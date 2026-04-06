Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

Loyal has a DAO structure through Loyal DAO LLC, a Marshall Islands decentralized autonomous organization limited liability company. The DAO is governed through the MetaDAO / Futarchic Mechanism, where material decisions are approved through market-driven governance rather than ordinary discretionary management.

(a) IP ownership & control

Loyal DAO LLC controls the project assets, tokens, and other property held in or controlled by the Company Accounts, unless otherwise determined by the Futarchic Mechanism. To the extent project IP, code, trademarks, brand assets, or other intangible assets have been assigned or transferred to Loyal DAO LLC, those assets are controlled by the DAO structure. Loyal’s public materials also describe the protocol as open source, decentralized, censorship-resistant, and auditable.

(b) Contract/admin powersThe ordinary and usual business decisions of Loyal DAO LLC are made by the Futarchic

Mechanism. Members and agents may bind the Company only when authorized by the Futarchic Mechanism and only within the scope of that authorization. ICO proceeds and treasury assets are held through a Squads multisig governed by MetaDAO / DAO processes. The current MetaDAO fundraise page shows a $60,000 monthly allowance. Any withdrawal above the applicable allowance, or any change to the allowance, must pass the applicable DAO / MetaDAO governance process.

(c) Locked-token rightsNo separate locking or staking mechanism that gives tokenholders additional governance rights

exists. Insider/team and pre-ICO angel vesting exists, but this is an economic lockup / release mechanism, not a separate locked-token governance-rights mechanism.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangementsLOYAL tokenholders participate in governance through MetaDAO decision markets. Material

treasury actions, larger spends, and new token issuance are governed through MetaDAO / DAO processes. Loyal’s treasury is governed through MetaDAO proposals and executed on-chain. Governance-approved actions have included a structured LOYAL buyback program and liquidity adjustments involving the DAO’s liquidity positions. Protocol fees route to the treasury by default and that the DAO decides how treasury resources are redeployed, including for operations, liquidity, buybacks/burns, or grants. Members do not have automatic rights to Company profits, losses, assets, or distributions except as expressly approved by the Futarchic Mechanism, and then only as compensation for services rather than as a direct ownership interest in Company assets.

(e) Control surface

relianceThe current control surface relies on MetaDAO decision markets, the Loyal DAO LLC legal wrapper, and disclosed Solana accounts including the Squads treasury, Futarchy AMM LP, Meteora LP, operating wallet, and LOYAL mint. Over time, treasury policies, liquidity provisioning, treasury diversification, emergency reserves, and other material control decisions are expected to be handled through DAO proposals / decision markets.

(f) Dissolution authorityLoyal DAO LLC may be dissolved and wound up only as, when, and to the extent approved by

the Futarchic Mechanism, except where applicable law requires otherwise.