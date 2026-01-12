Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Creators have no way to own and interact with their audiences. Equally, fans have no place to participate together around a creator’s brand. HEEBOO is the platform where the ever-growing creator economy is built.
HEEBOO addresses the lack of attribution and economic alignment for fans who contribute time, attention, and capital to the growth of digital content and brands across existing platforms.
(b) Operational priorities
The main objective is to build a growing user base on the HEEBOO platform.
HEEBOO provides a novel suite of tools for the creator economy. Most critically, the platform’s economy grows and becomes even more valuable to its creators and fans as more participants exist.
Attracting users (both fans and creators) means continuing to develop tooling and features for the platform, and ongoing marketing and business development to bring on users.
HEEBOO Group is responsible for the development of the platform. HEEBOO Group is funded by its investors, ongoing income, and from time to time could receive support from HEEBOO Foundation.
(c) High-level project overview
HEEBOO provides tooling for creators to interact with fans, gather data, launch products, and find partners. It does not compete with content platforms like YouTube and Instagram, it directs the creators' time and energy in the right places across all these platforms.
HEEBOO provides infrastructure to record and recognize user participation, including contributions such as early support, engagement, and funding tied to creator-defined milestones. This creates a system of verifiable contribution associated with the development of creator-led projects.
The platform operates through a launch mechanism that allows creators to introduce new intellectual property, interact with their communities, and seek support for predefined development milestones. Participants can engage with projects and contribute in ways that are recorded within the system.
(d) Primary token functions
The $HEEBOO token is the currency of exchange inside of the platform. It is a utility token for participation within the ecosystem, including facilitating interactions between creators and participants and enabling the distribution of incentives linked to platform activity. The token captures the economic value of social equity which is not properly represented through adequate value discovery.
(e) Control surface reliance
HEEBOO Foundation will distribute tokens to incentivize creators and fans to participate on the platform. Over time, tokens should be distributed amongst the participants in such a way that the market itself determines project success and failure.
At the development level, HEEBOO Group will develop, operate and sustain platform performance.
There is no anticipated evolution of the governance/control model.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Andrew Pelekis
CEO
10+ years in capital markets; most recently Director at Innovatus Capital Partners, where he helped build its Trade Finance strategy
Nicolas Cabana
Chief Creative Director
Annie Award-nominated animation veteran with over a decade of experience; Animation Supervisor at Framestore, Rodeo FX, and Scanline, having started at Sony Animation & Imageworks before moving into VFX and creature animation
Jacques Letesson
Chief Product Officer
Brussels-based product leader with prior roles at Base Design and as a lecturer at Haute École Albert Jacquard
Blake Schaffeld
Chief Marketing Officer
Senior marketing and creative roles at Trailer Park Entertainment, Drop, and Ubisoft, working on major launches including Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and Assassin's Creed
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Aleksander Papich
Director
BioResource Engineering graduate from McGill University
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No DAO or onchain governance leadership exists.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
All intellectual property associated with Heeboo, including but not limited to trademarks, branding, platform design, and related assets, is owned and controlled by Heeboo as a centralized entity. Smart contract infrastructure used in connection with the token launch may rely in part on third-party launchpad technology, subject to the applicable licenses of those systems. No intellectual property is owned or controlled by a DAO.
(b) Contract/admin powers
The $HEEBOO token is designed to be immutable and non-mintable following the token generation event. Administrative and operational control over the broader platform, including any off-chain systems and business operations, is retained by the Heeboo team. There are no on-chain governance mechanisms granting tokenholders authority over protocol upgrades, administrative actions, or treasury management.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Token locking mechanisms may be implemented solely for the purposes of token distribution and vesting schedules. These mechanisms do not confer governance rights or additional control to tokenholders. Vesting durations may range from no lock-up to extended schedules of up to 24 months.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholders do not have rights to revenue, profit-sharing, or control over treasury assets. The $HEEBOO token is intended for participation within the ecosystem and does not grant ownership, equity, or claims on the financial performance of Heeboo.
(e) Control surface reliance
HEEBOO Foundation will distribute tokens to incentivize creators and fans to participate on the platform. Over time, tokens should be distributed amongst the participants in such a way that the market itself determines project success and failure.
At the development level, HEEBOO Group will develop, operate and sustain platform performance.
No anticipated evolution of the governance model.
(f) Dissolution authority
As no DAO exists, there is no on-chain or tokenholder-driven mechanism for dissolution. Any decision to wind up or dissolve the project or associated entities would be made by Heeboo in accordance with applicable legal and corporate governance requirements.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
HEEBOO Foundation is an exempted foundation company limited by guarantee, incorporated in the Cayman Islands under the Companies Act and the Foundation Companies Act, 2025. It was incorporated with effect from 17 July 2025. The Foundation is established for the purposes of overseeing the token issuance, token treasury, and supporting the development of the Heeboo platform.
