 multisig; supply is capped by on-chain MAX_SUPPLY at 500,000,000 MTR, with live total supply published at https://explorer.matterscan.io/api/mtr/supply. Of that cap, 50,000,000 MTR (10%) was minted as genesis circulating supply, 45,000,000 as the Base ERC-20 and 5,000,000 native on MatterChain, and the remaining 450,000,000 MTR was minted to the Genesis Vault multisig as locked reserve, releasing only under the vesting schedules disclosed in Section 6. Bridging redistributes that split between the two chains over time without changing the aggregate, so the per-chain figures at the endpoint above differ from the genesis split; Base total supply remains 495,000,000, comprising the 450,000,000 Genesis Vault reserve, the bridge-locked balance, and freely circulating Base MTR. Base totalSupply is accordingly 495,000,000, with the 500,000,000 cap maintained in aggregate across both chains through the bridge's 1:1 lock-and-mint design. A 5-of-9 Security Council acts on security-critical matters only, with 24-hour on-chain publication and 7-day DAO ratification. Protocol parameters are set by token-weighted governance (quorum 5% of circulating supply; ≥67% supermajority; 7-day proposal lifecycle); per the whitepaper roadmap, governance-controlled parameters are targeted for activation within 90 days of TGE. Validator and resource-provider participation is open, subject to minimum stake and uptime. Stated whitepaper trajectory: progressive decentralization — block production, compute provision, and core economic mechanics independent of any single party.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Renee Davis
Founder & CEO
6 years in blockchain and DAOs. President, Rare Compute Foundation (2+ years); Founder, TalentDAO (4.5 years); Advisor, PoSciDonDAO (2 years).
Ada Anderson
CTO
12 years in product engineering, 3.5 years in blockchain. Senior Rust Engineer, Gluwa (1 year); Software Engineer, MakeInfinite Labs, building the Space and Time blockchain (2.5 years); Founder, Panic Enterprises LLC (3 years); Co-Founder, OpenMatter.
Mike Anderson
CFO
25+ years as CEO/President, Innovator holding 10+ patents, CEO and Founder of Space Coast Tech Solutions, Specialist in product development and design
Chris Biele
Head of Operations
5 years in DAOs and blockchain. Core contributor, BanklessDAO (2021–2025); genesis member, FightClub DAO (2021–2024); Co-Founder, BCard Foundation (fka Bankless Card; 2022–present); ShapeShift Spaces host (2024).
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Vivian Anderson
President (operational nominee) and Authorized Signatory
5 years in aviation. 10 years in production operations. Founded, scaled, and successfully exited an agricultural company.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
None
No separate DAO leadership team exists
Governance is exercised directly by MTR holders (1 MTR = 1 vote; staked tokens retain voting rights; delegation supported). The only standing body is the Security Council, a 5-of-9 multisig restricted to security-critical actions: 3 seats appointed by OMNI, 3 elected by MTR holders, 3 held by active validators rotating by stake weight; 12-month terms. Holder-elected and validator seats are seated as post-TGE governance activates.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Core protocol IP (blockchain codebase) is open-source and maintained by the Foundation. Application-layer IP—including 2 pending architecture patents and trademarks for "OpenMatter™", "Quantum Guard™" and "Datavizor™"—is held by OMNI as developer of those products, licensed to the Foundation for protocol use. OMNI is designated as the Service Provider under the DAO's Operating Agreement; a separate written services agreement has been drafted and is not yet executed. The Foundation governs the protocol's on-chain parameters and treasury.
