Definition: The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders. Weighting

There is no private equity entity that accrues value from Marinade protocol fees. All protocol value currently flows to Marinade Labs to fund development, but due to a recent governance proposal, all fees will be directed to the DAO treasury in the near future. Locked MNDE holders have full control over the DAO treasury, and following the upcoming change to the fee direction, will have full ownership over the protocol's revenue too. Locking MNDE token is not rewarded with additional MNDE tokens, but gives ownership in the protocol direction and the use of treasury and accumulated fees. Equity in Marinade Labs does not give any rights over the protocol's revenue or DAO treasury. Score Received: 3/3