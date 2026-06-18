Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

The DAO governs the Jito Network, a decentralised Solana-based protocol. The DAO has authority over direct changes to protocol source code and related parameters. Key protocol components include the JitoSOL stake pool programs, StakeNet (automated stake pool management), the tip distribution program, and associated infrastructure. Core codebases are open source and hosted publicly (github.com/jito-foundation). The Jito Foundation, a Cayman Islands foundation company, holds trademarks and branding associated with Jito and maintains the jito.network interface. The Foundation serves as an operational and legal wrapper for the DAO's decisions.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Jito DAO has broad execution and governance authority over the Jito Network. The DAO operates via the spl-governance programme and follows an open and public governance process mediated via its Jito Improvement Proposal (JIP) process. The DAO owns and governs core Jito Network products including, the Jito Stake Pool ensuring users and tokenholders can always interrogate material changes to the protocol before they happen. At least 1% of the total supply must vote on any changes, with a simple majority vote required as a passing threshold. A Security Council exists that utilises a 4 of 7 spl-governance structure, which is only called into action for bug fixes, or necessary programme upgrade paths that cannot be feasibly executed via trustless execution. A Dev Council is in the process of being formalised in an updated Jito Constitution, which will own some tightly defined programme upgrade and parameter authorities for programs for StakeNet. The Dev Council does not control any user funds and only operates with the function of operationalising the mandates authorised by the JIP process. Both the Security Council and Foundation have veto authority over governance decisions, which have never been utilised and are only used in extreme circumstances.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

No locking or staking mechanism exists for JTO governance. Voting power is 1 JTO = 1 vote and may be freely delegated. JitoSOL is a liquid staking token representing staked SOL positions and accumulated rewards; it will soon have governance rights at the Solana protocol level as per JIP-31. There are no additional rights tied to token locking or staking duration.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Tokenholders have governance power over the Treasury's fee streams, including 6% of all Jito tips, 4% JitoSOL liquid staking fees, current and future BAM fees (including unwrapping fees), and Interceptor fees. The DAO constitution lays out the DAO's scope and powers. The DAO has recently authorised a Cryptoeonomics subDAO (The CSD), with the mandate to build a set of value accrual primitives and experiment with different forms of buybacks. The CSD recently executed a DAO directive to execute buybacks utilising 100% of protocol revenue over a 6-month period, before shifting to utilising those funds for accelerating BAM through a BAM-subsidy program. The goal of The CSD is to integrate a set of value accrual mechanisms into the DAO, giving it the capabilities to utilise its fee streams to shift between value accrual and growth modes depending on network priorities.

(e) Control surface reliance

As authorised by JIP-17 CSD has the mandate to integrate a set of mechanisms into the DAO utilising a primitive called the ‘Rev Splitter.’ This will allow DAO votes to trigger buybacks and other future value accrual mechanisms, splitting collected fees across multiple possible value accrual paths. JIP-31 has authorised the DAO to create tooling that will facilitate JitoSOL to participate fully in the Solana governance processes, which have been recently drafted in The Solana Constitution. When the protocol level governance primitive comes online JitoSOL holders will direct the stake pool to vote in key network governance decisions.

(f) Dissolution authority

Tokenholders may wind up the Foundation via JIP and Tokenholder Vote. This follows the standard JIP process. The Foundation's Bylaws also provide that, in any conflict between Foundation Directors and Tokenholders, the Tokenholders' decision prevails unless a different outcome is required under Cayman Islands law.