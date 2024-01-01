Project and Team
Description of Project
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 1: A simple description is provided.
Jupiter is building the DeFi Superapp. Jupiter is the liquidity infrastructure that enables seamless, capital-efficient trading across the Solana ecosystem. It routes billions in daily volume by connecting users and protocols to the best prices across all major DEXs and market makers through RFQ and smart routing. Jupiter’s advanced engine powers instant swaps, recurring orders, trigger-based orders, and perpetual trading, while also serving as the core liquidity layer for integrated DeFi applications. Beyond trading, Jupiter is building products for money markets, mobile traders, DeFi power users via Portfolio, and more. Through deep integrations, robust APIs, and a relentless focus on both user and developer experience, Jupiter is laying the foundation for the next generation of financial applications on Solana. Score Received: 1/1
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 2: A simple description is provided.
Jupiter derives revenue from fees charged on its perpetuals, spot swaps, limit order/DCA and on-chain/off-chain liquidity aggregation products. Half of onchain revenues are sent to the Litterbox Trust, which has the mandate to accumulate $JUP. The other half of onchain revenues, along with offchain revenues ultimately forms the operational budget of the team (with excess going into treasury reserves) which is distributed across various Foundation and Labs entities. For the avoidance of doubt, none of the profit (revenues net of costs) flow through to founders or insiders. Score Received: 2/2
Equity-Token Relationship
- 0: Rights and value mechanisms are unclear or undisclosed, or there is no distinction between token and equity holders.
- 1.5: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations.
- 3: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations. Team makes specific representations like "We do not plan to return cash flow to equity through including through dividends and share repurchases" or identifies that the Development Entity is not for profit.
No value is accrued to equity holders; all revenues across Jupiterproducts are used to grow the protocol and its range of product offerings. There are no presentor future plans to return cash flow to equity through dividends or share repurchases and acorporate restructure is currently in progress to ensure that any excess cash would flow into anon-profit entity instead of the Development Entity, making it structurally impossible to returncash to equity holders. Since February 2025, 50% of all onchain Jupiter revenues have been programmaticallyallocated to a non-profit Litterbox Trust and used to acquire $JUP on the open market as along term strategic reserve. https://meow.bio/jup-4.html Score Received: 3/3
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
- 0: No acknowledgment or visibility of advisory payments from Advisory.
- 1.5: Advisory payments are mentioned, but details (amount, recipient, services) are unclear or incomplete.
- 3: All advisory payments to insiders are fully disclosed, including the recipient, scope, and amount.
There are no advisory payments to insiders from the Foundation. All team members are paid out of the team allocation of tokens and subject to vesting. Score Received: 3/3
E) Known Project Team
Definition: The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed. Weighting
- This does not affect the overall transparency score, but should be accessible to the public. https://x.com/weremeow- Co-founder https://x.com/sssionggg- Co-founder Score Received: 1/1
Known Project Team
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
- 0: None of the three areas are documented.
- 0.5: Not all three areas are documented.
- 1: All three areas are clearly documented.
[$JUP tokenholders are able to stake $JUP in order to participate in governance of the Jupiter DAO. Governance participants are able to earn ASR (Active Staking Rewards) in the form of staked $JUP, essentially allowing those who participate in governance to accrue more governance power over time. The JupiterDAO itself has been seeded with 100m $JUP and 10m $USDC, and $JUP tokenholders are able to vote on proposals relating to the allocation of these assets. $JUP tokenholders do not receive a direct % of fees but they are able to indirectly benefit from the revenues of the network given such revenues are used to programmatically purchase $JUP for the team’s long-term reserves. Governance is driven by the Core Working Group (CWG) - the members of which are not appointed by the Jupiter team. Further utility for $JUP stakers such as [fee discounts, access to token launches, airdrops and other utility] is also being built across the Jupiter suite of products.] Score Received: 1/1
Initial Allocation
- 0: No initial allocation schedule is provided.
- 1: An initial allocation schedule is provided, but some information is absent.