(b) IP ownership & control
The foundation does not own or control any intellectual property, trademarks, or repositories. All relevant IP, including platform code, branding, and related assets, is owned or licensed by HEEBOO Group Inc. or its affiliates. The foundation has no subsidiary entities.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO exists. The foundation is responsible for issuing the native token at launch and may hold and administer certain treasury assets associated with the platform, acting as a non-profit vehicle whose mandate is to support the long-term success of the ecosystem. The foundation does not provide tokenholders with governance rights over treasury decisions or protocol-controlled resources, and any decisions in respect of treasury use or reward parameters are made by the foundation’s executive governance in accordance with its charter and applicable law.
The Foundation's directors are mandated to distribute token for the purpose of supporting the HEEBOO ecosystem, either through incentivizing user level participation, or through the development of the platform itself. The Foundation's directors make their independent assessment on these matters and allocate tokens on that basis.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The foundation does not have direct operational control over Heeboo Group Inc. (the DevCo). Any relationship between the foundation and the DevCo is limited to contractual arrangements under which the DevCo may provide services to the foundation; strategic and day-to-day decision-making for the DevCo remains with its own management and corporate governance bodies.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The native token contract is intended to be immutable following the token generation event, with the mint mechanism permanently disabled. The foundation does not have pause, upgrade, freeze, or governance-executor authority over the token contract. Any administrative powers exercised by the foundation relate only to off-chain corporate and treasury matters, as permitted under its governing documents.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
There is no governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions are directed to the foundation for the benefit of any equityholders, directors, or other private participants. The foundation does not distribute dividends to any party; proceeds and resources under its control, including any revenues or fees associated with the token or platform, are intended to be applied toward the development, maintenance, and growth of the Heeboo ecosystem in accordance with its non-profit mandate. Governance of the foundation is taken on by its directors, who together much reach a majority approval for decisions.
The Foundation does not receive fee revenue. HEEBOO tokens, once released, circulate within the platform between fans and creators.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The primary development company is Heeboo Group Inc., a Federal Corporation of Canada.
(b) IP ownership & control
Heeboo Group Inc. owns and controls the Heeboo platform intellectual property, including core codebases, branding, and related materials. It also holds a majority equity stake in Clayno Inc., a Federal Corporation of Canada, which owns and develops the Claynosaurz intellectual property. Neither entity currently relies on any additional subsidiary entities for IP holding purposes.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO exists. Heeboo Group Inc. may provide services to the Foundation in connection with the initial issuance of the native token and the ongoing management of certain treasury and ecosystem resources, including support for reward programs and platform development. The Foundation retains all control over treasury and rewards emissions for the token, only leaning on Heeboo Group Inc. for technical support and development. Heeboo Group Inc. does not grant tokenholders governance rights over treasury decisions, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration; such decisions are made through the corporate governance of the Foundation.
Heeboo Group Inc. does not have any direct power over the treasury or token administration, but does work hand-in-hand with the Foundation in order to achieve Heeboo ecosystem growth.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Heeboo Group Inc. does not have direct or indirect control over the foundation’s decision-making processes. Any interaction between the DevCo and the foundation is governed by contract, and the foundation retains independent authority within the scope of its charter.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Heeboo Group Inc. does not hold pause, upgrade, freeze, or governance-executor authority over the native token contract, which is intended to be immutable following the token generation event. Any technical administration or emergency mechanisms that may exist in relation to platform infrastructure are exercised through standard corporate controls and are not tied to tokenholder voting, which would be held by the Foundation.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Under the current token design, a portion of token supply is expected to be allocated to treasury and ecosystem grants, including allocations for future project grants and platform development. Grant-related allocations are subject to vesting schedules to promote orderly distribution and long-term alignment, and certain shareholder allocations in Heeboo Group Inc. may be subject to vesting over extended periods (e.g., 24 months). No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism exists by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, or token distributions are directed to Heeboo Group Inc. or its equityholders as dividends, profit-sharing, or similar distributions beyond these defined ecosystem allocations.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Team (Discretionary)
Insiders
0.05
50000000
0
0
0
0
24
1
Yes
Team retention and incentives
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Shareholders & Investors
Insiders
0.1045
104500000
0
0
0
0
24
1
Yes
Prior resource contributions for building HEEBOO
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Public Sale
Public / Sale
0.05
50000000
1
50000000
0
0
0
1
Yes
Current resource contribution for building HEEBOO
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Watch & Collect
Public / Sale
0.025
25000000
1
25000000
0
0
0
1
Yes
Fan rewards for participation in Claynosaurz promo pack sale
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Claynosaurz Community
Community
0.15
150000000
0
0
0
0
12
1
Yes
Fan rewards for past and continuing participation in Claynosaurz
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Creator Pool
Ecosystem
0.2
200000000
0
0
0
0
36
1
Conditional
Seed creator reward pools in order to attract fans
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Fan Rewards
Emissions
0.2
200000000
0
0
0
0
36
1
Conditional
Platform-wide fan reward emissions
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Liquidity / Market Making
Liquidity
0.1
100000000
1
100000000
0
0
0
1
Conditional
Maintain sustainable token trading environment
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Treasury
Treasury
0.1205
120500000
1
120500000
0
0
0
1
Conditional
Future resource contribution for building HEEBOO and/or customer acquisition.
