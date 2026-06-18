Project & Team
Project description
A narrative description of the purpose of the project in layman’s terms is provided.
Jito Network is Solana’s Market Layer -- the execution, capital, and incentives protocols that allow the onchain economy to function. These protocols include BAM, Solana’s next-generation block building infrastructure built to support Internet Capital Markets; JTX, Jito’s professional trading desk, which brings institutional-grade market access infrastructure directly to users; JitoSOL, the ideal currency for ICM; and JTO, Jito’s value-capture token that benefits from Solana’s growth and governs Jito’s decision making.
Known team & investors
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs/DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Lucas Bruder
|CEO
|Tesla, Built Robotics
|Zano Sherwani
|CTO
|Parsec, Amazon
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Brian Smith
|President
|Evercore, Scopia Capital Management
DAO/Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Nick Almond
|Head of Governance
|Nick has specialised in governance for 13 years, with 6 years full time crypto experience. He specialises in DAO governance, cryptoeconomics and broader governance theory and practice spanning institutional governance and blockchain architecture.
DAO structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — if any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol’s governance/control model
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The DAO governs the Jito Network, a decentralised Solana-based protocol. The DAO has authority over direct changes to protocol source code and related parameters. Key protocol components include the JitoSOL stake pool programs, StakeNet (automated stake pool management), the tip distribution program, and associated infrastructure. Core codebases are open source and hosted publicly (github.com/jito-foundation). The Jito Foundation, a Cayman Islands foundation company, holds trademarks and branding associated with Jito and maintains the jito.network interface. The Foundation serves as an operational and legal wrapper for the DAO's decisions.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Jito DAO has broad execution and governance authority over the Jito Network. The DAO operates via the spl-governance programme and follows an open and public governance process mediated via its Jito Improvement Proposal (JIP) process. The DAO owns and governs core Jito Network products including, the Jito Stake Pool ensuring users and tokenholders can always interrogate material changes to the protocol before they happen. At least 1% of the total supply must vote on any changes, with a simple majority vote required as a passing threshold. A Security Council exists that utilises a 4 of 7 spl-governance structure, which is only called into action for bug fixes, or necessary programme upgrade paths that cannot be feasibly executed via trustless execution. A Dev Council is in the process of being formalised in an updated Jito Constitution, which will own some tightly defined programme upgrade and parameter authorities for programs for StakeNet. The Dev Council does not control any user funds and only operates with the function of operationalising the mandates authorised by the JIP process. Both the Security Council and Foundation have veto authority over governance decisions, which have never been utilised and are only used in extreme circumstances.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
No locking or staking mechanism exists for JTO governance. Voting power is 1 JTO = 1 vote and may be freely delegated. JitoSOL is a liquid staking token representing staked SOL positions and accumulated rewards; it will soon have governance rights at the Solana protocol level as per JIP-31. There are no additional rights tied to token locking or staking duration.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholders have governance power over the Treasury's fee streams, including 6% of all Jito tips, 4% JitoSOL liquid staking fees, current and future BAM fees (including unwrapping fees), and Interceptor fees. The DAO constitution lays out the DAO's scope and powers. The DAO has recently authorised a Cryptoeonomics subDAO (The CSD), with the mandate to build a set of value accrual primitives and experiment with different forms of buybacks. The CSD recently executed a DAO directive to execute buybacks utilising 100% of protocol revenue over a 6-month period, before shifting to utilising those funds for accelerating BAM through a BAM-subsidy program. The goal of The CSD is to integrate a set of value accrual mechanisms into the DAO, giving it the capabilities to utilise its fee streams to shift between value accrual and growth modes depending on network priorities.
(e) Control surface reliance
As authorised by JIP-17 CSD has the mandate to integrate a set of mechanisms into the DAO utilising a primitive called the ‘Rev Splitter.’ This will allow DAO votes to trigger buybacks and other future value accrual mechanisms, splitting collected fees across multiple possible value accrual paths. JIP-31 has authorised the DAO to create tooling that will facilitate JitoSOL to participate fully in the Solana governance processes, which have been recently drafted in The Solana Constitution. When the protocol level governance primitive comes online JitoSOL holders will direct the stake pool to vote in key network governance decisions.
(f) Dissolution authority
Tokenholders may wind up the Foundation via JIP and Tokenholder Vote. This follows the standard JIP process. The Foundation's Bylaws also provide that, in any conflict between Foundation Directors and Tokenholders, the Tokenholders' decision prevails unless a different outcome is required under Cayman Islands law.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. retained revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — explain whether the Foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Developer Company.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which were directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original foundation/DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a “new foundation/DevCo” was created, then detail the “new foundation/DevCo”.
(a) Entity
JIto Foundation is a Foundation Company that is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.
