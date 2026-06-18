Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

The Horizen DAO exists. Governance documentation is publicly available at: https://docs.horizen.io/governance/overview/constitution

(a) IP ownership & control

All IP sits with the Horizen Foundation including copyrights, trademarks, domain names, social accounts, software and algorithms. DAO/tokenholders have governance rights over that IP. Tokenholders can approve the use, implementation, enhancement, improvement, management, and licensing of the Horizen DAO Governed IP through the ZenIP governance process.

(b) Contract/admin powers

The Foundation acts as the legal wrapper for the DAO, acting through its Director the Foundation, may enter contracts with service providers and disburse treasury.

(c) Locked-token rights

Per the prior filing, Horizen does not have any locked staking rewards to insiders.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Per zenIP 42407, the Horizen DAO was allocated ~3m ZEN over four years to bootstrap its treasury (750k unlocked at the migration to Base in July 2025; remainder vests linearly over 48 months). Per zenIP 42411, the Horizen DAO authorized the deployment of its idle capital to support ZEN in DeFi and to diversify the DAO treasury between ZEN, BTC, ETH, and stablecoins, using automated LP strategies that earn yield on rebalancing. 2m of the total ZEN allocated to the DAO is earmarked for the 'ZEN Sustainability Initiative (SI)' to fund investments in Horizen ecosystem projects. The two categories of ZenIPs/EONIPs have different requirements for vote quorums and majorities:

[Technical ZenIP](https://snapshot.org/#/horizen foundation technical.eth/create)

There must be at least 5% of the circulating supply of $ZEN participating in the vote. The proposal must receive at least 67% of votes in favor in order to pass.

[Non-Technical ZenIP](https://snapshot.org/#/horizen foundation non technical.eth/create)

There must be at least 3% of the circulating supply of $ZEN participating in the vote. The proposal must receive more votes in favor than against in order to pass.

(e) Control surface reliance

Horizen DAO's governance has multiple layers of protection: all proposals must pass Special Council administrative review before voting, with the Council able to reject proposals that violate mission, threaten safety, or breach law. Technical ZenIPs require a 67% supermajority with 5% quorum, and a 30-day Foundation legal review follows passage. The Special Council are elected through SnapShot by Token Holders. Terms last for 6 months. Election rules can be changed via the ZenIP Process.

(f) Dissolution authority

The Foundation (legal wrapper for the DAO) can be wound up either by a Tokenholder Vote under the Governance Documentation, or by a directors’ resolution.