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
HEEBOO
12/1/2026
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one at TGE or thereafter. There is no project‑controlled airdrop allocation, claim contract, or Merkle distribution, and all tokens are intended to be claimed or received directly through the Heeboo platform’s defined distribution mechanisms (e.g., launchpad sale, creator grants, fan rewards).
If this approach changes in future, the project commits to using the planned‑airdrop disclosure standard described in the Blockworks Token Transparency Framework, including publishing per‑address recipient information and allocation methodology in a public channel and providing such data to Blockworks on at least a quarterly basis until any airdrop is fully completed.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
No agreement or deal currently exists with any market maker, and no $HEEBOO tokens have been loaned or allocated to any market maker. Liquidity at launch and thereafter is expected to come from community‑provided liquidity and the Liquidity / Market Making allocation disclosed in the token distribution schedule.
NA
NA
NA
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Raydium (HEEBOO-SOL)
1% of total supply (20% of pre-sale launchpool). This is separate from the the 10% liquidity allocation, and comes from the Public Sale allocation.
Ongoing
N/A
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Pre-seed
Token Side Letter
Apr-Dec 2024
19,531,329
24-month linear
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders, protocol funds, or $HEEBOO token contracts as of 2026-08-04. The $HEEBOO token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics (if any), and custody arrangements for token supply have not been the subject of any reported exploit or security incident.
If a future incident directly affects the token, tokenholder balances, or protocol-controlled token resources, the project commits to publishing a public incident report with a clear summary of impact, remediation steps, and current status.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
-
Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
The regulatory treatment of tokens continues to evolve in the jurisdictions relevant to the project. The token issuer is organized offshore, while operating entities in the HEEBOO Group are Canadian. Canadian securities regulators (the CSA and provincial commissions) have taken an expansive view of when crypto assets constitute securities or "crypto contracts," and there is a risk that the $HEEBOO token, or the manner in which it is distributed, could be characterized as a security under Canadian law. If that occurred, the token could become unavailable on platforms accessible to Canadian purchasers, secondary trading venues could restrict or delist it, and the Canadian entities in the group could face registration or prospectus obligations, which could increase compliance costs and limit distribution.
Tax treatment of token unlocks is a further risk. Tokenholders who receive tokens at unlock (rather than by airdrop) will generally recognize their own tax consequences under the rules of their jurisdiction, and the timing of unlocks may not align with liquidity available to pay resulting taxes. The Canada Revenue Agency and other tax authorities have not issued comprehensive guidance on token distributions, and positions taken by the group or by tokenholders could be challenged, resulting in unexpected tax liabilities.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
The token will be issued through a third-party launchpad (Metaplex), and liquidity will be provided through Raydium's protocols. Both have launched or supported numerous comparable tokens and have undergone third-party security audits. The project further limits risk by freezing the mint and disabling issuance of new tokens post-launch. However, audits do not guarantee the absence of vulnerabilities, and any exploit of the launchpad, the liquidity protocols, or the underlying Solana infrastructure could result in loss of tokens or liquidity that the project would be unable to remedy. The project also depends on the continued operation and maintenance of these third-party protocols, which it does not control.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Governance does not have the ability to change fee parameters or monetary policy; however, reward allocations may be adjusted on an ongoing basis based on demand. Scheduled unlocks will increase circulating supply over time, and if demand does not keep pace with emissions, the token price may decline, including around unlock dates when supply increases are concentrated. Incentive allocations are discretionary within their overall caps, and changes to allocation strategy could affect tokenholder expectations. There is no assurance that the intended alignment between fan engagement and token value will materialize.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Heeboo is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.