(b) IP ownership & control
The Jito Foundation owns the intellectual property for a comprehensive suite of open-source software tools and protocols built primarily on the Solana blockchain. Its portfolio spans core validator and MEV infrastructure (jito-solana, jito-relayer, jito-programs, jito-tip-router), staking and restaking tools (StakeNet, stakenet-simulator, stake-pool, stake-deposit-interceptor, restaking), and node consensus network (NCN) tooling (jito-bls-ncn, ncn-program-template-bls, ncn-portal, ncn-portal-admin). Developer utilities and streaming tools include geyser-grpc-plugin, jito-bytemuck, jito-account-traits-derive, jito-bell, and jito-omnidocs, while the BAM ecosystem is covered by bam-plugins, bam-api-client, and jito-bam-boost-cli. The Foundation further owns governance-ui (Jito Realms), kobe, priority-fee-sharing, commonware-avs-router, commonware-avs-node, commonware-avs-router-solana, jito-stake-unstake-reference, squads-v4, andjito-whitelist-management — collectively representing its full-stack ownership of the infrastructure underpinning Jito's MEV, staking, restaking, and governance capabilities on Solana.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation has no control over the protocol’s treasury or the DAO. The Foundation will assist with the execution of a JIP if the proposal is passed and requires specific action.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation and Development Company are independent entities that are connected via a services agreement. Foundation does not have any control over the Development Company.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation does not have any direct control or administrative powers over the DAO. There is a Security Council that provides any necessary control and administration for DAO activities.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No revenue is distributed to The Foundation and no arrangement exists currently.
Primary DevCo
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. retained revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — explain whether the Developer Company can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which were directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original foundation/DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a “new foundation/DevCo” was created, then detail the “new foundation/DevCo”.
(a) Entity
C- Corp, Delaware
(b) IP ownership & control
Jito Labs owns the IP for a broad portfolio of open-source developer tools and SDKs built around the Solana blockchain and MEV infrastructure. Its core offerings include multi-language JSON-RPC SDKs (jito-rust-rpc, jito-js-rpc, jito-go-rpc, jito-py-rpc) and higher-level SDKs (jito-ts, jito-rs, jito-python), alongside MEV-focused tooling such as mev-protos, bam-protos, mev-bot, searcher-examples, and mev-claim-reconciler. Blockchain data and infrastructure tools include shredstream-proxy, solana-snapshot-etl, memento, and a solana fork, supported by lower-level utilities like fd_ed25519 (Firedancer ed25519 bindings), five8, json-rpc-client, axum-jrpc, and autoclock-validator. Networking and systems libraries round out the portfolio with nats.rs, rust-zmq, zenoh, tower-http, zstd-rs, governor, RSA, andjupiter-api-rust-example. Documentation is maintained via jito-docs. Together, these repositories represent Jito Labs' full-stack developer IP spanning MEV infrastructure, multi-language SDKs, blockchain data tooling, and supporting systems libraries.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Jito Labs does not hold or exercise any powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters.
(d) Powers over Foundation
It cannot; Labs does not vote its tokens in governance decisions (whether they affect the Foundation or not)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Jito Labs does not have any unilateral authority over any smart contracts in Jito network. Core Contributors to the Jito Network including certain Jito Labs employees control various multisigs associated with the protocol. These have abilities to alert certain parameters (e.g., JitoSOL validator delegation) but ultimate upgrade authority and control resides with the DAO, if it exists at all.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Jito Labs is the primary service provider for the Jito Network. Labs holds JTO tokens on its balance sheet as part of the initial team allocation, and employs 26 people who have both tokens and equity. The Jito Foundation pays Jito Labs as its primary technical services provider.
Affiliated contributors
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — If any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority, “3/5 multisig”). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — If any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method/threshold for each. If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — If any, protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. Include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
The DAO engages with trusted contractors on occasion where additional development capacity is required, specifically for DAO and protocol enhancement work. Projects are paid in monthly increments. Each month a domain specific subDAO approves, or discontinues funding via 4 of 6 decision making. The DAO makes no long term commitments to third party contractors, or contributors unless fully protocolised at this stage. Currently we do not have any active APCs.
Token Allocation
Initial allocation
- (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch;
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket;
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE.. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol;
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate);
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic);
Score: Partially Complete
(a) Launch supply totals
JTO launched with 1 billion tokens. Initial circulating supply (total supply minus Foundation allocation and locked supply) was 115,000,000 JTO. Initial float (All unlocked tokens) was 532,857,143 JTO.
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
Initial airdrop was 100,000,000 tokens. Jito Foundation received 250,000,000 tokens, the DAO received 232,857,143 tokens, core contributors received 245,000,000 tokens.
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed price.
(d) Ticker / market symbol
JTO
(e) Total supply & supply regime
JTO was launched with a fixed supply to begin with, but as tokenomics have evolved via governance JTO has had, and is planning to have, deflationary mechanisms in the future.
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
All locked tokens were subject to a one year vest, three year linear unlock
Insider vesting
- A) Post-TGE employee lock as % of circulation. State the current total amount of tokens locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of current circulating supply.
- B) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule. Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or “no cliff”), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
Score: Partially Complete
a.) All tokens for pre-TGE founding Labs employees vested over three years starting at TGE (December 7, 2023) with a 12-month cliff. For post-TGE employees, each token compensation plan has a 12-month cliff and 36 to 48 month vesting period based on the relevant employee's token grant date. Of the 245 million tokens allocated to Labs, 136 million had vested as of Q1 2026. b.) Jito does not disclose this information publicly.
