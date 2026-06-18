Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

The Maple DAO Foundation indirectly controls the intellectual property. Brand assets and IP are held by the Maple Purpose Trust, which is a Guernsey Purpose Trust, for which the Maple DAO Foundation is the sole beneficiary. Guernsey is the preferred industry standard jurisdiction for housing IP for tax reasons and because it has robust and well-established IP law.

(b) Contract/admin powers

The DAO Multisig (0xd6d4Bcde6c816F17889f1Dd3000aF0261B03a196) holds PROPOSER_ROLE and ROLE_ADMIN on the GovernorTimelock, giving it exclusive rights to schedule protocol proposals. All changes to Maple Treasury, Admin addresses, valid assets, and role memberships require DAO Multisig to reach 4/7 quorum and schedule through GovernorTimelock subject to a 3-day delay.

(c) Locked-token rights

The SYRUP token carries governance rights. Governance proposals must be published on Maple's Community Forum (https://community.maple.finance/) and after a 3-day comment period, a proposal will go to a vote on Snapshot (https://snapshot.org/#/s:maple.eth/proposals/). An overview of Maple's Governance Process is publicly available on the Community Forum (https://community.maple.finance/). Once a vote is passed, it will be implemented by the Maple DAO multi-sig wallet.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

The SYRUP token does not represent equity ownership in any Maple legal entity. Instead, it is a governance token to provide holders with the right to participate in voting via the Maple DAO. There are no explicit legal rights to assets or revenues linked to SYRUP. There is no competing equity entity with beneficial ownership rights, it is the SYRUP tokenholders who are able to vote to direct the Maple DAO Foundation which is the beneficiary of the IP and receives the revenues from the protocol.

(e) Control surface reliance

SYRUP holders govern the Maple Protocol through forum-and-vote process at community.maple.finance and snapshot.org. Maple Protocol governance follows the path of progressive decentralization.

(f) Dissolution authority

The DAO could be wound up if there is a vote approved by SYRUP tokenholder governance. This would direct the Board of the Maple DAO Foundation to wind up the entity via board resolution.