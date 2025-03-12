Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

MANTRA Finance FZE holds a VASP license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), listed on the VARA public register as an active Virtual Asset Service Provider with Exchange Services, Broker-Dealer Services, and Management and Investment Services permissions, issued February 19, 2025, and permitted to serve institutional, qualified, and retail investors under a DeFi Limited Licence. Changes in licensing requirements, sanctions rules, product-approval standards, or listing standards in the UAE or other jurisdictions could constrain product availability, market access, or service scope for affiliated MANTRA entities.

MANTRA Chain Association's public terms state that the Association only operates the blockchain and does not provide products or services, while products and services referenced on MANTRA Chain are operated solely by third-party service providers outside the Association's control. MANTRA Finance FZE's terms state that the service may not be lawful outside Dubai, restrict use in sanctioned or embargoed contexts, and reference tax classification, sanctions compliance, and regulatory monitoring as part of asset-evaluation criteria.

As of June 2026, Inveniam Capital Partners has announced an agreement to acquire MANTRA and its affiliated entities. If completed, this acquisition would alter the ownership and operating structure of the entities that hold regulatory licenses and operate the chain infrastructure. Changes to licensing status, regulatory standing, or operational control during or after the acquisition could create additional regulatory risk for token holders and service users.

Token holders are responsible for assessing their own tax obligations under applicable law in their respective jurisdictions. Public sources do not provide project-wide personalized tokenholder tax guidance.

(Source: VARA public register, MANTRA Finance terms, Privacy Policy, Terms and Conditions, Inveniam acquisition announcement)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

MANTRA is a multi-VM Layer 1 using Cosmos SDK and CometBFT infrastructure, governance tooling, bridge mechanics from legacy ERC-20 OM into mainnet MANTRA, and claimdrop distribution contracts. Bugs or implementation failures in those components could disrupt governance execution, bridging, token distribution, or validator operations.

MANTRA contracts have been audited, with named auditors including Oak Security and a Code4rena review. The March 31, 2025 Code4rena report identified 8 unique vulnerabilities, including 4 HIGH-severity and 4 MEDIUM-severity findings. External audit completion does not guarantee that all vulnerabilities have been eliminated.

The March 12, 2025 data-reporting incident shows that third-party API or data-distribution failures can distort publicly reported supply and market-cap metrics even when the protocol is not exploited. The April 2025 market-distress event shows that OM holders can face severe market disruption without a confirmed protocol exploit, because forced liquidations and exchange-driven selling pressure can rapidly affect token markets. Industry reporting following the April 2025 event also raised allegations that market makers may have been involved in practices that misrepresented trading volume and circulating supply, which MANTRA disputed.

(Source: Architecture overview, Understanding OM, Claimdrop V2, Submitting a proposal, Voting on a proposal, Audits, Code4rena report, Data Update: 12 March 2025, Statement of Events: 13 April 2025, Key Investor Update)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

MANTRA uses an inflationary design with a 3% annual network inflation rate, validator incentives, a mirror-bucket migration system, and large named allocation buckets for pre-seed investors (vesting through October 2027), seed investors (vesting through April 2026), core contributors (vesting through October 2029), ecosystem use (fully liquid at genesis), and airdrops (fully claimable as of September 18, 2025). If staking participation, validator incentives, bridge mechanics, or market demand for RWA activity fail to support network security and token utility, tokenholder outcomes could deteriorate.

MANTRA Chain Association validators are in the process of being wound down and replaced by external validators, and failures in that validator-set transition or governance-improvement efforts could affect network operations and transparency.

Following the April 2025 OM price collapse, MANTRA implemented a transparency and remediation program that includes wallet segregation for seed, pre-seed, and GenDrop Sybil-check buckets under custodian management by Hex Trust and Anchorage, a 150-million OM burn by John Patrick Mullin, a proposed 150-million OM partner burn, and a minimum $25,000,000 investor-backed buyback executed by MANTRA AG. Proposal 26, approved November 6, 2025, redenominated OM to MANTRA at a 1:4 ratio effective March 2, 2026. Non-migrated ERC-20 OM after January 15, 2026 is treated as forfeited, with the matching mainnet equivalents reclaimable by MANTRA Chain Association at its sole discretion.

As of June 16, 2026, Inveniam Capital Partners announced an agreement to acquire MANTRA and its affiliated entities, expected to close by June 30, 2026. If unlocks, investor behavior, collateralized trading dynamics, custody enforcement, burn execution, buyback execution, capital-allocation programs, exchange-transition operations, token-transition operations, the pending acquisition, or discretionary use of forfeited migration balances develop unfavorably, tokenholders could face dilution, volatility, operational friction, or market dislocation.

(Source: MANTRA tokenomics, Understanding OM, Nansen joins MANTRA Chain as validator, MANTRA Raises $11m, MANTRA Launches $108,888,888 Ecosystem Fund, Seed & Pre-Seed Token Update (Part 2), Gendrop Token Update, Token Update: 300M OM Burn, Strategic OM token buyback, MANTRA Migration of OKX ERC20 OM Completed, OKX migration notice, OM to MANTRA redenomination explained, ERC20 OM deprecation reminder, Inveniam acquisition announcement)