(b) Contract/admin powers
- Token contract (0x7a65E14206ec44B5381D546FB53b39F7c91B3914 on Base): DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE and MINTER_ROLE are held by the Matter Foundation DAO LLC Genesis Vault multisig (0xf1091cd235242d99076244c2e8ade4249e25dcad), a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe. Minting on Base is capped by an on-chain MAX_SUPPLY of 500,000,000 MTR; the cap is maintained in aggregate across Base and MatterChain through the bridge's 1:1 lock-and-mint design. - Emergency governance: the Security Council, a 5-of-9 multisig (3 seats appointed by OMNI, 3 elected by MTR holders, 3 held by active validators rotating by stake weight; 12-month terms), may execute security-critical actions only, each subject to publication and ratification procedures. - Standard governance: proposals require a 10,000 MTR deposit; lifecycle is 2-day discussion + 4-day voting + 1-day timelock; quorum 5% of circulating supply; super-majority ≥ 67% to pass. 1 MTR = 1 vote; staked tokens vote; delegation supported. This governance lifecycle is not yet operating on chain. Proposals are currently discussed and voted off chain, and on-chain governance is targeted for activation within 90 days of TGE per the whitepaper roadmap. Once live, a passed proposal executes automatically 24 hours after passing, with no party performing the execution. - Pause and upgrade: the Base MTR contract has no pause, freeze, blacklist or upgrade functions. Verified on chain: paused(), PAUSER_ROLE, UPGRADER_ROLE and proxy implementation() all revert, and the contract is not deployed behind a proxy. There is accordingly no pause or upgrade authority to disclose and no threshold attaching to either.
- Bridge lock: the Base/MatterChain bridge lock contract (0x9634e03303Bb85e04Fd22Cd45DCE40eE2A3cea89) is currently administered by a single externally-owned account controlled by Open Matter Network, Inc. It is not a multisignature account, so no threshold applies. The project's stated intention is to migrate to a trustless bridge validated by proofs from MatterChain; that migration has not occurred, but development on the bridge has commenced and it is intended to be independently audited before going live.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Staking exists for network security and protocol-issued rewards (validator, resource provider, and nominator roles). Locking or staking MTR confers no additional governance rights: voting power is 1 MTR = 1 vote whether tokens are staked or unstaked, and no separate lock-for-extra-rights mechanism exists.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholder governance rights: 1 MTR = 1 vote; staked tokens retain voting rights; delegation supported. Proposals require a 10,000 MTR deposit; lifecycle is 2-day discussion + 4-day voting + 1-day timelock; quorum 5% of circulating supply; supermajority of at least 67% to pass. This lifecycle is not yet operating on chain; on-chain governance is targeted for activation within 90 days of TGE. Tokenholder rights are limited to (i) governance participation (token-weighted voting over protocol parameters, treasury allocation, and upgrades) and (ii) staking to perform protocol services and receive protocol-issued payments, which are compensation for validation and resource-provision services, not yield, dividends, or a return on investment. Protocol emissions and fee mechanics operate automatically pursuant to governance-set rules: network transaction fees split Validators 70% / Protocol Treasury 20% / protocol fee mechanism 10%; hosting fees split Resource Providers 95% / Protocol Treasury 5%; operator payments are drawn from the pre-allocated 100,000,000 MTR Operator Rewards pool. These mechanics are not administered, controlled, or deployed by any party to support, stabilize, or increase MTR's price, and they do not entitle any holder to a share of revenue, profit, or assets of any enterprise. The DAO Treasury (33% / 165,000,000 MTR) is a governance-controlled fund; tokenholders direct its use through governance rather than receiving distributions from it. There is no buyback program and no mechanism for revenue distribution to tokenholders.
(e) Control surface reliance
Token-contract administration and minting authority sit with Matter DAO's 3-of-5 Genesis Vault multisig; supply is capped by on-chain MAX_SUPPLY at 500,000,000 MTR. A 5-of-9 Security Council acts on security-critical matters only, with 24-hour on-chain publication and 7-day DAO ratification. Per the whitepaper roadmap, governance-controlled parameters are targeted for activation within 90 days of TGE, and holder-elected and validator Security Council seats are seated as post-TGE governance activates. The stated trajectory is progressive decentralization: block production, compute provision, and core economic mechanics independent of any single party.