- 2: A complete initial allocation schedule is provided.
https://x.com/weremeow/status/1735544950417436806. Internal Blockworks Version Of Tweet: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1MKF4JLqKIieCeSBgOLBrLBIF7JtZeNehncoE60i60hE/edit?usp=sharing Score Received: 2/2
Vesting Insider Tokens
- 0: None of the these areas are clearly documented.
- 1: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 2: Most of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
All Insider Tokens are vested on chain via Jupiter lock. https://lock.jup.ag/token/JUPyiwrYJFskUPiHa7hkeR8VUtAeFoSYbKedZNsDvCN
- 2B JUP allocated to team
- 30% burnt, 1,400,000,00 (1.4B) left for Team
- 12/36 of 1.4B cliffed on 31 Jan 2025 (466,666,667.37 JUP)
- 5/36 of 1.4B vested between Feb - Jun 2025 (5 x 38,888,888.95 = 194,444,444.75 JUP) Score Received: 2/3
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
- 0: No wallets labeled. No ownership disclosure.
- 1.5: Some wallets are labeled, but the info is partial, unclear, or outdated. Categories may overlap.
- 3: 100% of relevant wallets are labeled and verifiable, with wallet ownership disclosed.
forum post: https://discuss.jup.ag/t/jup-community-audit-feb-2025/34764 Jupiter Team Cold Wallet: 61aq585V8cR2sZBeawJFt2NPqmN7zDi1sws4KLs5xHXVJupiter Team Hot Wallet: CbU4oSFCk8SVgW23NLvb5BwctvWcZZHfxRD6HudP8gAo Jupiter Burn Multisig: 8gMBNeKwXaoNi9bhbVUWFt4Uc5aobL9PeYMXfYDMePE2 Jupiter Community Cold Wallet: EXJHiMkj6NRFDfhWBMKccHNwdSpCT7tdvQeRf87yHm6T Jupiter Community Hot Wallet: FVhQ3QHvXudWSdGix2sdcG47YmrmUxRhf3KCBmiKfekf Jupiter Litterbox: 6tZT9AUcQn4iHMH79YZEXSy55kDLQ4VbA3PMtfLVNsFX Score Received: 3/3
Airdrop Process
- 0: Airdrop process is opaque or arbitrary.
- 1: Some criteria are disclosed, but details are incomplete, unclear, or hard to access. The recipient list may be provided, but not in an auditable format.
- 2: All criteria are fully disclosed, and the recipient list is clear, accessible, and auditable.
forum post: https://discuss.jup.ag/t/jup-the-genesis-post/478// 1.2024 - Mei tweets: https://x.com/9yointern/status/1728816741076361659// 2025 Kash: https://x.com/kashdhanda/status/1879554632449507360 Full List of Airdrop Recipients and criteria under section: Will Jupiter Always Publicly Disclose Any Token Issuance (e.g. minting/emissions) Going Forward? https://support.jup.ag/hc/en-us/articles/20609497698588-Transparency-Disclosures-JUPBlock Full list in csv format;https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ayxMQVutULTxEQbRVzY-rVxO_t5-mP5W/view?usp=sharing Blockworks Internal Process Insurance For Tweets: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1D3Ky3c14gb2-YuURDxBBgbTKy0LE78m5J9RELgcxW_Y/edit?usp=sharing||https://docs.google.com/document/d/1H79HHJiX1oOIRyJh0UBrQc5LuyDxfOtm286Zc81UeOA/edit?usp=sharing|| Score Received: 2/2
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
- 0: None of these areas are clearly documented.
- 1.5: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
No locked Insider Tokens can earn rewards Score Received: 3/3
Future Token Issuance
- 0: No public disclosure of token issuance.
- 1: Issuance is announced but lacks detail, is disclosed late, or is not in a permanent, verifiable location.
- 2: All token issuances are disclosed before or at issuance with full details (amount, reason, recipient, context) in an official, permanent public channel.
