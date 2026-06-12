(a) Problem the project solves

Operators of autonomous agents are forced into a binary choice: rent hosted runtime (giving up custody of keys, data, and execution scheduling) or run self-hosted infrastructure (devops burden, uptime risk, secret management). aeon — “background intelligence that evolves with you” — is an open-source framework that runs each agent instance entirely inside the operator’s own GitHub repository via GitHub Actions, powered by Claude Code. There is no hosted runtime to trust and no infrastructure to maintain: the operator forks the repository, adds their own Claude Code token, and the agent runs on their own GitHub Actions allowance. Operators retain full custody of secrets, schedule, data, and execution.

(b) Operational priorities

aeon is a self-funding open-source project. It did not raise a funding round and holds no investor capital. Operating costs are covered by the project’s share of trading fees generated by the aeon token (see §5 and §9): the ETH/WETH portion of those fees funds operations (compensation for the team and collaborators), and the native-aeon portion accrues to the protocol treasury. Compute for each agent instance is supplied by that operator’s own GitHub Actions allowance, so the project carries no per-operator infrastructure cost.

(c) High-level overview

Agent behaviours are defined as plain-text “skills” — Markdown files specifying the task, available tools, and expected output. The framework ships with 186 built-in skills across research and content, developer tooling, on-chain/crypto monitoring, productivity, and agent self-management; all skills are disabled by default, and the operator enables only what they need. The framework can also create and install new skills itself (via its build-skill and search-skill capabilities), so the skill catalogue expands over time. Scheduled skills run on cron expressions defined in aeon.yml; reactive skills respond to inbound messages from Telegram, Discord, or Slack, to repository events, or to webhooks. Skills can be chained so the output of one becomes the input of the next. State is file-based and committed to the operator’s own repository, making each instance reproducible from the fork and auditable via Git history. There is no central runtime, hosted gateway, or shared cluster.

(d) Primary token functions

aeon is an ERC-20 on Base with the ERC20Votes (on-chain voting weight with delegation) and ERC20Permit (gasless approvals) extensions. The token is not required to run the framework — operators can fork and run aeon without holding any tokens. The token coordinates the project’s open-source ecosystem and surfaces governance signal via ERC20Votes; no on-chain governance executor, Snapshot space, or active proposal process is currently operated. Value accrual is described in §3(d).

(e) Control surface

Token contract: 0xbf8e8f0e8866a7052f948c16508644347c57aba3 on Base. Contract type: canonical Doppler DERC20 (deployed via Bankr’s Doppler integration; standard contracts maintained by Whetstone Research, the same standard used by projects such as Zora, Paragraph, and Noice). aeon did not deploy a custom token contract.

Mint authority: the contract’s owner() is the Doppler Airlock orchestrator contract(0x660eAaEdEBc968f8f3694354FA8EC0b4c5Ba8D12) — the protocol, not the aeon team or any individual. The team cannot mint, change the mint rate, or alter token parameters. See §5(e) for the inflation mechanism.

Burn: holders may call burn() to destroy their own tokens.

Pause / freeze / blacklist: none. Liquidity and curve parameters are immutable (Bankr’s Doppler deployment uses a no-op governance/migrator configuration; trading cannot be paused and liquidity cannot be altered or withdrawn by any party).