(f) Dissolution authority
Dissolution is governed by Matter DAO's operating agreement (filed 10 June 2026, Registrar of Corporations, Majuro), Article XI: the Company shall be dissolved and its affairs wound up in accordance with the Marshall Islands LLC Act 1996, the DAO Act 2022, and the Non-Profit Entities (Amendment) Act 2021. The operating agreement specifies no contractual dissolution trigger or vote threshold; dissolution proceeds under statute, and the Certificate of Formation states the Company's duration is perpetual until legal dissolution. On dissolution, the operating agreement's no-private-inurement clause bars any Member, officer, employee, or other private individual from sharing in the distribution of the Company's assets.
Dissolution may be invoked by the members by vote (DAO Act 2022, section 114(1)(b)), by the Registrar of Corporations where the organization is deemed no longer to perform a lawful purpose or no longer to be under the control of at least one natural person (section 114(1)(d)), or by any interested party petitioning a court of competent jurisdiction (section 114(3)). MINS LLC, the sole Authorized-Representative nominee member, cannot itself resolve to dissolve the Company: Article IV.1 of the Operating Agreement limits Member voting exclusively to protocol adjustments, the emissions schedule, DAO Treasury expenditures and amendments, and states that Members have no voting rights over matters outside that scope.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Marshall Islands non-profit DAO LLC, incorporated 2026-06-10 via MIDAO. RMI Foreign Investment Business License held. President and authorized signatory: Vivian Anderson. Per the beneficial-ownership filing: no natural person holds a controlling or >25% interest; MINS LLC is the sole Authorized-Representative nominee member at 0% economic interest (Category C).
(b) IP ownership & control
Core protocol IP (blockchain codebase) is open-source and maintained by the Foundation. Application-layer IP—including 2 pending architecture patents and trademarks for "OpenMatter™", "Quantum Guard™" and "Datavizor™"—is held by OMNI as developer of those products, licensed to the Foundation for protocol use. OMNI is designated as the Service Provider under the DAO's Operating Agreement; a separate written services agreement has been drafted and is not yet executed. The Foundation governs the protocol's on-chain parameters and treasury.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Matter DAO’s Genesis Vault multisig — a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe, 0xf1091cd235242d99076244c2e8ade4249e25dcad (owners verified on-chain; distinct from the operational Matter DAO Treasury Safe, 0x2b140dD172F38c3B2376C8da193728bAAe83F43e) — holds DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE and MINTER_ROLE on the Base MTR contract: it administers token roles and can mint only up to the on-chain MAX_SUPPLY of 500,000,000. Every action requires 3-of-5 signatures. Protocol economic parameters (fees, emissions, slashing) are set by token-weighted DAO governance (1 MTR = 1 vote), not unilaterally by Matter DAO.
(d) Powers over DevCo
None. Matter DAO holds no equity, board seats, or contractual control rights in Open Matter Network, Inc. The relationship runs the other direction: OMNI is designated as the Service Provider under the DAO's Operating Agreement (see 5(d)); a separate written services agreement has been drafted and is not yet executed.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Admin and minter authority on the Base token contract sits exclusively with Matter DAO's 3-of-5 Genesis Vault multisig. Security-critical emergency actions are handled by the 5-of-9 Security Council, on which Matter DAO holds no seats (3 OMNI-appointed, 3 elected by MTR holders, 3 held by active validators rotating by stake weight); Council actions are published on-chain within 24 hours and subject to retroactive DAO ratification within 7 days. The Base MTR contract is neither pausable nor upgradeable: it exposes no pause, freeze, blacklist or upgrade functions and is not deployed behind a proxy (verified on chain), so no such roles exist to be held by any party.