Token advisory billings
- (a) Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) The total token allocation across all advisory services
- (c) The payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) A brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., “legal and regulatory advisory,” “growth and BD support,” “security advisory”).
There is no token based compensation funded from the on-chain treasury.
KOL marketing activities
- (a) Existence & scope: State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment, if none say so.
- (b) Usernames & roles: List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks: Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
Jito has not made any payments to KOLs.
Unissued & operational wallets
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet’s primary function.
- (b) The unique address of the wallet.
- (c) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (d) One verification link to a blockchain explorer. Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
|Primary Function
|chain
|Address
|Control Mechanism
|Explorer Link
|Foundation Wallet
|solana
|HLksszpjGgiRb yumXyQe5Vpm JLuJEnf6YcRz ghyDc8Fo
|multisig
|https://solscan.io/account/HLk sszpjGgiRbyu mXyQe5VpmJ LuJEnf6YcRzg hyDc8Fo
|DAO Treasury Wallet
|solana
|5eosrve6LktM ZgVNszYzebg mmC7BjLK8No WyRQtcmGTF
|DAO
|https://solscan.io/account/5eosrve6LktMZgVNszYzebgmmC7BjLK8NoWyRQtcmGTF
Market Structure
Market maker agreements
- (a) Market maker’s name — the market maker’s name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Jito has retained the services of Coinwatch to assist with managing agreements with market makers.
|Market Maker Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Structure Name
|Ampersan
|.20%
|12 months
|Loan + call option
|GSR
|.24%
|12 months
|Loan + call option
|IMC
|.15%
|12 months
|Loan + call option
CEX / DEX agreements
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
No JTO tokens were ever distributed with respect to agreements or deals with CEXs / DEXs.
Liquidity deals & market activity
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations, if any — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), controller/approvals, and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, controller, and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL — the total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) — principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
Score: Incomplete
(a) Jito does not disclose this information publicly
(b) Jito does not disclose this information publicly
(c) Jito has not engaged in this activity
(d) Jito has not engaged in this activity
Resource Disclosures
Prior token sales & fundraising
- (a) Series Name / Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (b) Date of sale (at least month & year).
- (c) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (d) Vesting schedule
- If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., “No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.”)
Score: Incomplete
Jito does not disclose this information publicly.
Operational funding & flows
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards,
- validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts). If none, state “none.”
- (c) Operational use of resources — Briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Current economic rights, if any — State whether any currently operative governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic rights exist with respect to fee-routing, treasury distributions, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Onchain resource disclosures, if any – Provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
Our network contributors come primarily from three entities—the Jito Foundation, Jito Labs, and the Jito DAO—though there are also a growing number of other contributor individuals and entities.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
For the Foundation, we describe it as an independent and independently funded nonprofit dedicated to promoting the Jito Network. At TGE, the Foundation was granted 250,000,000 JTO tokens and uses this allocation to fund operations. The DAO has ultimate governance authority over the Foundation and can replace the Foundation board. For Jito Labs, we describe it as the primary service providers for the Jito Network. In addition to 245,000,000 JTO tokens allocated at TGE. The Jito DAO and Jito Foundation have no formal control over Jito Labs governance or decisionmaking. For the DAO, we describe it as a decentralized organization governed by the decisions of JTO token holders that earns fees through a variety of fee streams. Tokenholders have governance power over the Treasury's fee streams, including 6% of all Jito tips, 4% JitoSOL liquid staking fees, BAM Plugin fees, and Interceptor fees.
(c) Operational use of resources
Network security and ongoing maintenance of the protocol is funded via grants from the Foundation. Grants also fund day to day operations and R&D- some of which is covered by service agreements mentioned above.
(d) Current economic rights, if any
Jito DAO treasury receives revenue from three sources: Block Building (Jito Tips), JitoSOL rewards, and BAM Plugin Fees. Of Jito Tips, 6% goes to the treasury and 30 basis points of that are distributed to staked JTO and JitoSOL holders. Additionally, 4% of total JitoSOL rewards and other ancillary JitoSOL fees are routed to the treasury.
(e) Onchain resource disclosures, if any
All DAO expenses are related to DAO proposals, which can be tracked via the forum, and inparticular via liquidity mining budgets. DAO revenue and expenses and other relevant detailscan also be tracked using the following public dashboards: Jito DAO revenue Dune dashboard and JTO Economics Hub,
Previous exploits
- (a) Date & component affected — date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected;
- (b) Exploit vector summary — plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was);
- (c) Quantified impact — quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear “no loss of funds” statement);
- (d) Remediation/response taken — remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation);
- (e) Current status — current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.);
- (f) References (optional) — references (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
- If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., “No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD”).
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-04-23.
Foundation income statement
Statement Provide a single income statement, expense summary, or comparable operating statement for the primary Foundation or Developer Company. A consolidated or entity-level presentation is acceptable. Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows may be included but are not required. This item is intended to provide transparency into offchain operating resources and expenditures only.
Score: Incomplete
Jito does not disclose this information publicly.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Jito is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.