1. 2024 - Mei https://x.com/9yointern/status/1728816741076361659//2025 Kash: https://x.com/kashdhanda/status/1879554632449507360 Commitment to future disclosures: https://support.jup.ag/hc/en-us/articles/20609497698588-Transparency-Disclosures-JUP Isthe Jupiter Team Going to Launch Any Additional Tokens? The team will not launch any future tokens, although nonte that the co-founders of Jupiter are also the co-founders of Meteora (this is very publicly known) (https://meteoraag.medium.com/). Meteora may launch a token in the future. Note that no Meteora revenue currently flows through Jupiter entities and its balance sheets are kept entirely separate. For completeness, the team as part of its product suite may launch receipt tokens (i.e. receipts of LP positions, liquid staked tokens, test tokens etc) but there are no plans to launch any governance or protocol tokens which dilutes the economics of $JUP Score Received: 2/2
Future & Related Token Launches
- 0: Language around new tokens is vague, non-committal, or missing entirely.
- 1: Plans around additional tokens are defined clearly. The team explains its past reasoning around token transactions and bridges from these transactions to its existing policy.
- 2: The Team represents that it will not launch additional tokens.
The team will not launch any future tokens, although note that the co-founders of Jupiter are also the co-founders of Meteora (this is very publicly known) (https://meteoraag.medium.com/). Meteora may launch a token in the future. Note that no Meteora revenue currently flows through Jupiter entities and its balance sheets are kept entirely separate. For completeness, the team as part of its product suite may launch receipt tokens (i.e. receipts of LP positions, liquid staked tokens, test tokens etc) but there are no plans to launch anygovernance or protocol tokens which dilutes the economics of $JUP. Score Received: 2/2
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
We commit to disclosing all related party transactions within 30 days. Score Received: 3/3
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- 0: No prior sales are disclosed.
- 1: All prior sales are disclosed, but terms are absent.
- 2: All prior sales are disclosed with terms provided.
Jupiter has never conducted an OTC sale and has not made any discounted sales to market makers. Score Received: 2/2
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
- 0: No public information on market makers (MM) or centralized exchanges (CEX)
- 1: Some MM or/and CEX details are disclosed, but not all three elements are provided.
- 2: All three key elements are fully disclosed for MM & CEX.
Kbit: 6 million tokens amounting to 0.06% of total supply at launch, 0.086% (post-burn). Call options over 2 million tokens. 2 year term. Wintermute: 15 million tokens amounting to 0.15% of total supply at launch, 0.214% (post-burn). Call option over 5 million tokens. 2 year term. DWF: 20 million tokens amounting to 0.20% of total supply at launch, 0.286% (post-burn), call option over 20 million tokens. 2 year term. Jupiter has never directly allocated any tokens to centralized exchanges for market making. 10 million tokens were provided to DWF to facilitate listing arrangements independently of Jupiter and Jupiter is not party to any listing agreements. Score Received: 2/2
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
We're working with Blockworks for this, so yes we'll have it! Negotiations just ended so don't have a contract for it yet, but hopefully you can ask the Reporting team and they'll vouch for us Score Received: 3/3
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
- 0: Foundation wallets are not publicly labeled.
- 1: Treasury wallets are tagged, but revenue and expense flows are incomplete or fragmented.
- 2: Wallets that touch any assets and revenue streams are labelled onchain, with clear, traceable expenses. Quarterly reports detailing assets, revenue, and expenses are provided.
Revenue will also be shown on the blockworks dashboard quarterly.forum post: https://discuss.jup.ag/t/jup-community-audit-feb-2025/34764 Jupiter Team Cold Wallet: 61aq585V8cR2sZBeawJFt2NPqmN7zDi1sws4KLs5xHXVJupiter Team Hot Wallet: CbU4oSFCk8SVgW23NLvb5BwctvWcZZHfxRD6HudP8gAo Jupiter Burn Multisig: 8gMBNeKwXaoNi9bhbVUWFt4Uc5aobL9PeYMXfYDMePE2 Jupiter Community Cold Wallet: EXJHiMkj6NRFDfhWBMKccHNwdSpCT7tdvQeRf87yHm6T Jupiter Community Hot Wallet: FVhQ3QHvXudWSdGix2sdcG47YmrmUxRhf3KCBmiKfekf Jupiter Litterbox: 6tZT9AUcQn4iHMH79YZEXSy55kDLQ4VbA3PMtfLVNsFX Score Received: 2/2
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Jupiter is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.