No party executes a passed proposal. Execution occurs automatically 24 hours after a proposal passes. The 1-day timelock is a security window in which the Security Council may take emergency action, consistent with its remit for security-critical matters; it is not an execution role.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Matter DAO administers the DAO Treasury allocation — 33% / 165,000,000 MTR: 20,000,000 unlocked at TGE, 145,000,000 vesting linearly monthly over 5 years beginning 12 months post-TGE — as a governance-controlled fund. Under Whitepaper v1.2, 20% of network transaction fees and 5% of hosting fees accrue to the Protocol Treasury (DAO); these are governance-controlled funds, not Matter DAO revenue for its own account. Beyond these governance-controlled treasury flows, there is no current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism by which protocol-controlled resources, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions are directed to Matter DAO for its own account. No dividends, repurchases, or distributions have been adopted.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Delaware corporation, incorporated 20 August 2025. Board: Renee Davis (CEO), Ada Anderson (CTO), and Mike Anderson (CFO). Headcount: 2 employees + 10 contributing members.
(b) IP ownership & control
OMNI develops the protocol codebase under contract to the Foundation. Core protocol IP is maintained by the Foundation per §3(a). OMNI holds application-layer patents and the trademarks OpenMatter™, Quantum Guard™ and Datavizor™.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
OMNI appoints 3 of the 9 Security Council seats — below the Council's 5-of-9 execution threshold, so OMNI's seats cannot act alone; the Council is limited to security-critical actions, with 24-hour on-chain publication and retroactive DAO ratification within 7 days. OMNI holds no roles on the token contract (admin and minter sit with Matter DAO's 3-of-5 multisig) and no unilateral control over the DAO or its treasury; protocol parameters are set by token-weighted governance.
Governance Influence: OMNI holds 20,000,000 MTR (40% of the 50,000,000 MTR circulating at TGE). With governance proposals requiring 67% supermajority approval, OMNI's 40% stake exceeds the 33% threshold needed to prevent passage of such proposals, conferring effective veto power over supermajority decisions. OMNI cannot unilaterally pass proposals (affirmative control requires 67% support). This share declines as other allocations vest: OMNI receives no further tokens until 12 months post-TGE, then releases approximately 1,666,667 MTR monthly, falling toward OMNI's 24% share of total supply, which is below the 33% blocking threshold. See Section 5(f) for contractual protections over OMNI's token allocation.
(d) Powers over Foundation
OMNI is not a member of Matter DAO and holds no membership interest (MINS LLC is the sole nominee member — §4(a)). Its influence is contractual and disclosed: OMNI is designated as the Service Provider under the DAO's Operating Agreement, Articles VII.2 and XIII; a separate written services agreement has been drafted and is not yet executed.
(e) Contract/admin powers
None on the token contract — no admin, minter, pause, or upgrade authority on the Base MTR contract; all token-role authority sits with Matter DAO’s 3-of-5 Genesis Vault multisig. OMNI's only on-chain emergency authority is its 3 appointed Security Council seats, per (c).
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Token Allocation Protection: OMNI's token allocation is protected under Article VII.2.4 of the DAO's Operating Agreement, which provides that it may not be reduced, revoked or reallocated by Member vote, and that any modification requires both an amendment of that Agreement and OMNI's written consent. Article VII.2.3 provides that the grant occurs automatically at protocol launch without Member approval. This protection is independent of OMNI's governance voting power. See Section 5(c) for OMNI's governance influence.
OMNI holds the OMNI (Labs) allocation under Whitepaper v1.2 — 24% / 120,000,000 MTR: 20,000,000 unlocked at TGE, 100,000,000 vesting linearly monthly over 5 years beginning 12 months post-TGE — designated for protocol development, partnerships, and governance participation. OMNI is designated as the Service Provider under the DAO's Operating Agreement, Articles VII.2 and XIII, which set out its responsibilities for protocol infrastructure, the emissions schedule, non-DAO treasury assets and network security. A separate written services agreement covering fees and commercial terms has been drafted and is not yet executed; the DAO pays OMNI a market-rate services fee for protocol development and engineering, infrastructure and network operations, and related services. Beyond the allocation above, there is no current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, or rewards are directed to OMNI for its own account. No dividends, repurchases, or distributions have been adopted.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
MTR
2026-07-01
OMNI (Open Matter Network, Inc. / Labs)
Insiders
0.24
120000000
0.166667
20000000
12
0
60
1
Yes
Protocol development, partnerships, governance participation. 20M unlocked at TGE; remaining 100M linear monthly over 5 years starting 12 months post-TGE.
