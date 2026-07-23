(a) Problem the project solves

Voluntary carbon markets settle transactions through bilateral, often manually negotiated processes. A credit (a tradable unit representing one verified tonne of CO2-equivalent avoided, reduced, or removed) typically changes hands through a broker or direct negotiation between a supplier and a buyer, with pricing and available inventory visible only to the parties involved in that specific trade. This makes price discovery slow and inconsistent across the market, and it means buyers and sellers often cannot see comparable terms elsewhere before transacting.

Klima Protocol provides continuous, rules-based execution for carbon credit intake and retirement. Rather than negotiating terms bilaterally, suppliers and buyers interact with smart contracts that publish execution rates and capacity in real time, based on parameters set by protocol supply and demand characteristics and governance rather than by a counterparty's individual judgment. This does not replace registries, standards bodies, or brokers, who continue to originate, verify, and distribute credits. It adds a transparent settlement and pricing layer that existing market participants can transact against.

(b) Operational priorities

The ecosystem maintains a capital base of over $3 million, held across diversified assets: USDC, ETH, veAERO and carbon credit offtake agreements. Klima Protocol's carbon credit liquidity aggregation and retirement routing services are fully functional. Klima Protocol's infrastructure and carbon liquidity serves as a foundational blockchain-enabled software layer for other builders leveraging smart contracts in the carbon market. Scaling adoption of this technology across both the supply and demand side of the market is the primary operational priority post-deployment of the protocol. This includes additional integrations with carbon registries (the primary issuer of the carbon credits that the protocol facilitates), as well as deploying demand-side infrastructure (e.g. x402, MCP, and Web2-based APIs) to scale overall ecosystem throughput.

(c) High-level project overview

Klima Protocol operates two linked flows. On the supply side, holders of whitelisted carbon credits (credit types the protocol has approved for use, see 1(e)) deliver those credits to the protocol and receive kVCM in return. On the demand side, buyers pay kVCM to retire credits from the protocol. Retirement is the act of permanently removing a credit from circulation so it can be claimed and cannot be resold or double-counted; within Klima Protocol, retirement is the only way credits leave the system; there is no mechanism to withdraw credits for resale or speculation elsewhere. The rate at which credits are exchanged for kVCM (the execution rate) and the volume the protocol can process before that rate moves (the capacity) are both set algorithmically, based on market parameters, and that token holders may influence through governance rather than through case-by-case negotiation. Because every participant transacts against the same published terms, there is no bilateral price negotiation and no information advantage to being better connected or better resourced than another participant. The result is a standing, observable market for spot carbon credits that operates independently of manual intermediation.

(d) Primary token functions

kVCM is the protocol's primary settlement token. Its supply is uncapped: new kVCM is minted when suppliers deliver carbon credits to the protocol, and existing kVCM is burned when credits are retired. Holders can time-lock kVCM to receive base accrual and incentive rewards, and to allocate their holdings toward specific carbon classes, which weights those classes within the protocol's inventory and influences execution rates. K2 is a fixed-supply token (100,000,000 total) used for incentives and for governing execution capacity. Holders can lock K2 to receive kVCM and K2 incentives, and to allocate holdings toward carbon classes, which determines how much volume the protocol can process for that class without materially moving its execution rate. In short: kVCM allocations shape price (the execution rate), and K2 allocations shape depth (the capacity).

(e) Control surface reliance

There are two areas of centralized discretion in the protocol today. The first is whitelisting: the decision to approve a given carbon credit type, registry, or standard for use on the protocol. A small number of credit types were whitelisted at launch with the agreement of the relevant registry or standard. Beyond that initial set, no new whitelisting decisions have yet been required. As adoption grows and additional registries and standards seek integration, this process will involve more judgment, including decisions about credit groupings and quality criteria. The intention is to run this through onchain governance (forum discussion followed by a Snapshot vote) rather than through the current team-level decision-making, with the timeline depending on how actively carbon market participants engage with the protocol and give consent to its integration with their systems. The second is upgrade authority. The protocol's smart contracts are currently upgradable, requiring sign-off from both Klima Foundation and a multisig held by Carbonmark FZCO (see Sections 4(e) and 5(e)). This is a deliberate design choice rather than an oversight: carbon markets are complex, real-world systems with behavior that cannot be fully specified in advance, and the protocol is still early in proving its execution model against live market conditions. Retaining the ability to make corrections and refinements during this period is intended to protect carbon market participants from unintended mechanism failures, rather than to preserve discretionary control for its own sake. The long-term intention is to move toward immutability once the protocol's execution model has been tested against real market conditions and the transfer functionality for tokenized carbon credits is sufficiently standardized across other key market infrastructure (e.g. carbon registries); in addition to sufficient development and traction providing reliability and comfort to carbon market stakeholders.