The Layer3 token is a governance and utility token issued by the Layer3 Foundation, a non-profit Cayman Foundation. Token holders have governance rights over the trajectory of the protocol and the community treasury, exercised through staking and participation in the Protocol Council. The Layer3 Foundation is the sole recipient of protocol revenue and holds full authority over how those resources are used to support the token and its ecosystem. All protocol revenue has historically accrued to the Foundation, and the Foundation is in the process of formally pledging all protocol earnings to Foundation-controlled wallets. Layer3 XYZ, Inc., a Delaware C-Corp, is a for-profit development company that serves as a service provider to the Foundation. Token ownership does not result in equity ownership in Layer3 XYZ, Inc. Layer3 XYZ does not control protocol governance, does not hold protocol revenue, and is not a recipient of protocol cash flows. There are no present or future plans to return protocol cash flow to equity holders through dividends, profit-sharing, or repurchases. Layer3 XYZ, Inc. also owns a majority interest in Astro XYZ, LLC (dba Lootbase). Score Received: 3/3