0x22da389B294AD2a9E72c01a86050530d08E548d2 (OMNI Safe, Base)
MTR
2026-07-01
DAO Treasury (Matter DAO)
Treasury
0.33
165000000
0.121212
20000000
12
0
60
1
Yes
Governance-controlled fund. 20M unlocked at TGE; remaining 145M linear monthly over 5 years starting 12 months post-TGE. Unsold angel tokens (27,478,212.26) will revert to this allocation.
0x2b140dD172F38c3B2376C8da193728bAAe83F43e (Matter DAO Treasury Safe, Base)
MTR
2026-07-01
Operator Rewards
Emissions
0.2
100000000
0
0
0
0
600
1
Yes
Protocol-issued Validator / Resource Provider payments drawn from this pre-allocated pool (not new mint). Actual emission is quadratic, keyed to trailing 30-day net protocol activity, 50+ year horizon; linear fields are an approximation.
0xF1091CD235242D99076244c2e8ADE4249E25dcad (Genesis Vault, Base; locked reserve)
MTR
2026-07-01
Team & Advisors
Insiders
0.15
75000000
0
0
6
0.125
42
1
Yes
Team/advisor compensation and retention. 4-year vest with 6-month cliff; cliff release estimated at 12.5% (6 of 48 months) then linear monthly.
0xF1091CD235242D99076244c2e8ADE4249E25dcad (Genesis Vault, Base; locked reserve)
MTR
2026-07-01
Angels & Investors - Sold, Type A
Private / VC
0.020293
10146251.24
0.25
2536562.79
6
0.25
12
1
Yes
Sold portion of the 8% Angels & Investors allocation, Type A structure, the largest of the three. 2,536,562.79 MTR unlocked at TGE and was distributed 1 July 2026. Schedule: 25% at TGE, 25% at month 6, remaining 50% linear monthly over 12 months (18 months total). The cliff and linear fields represent this schedule exactly, with no approximation.
Token contract 0x7a65E14206ec44B5381D546FB53b39F7c91B3914 (Base); TGE distribution via OMNI Safe
MTR
2026-07-01
Angels & Investors - Sold, Type B
Private / VC
0.002724
1361994
0.194934
265498.52
6
0.222467
42
1
Yes
Sold portion of the 8% Angels & Investors allocation, Type B structure. This category covers multiple investors on individually negotiated schedules, so no single percentage describes an individual allocation; all figures here are for the combined category. 265,498.52 MTR unlocked at TGE and was distributed 1 July 2026. Subsequent releases: 302,998.51 at month 6; 221,425.76 linear monthly over 5 months; 81,785.15 at month 12; 303,210.91 linear monthly over 6 months; remaining 187,075.15 linear monthly over 30 months (48 months total). The cliff and linear fields approximate this multi-tranche schedule, which the cliff-and-linear model cannot express exactly; the exact tranche amounts are disclosed in Section 10.
Token contract 0x7a65E14206ec44B5381D546FB53b39F7c91B3914 (Base); TGE distribution via OMNI Safe
MTR
2026-07-01
Angels & Investors - Sold, Type C
Private / VC
0.002027
1013542.5
0
0
6
0.248756
30
1
Yes
Sold portion of the 8% Angels & Investors allocation, Type C structure. No TGE unlock; nothing in this category was distributed on 1 July 2026. Releases: 252,125 at month 6; 252,125 at month 12; remaining 509,292.50 linear monthly over 24 months (36 months total). The cliff and linear fields approximate this schedule, as the discrete month-12 tranche cannot be expressed in the cliff-and-linear model; the exact tranche amounts are disclosed in Section 10.
Token contract 0x7a65E14206ec44B5381D546FB53b39F7c91B3914 (Base); TGE distribution via OMNI Safe
MTR
2026-07-01
Angels & Investors - Unsold (reverting to DAO Treasury)
Treasury
0.054956
27478212.26
0.261951
7197938.69
0
0
0
0
Partial
Unsold portion of the 8% Angels & Investors allocation, reverting to the DAO Treasury with no current distribution plans. Not sold to any investor, hence Recipient Type Treasury rather than Private / VC. 7,197,938.69 released at TGE and was deployed by the project for network bootstrap: validator loans and protocol operations on MatterChain, market-making inventory disclosed in Section 8, and treasury operations. The remaining 20,280,273.57 is locked. On reversion the effective DAO Treasury allocation increases from 33% to approximately 38.50% of total supply.
0x2b140dD172F38c3B2376C8da193728bAAe83F43e (Matter DAO Treasury Safe, Base) on reversion
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
No airdrop has ever been conducted. No airdrop is planned in the current TGE distribution structure. No portion of the 500,000,000 MTR supply is allocated or reserved for an airdrop.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
None. No market maker is engaged and no market-making agreement is in place.
0% loaned or allocated to any market maker. 1,750,000 MTR (0.35% of supply) is project-custodied inventory in a project-controlled account, deployed as DEX liquidity per Section 9.
N/A
N/A (no executed agreement)
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Aerodrome (Base), MTR/USDC concentrated liquidity pool 0x93ecc1773d617eb9e921a9a7e9a13a1c83ca2a2e
0.35% of total supply (1,750,000 MTR) seeded as pool liquidity, the same project-custodied inventory disclosed in Section 8, not an additional commitment. Currently holding 1,632,950.87 MTR (0.3266% of supply) as at 2026-08-12. Pool balances are AMM positions and move with trading: across all three pools plus the project's market-making Safe (54,160.68 MTR), 1,706,378.98 MTR was held as at 2026-08-12, and the difference against the 1,750,000 committed reflects net market purchases since launch.
Ongoing, permissionless AMM pool; no listing agreement, no lockup; live for public trading since 2026-07-06; pool initialized at approximately $0.60 per MTR, which set the initial market price (no public sale or fixed-price offering)
None. Aerodrome is permissionless; no listing fee exists and no native tokens were paid
Aerodrome (Base), MTR/WETH ancillary pool 0x5e03cb47130b9a81534efd935b48399c3b64f1bf
Deployed from the same Section 8 inventory, no additional commitment; currently holding 6,995.92 MTR (0.0014% of supply) as at 2026-08-12
Ongoing. Permissionless, no listing agreement, no lockup
None
Uniswap V3 (Base), MTR/USDC ancillary pool 0xfd0b8ddc4f1f03069acd8c35c2319f8ba4ec88b5
Deployed from the same Section 8 inventory, no additional commitment; currently holding 12,271.51 MTR (0.0025% of supply) as at 2026-08-12
Ongoing. Permissionless, no listing agreement, no lockup
None
Centralized exchanges: none. No CEX listing agreement is executed as of this filing; listing applications are in progress with multiple venues
0% committed to any exchange
N/A
None paid or committed to any exchange
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Angel round - Type A, priced below $0.25 per MTR
Convertible Note (Token-Redeemable Loan Agreement). The round was conducted in reliance on available exemptions from registration under applicable securities laws.
April to June 2026 (multiple closings). The token-redeemable loan agreements were entered into during the project's formation phase, and the associated token-delivery obligations are honored by Matter Foundation DAO LLC as token issuer following its incorporation on 10 June 2026.
10,146,251.24 MTR (approx. 2% of total supply). Angel round total: 12,521,787.74 MTR for approximately $952,700 raised.
Type A. Amounts in MTR: 2,536,562.79 at TGE; 2,536,562.79 at month 6; remaining 5,073,125.66 linear monthly over 12 months (18 months total).
Angel round - Type B, priced below $0.25 per MTR
Convertible Note (Token-Redeemable Loan Agreement). The round was conducted in reliance on available exemptions from registration under applicable securities laws.
April to June 2026 (multiple closings). The token-redeemable loan agreements were entered into during the project's formation phase, and the associated token-delivery obligations are honored by Matter Foundation DAO LLC as token issuer following its incorporation on 10 June 2026.
1,361,994 MTR (approx. 0.27% of total supply)
Type B covers multiple investors on individually negotiated schedules, so no single percentage applies. Amounts in MTR: 265,498.52 at TGE; 302,998.51 at month 6; 221,425.76 linear monthly over 5 months; 81,785.15 at month 12; 303,210.91 linear monthly over 6 months; remaining 187,075.15 linear monthly over 30 months (48 months total).
Angel round - Type C, priced below $0.25 per MTR
Convertible Note (Token-Redeemable Loan Agreement). The round was conducted in reliance on available exemptions from registration under applicable securities laws.
April to June 2026 (multiple closings). The token-redeemable loan agreements were entered into during the project's formation phase, and the associated token-delivery obligations are honored by Matter Foundation DAO LLC as token issuer following its incorporation on 10 June 2026.
1,013,542.5 MTR (approx. 0.2% of total supply)
Type C: no TGE unlock. Amounts in MTR: 252,125 at month 6; 252,125 at month 12; remaining 509,292.50 linear monthly over 24 months (36 months total).
No other prior token fundraising, OTC token sales, or discounted market-maker sales have occurred. Separately, Open Matter Network, Inc. (the development company) has a private equity financing led by Quantum Frontier Fund, announced 3 July 2026; it is equity only, with no tokens, token warrants, or token-linked instruments, and accordingly is not a token sale.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
2026-06-30 through 2026-07-01; Base; the initial (preliminary) token contract 0x861d6e719a83e493ab013163a343cf118ac2770a and a recipient distribution multisig. Context: prior to public launch, the protocol underwent a pre-production test deployment used to validate contract functionality, multisig configurations, and bridge mechanics with a limited supply prior to the canonical deployment. No external holders or public trading were involved.
(b) Exploit vector summary
None; not an exploit. No third-party exploit, hack, or attack has affected the live native token, its contract, tokenholder balances, minting controls, or custody of token supply as of 2026-08-12.
(c) Quantified impact
No exploit, hack, or attack has affected the live native token, its contract, tokenholder balances, minting controls, or custody of token supply. Separately, as a supply note: the preliminary test contract minted 45,000,000 MTR (verified on chain), a separate balance from the production contract's genesis mint. Those tokens are non-functional because the contract was abandoned prior to public launch and the multisig holding the distributed balance has no accessible signing keys, so the balance cannot be moved, transferred or burned. They sit outside the 500,000,000 MAX_SUPPLY enforced by the production contract and are excluded from circulating supply calculations. No further action is required or contemplated.
(d) Remediation/response taken
Full deployment of the production token contract (0x7a65E14206ec44B5381D546FB53b39F7c91B3914), live since 2026-07-01, with all circulating supply minted to verified, tested wallets.
(e) Current status
Resolved.
(f) References
Preliminary test contract: https://basescan.org/token/0x861d6e719a83e493ab013163a343cf118ac2770a. Production token contract: https://basescan.org/token/0x7a65E14206ec44B5381D546FB53b39F7c91B3914.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Regulatory change affecting distribution and listings: Evolving or conflicting digital-asset laws across jurisdictions could affect the project's ability to maintain token distribution, deliver tokens to purchasers under vesting schedules, or obtain and maintain MTR listings on trading venues. Some jurisdictions may treat MTR or related activities as regulated instruments, restricting issuance, transferability, or venue availability.
Entity-level regulatory impact: The project operates through Matter Foundation DAO LLC (Marshall Islands) and Open Matter Network, Inc. (Delaware), plus affiliated service providers. Enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or new registration or structuring rules in either jurisdiction could force changes to entity structure or operations, or impose licensing obligations.
Tokenholder tax treatment: The tax treatment of acquiring, holding, staking, or transacting in MTR is uncertain and varies by jurisdiction and over time. Tokenholders are solely responsible for their own tax obligations; nothing in this filing is tax advice.
Jurisdictional and user-access restrictions: MTR is a utility token used for its functional purposes on MatterChain and is not offered as an investment. The protocol is permissionless and globally accessible, and MTR is usable by participants in the United States and other jurisdictions for those functional purposes, in each case subject to applicable law. Access restrictions target sanctioned jurisdictions and persons only (OFAC, EU, UK, and UN sanctions lists), consistent with the representations in the project's executed agreements; all MTR flows are publicly auditable on-chain, supporting OFAC/SDN screening. Availability in any jurisdiction is subject to applicable law, and changes in sanctions regimes or regulatory posture could narrow it.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and design flaws: MatterChain's core protocol, NPoS consensus, the Base ERC-20 contract, and the MPC/ZK masked-compute stack could contain bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors resulting in loss of funds or protocol disruption.
Bridge risk (material multi-chain risk): The 500,000,000 MTR cap is maintained in aggregate across native MatterChain MTR and the 1:1 bridged Base ERC-20. A compromise of the Base-MatterChain bridge could affect supply integrity, custody of bridged tokens (11.7M MTR locked in the bridge as of 2026-08-04), or liquidity. Base bridge locked address: 0x9634e03303Bb85e04Fd22Cd45DCE40eE2A3cea89
Security measures: The MTR token contract was independently reviewed by Pashov Audit Group (July 1-3, 2026). The review identified no critical, high, or medium severity issues; a single low-severity finding (tokens transferred to the token contract's own address are unrecoverable, standard ERC-20 behavior) was acknowledged with no code change required. Audits of the protocol-level MPC/ZK components (Masked Compute, threshold decryption, QuantumGuard) are in progress: the Hashlock engagement covering Masked Compute (MPC) and QuantumGuard (ZK circuits) is underway as of July 2026, with a further Hacken engagement planned but not yet commenced; reports will be published. Economic security is enforced through staking and tiered slashing (validator uptime at least 99.5%, resource provider at least 97%), with a 5-of-9 Security Council limited to security-critical emergency actions.
Limitations of these measures: Completed and in-progress reviews may still fail to detect novel vulnerabilities, economic or logic-level attacks, bridge or cross-chain-messaging exploits, test deployment artifacts (see Section 11), or dependency and supply-chain compromises. Components whose audits are scheduled but not yet complete carry elevated risk until those reviews are published.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions: The token model assumes genuine compute demand, which drives both the fee base and the quadratic operator-emission curve (keyed to a trailing 30-day rolling average of net protocol activity); sufficient staking participation for NPoS security; and adequate market liquidity. A shortfall in any of these would reduce operator payments, network security, or token utility.
Governance control over monetary policy: Token-weighted governance (5% quorum, at least 67% supermajority) can adjust emission parameters, slashing rates, and treasury allocations, all within the fixed on-chain cap of 500,000,000 MTR. Parameter changes could adversely affect tokenholders, and low participation or concentrated voting power could enable governance capture.
Unlock and sell-pressure risk: 50,000,000 MTR (10%) circulated at TGE. The remaining sold angel tokens (9,719,726.43) release under several vesting structures, all beginning after 6 months and the unsold angel tokens (27,478,212) remain project-controlled (7,197,938.69 TGE-unlocked and deployed to validator loans, market-making inventory and treasury operations; 20,280,273.57 locked) pending reversion to the DAO Treasury; Team & Advisors (75,000,000) vest over 4 years after a 6-month cliff; and the largest tranches — OMNI (100,000,000) and DAO Treasury (145,000,000) — begin 5-year linear monthly vesting 12 months post-TGE. The step-up in unlock rate from month 13 could create sustained sell pressure. More than 90% of the TGE-unlocked investor tokens were additionally committed to minimum 6-month staking agreements.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. MatterChain is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.