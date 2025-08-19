Project and Team
Description of Project
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 1: A simple description is provided.
GEODNET Foundation is a Singapore-based non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining GEODNET, the world’s largest precision positioning network. The Foundation helps coordinate network contributors, end-users, and core developers through programs, grants, and events. The Foundation’s mission is to enable the pervasive robotics and power our intelligent future. To learn more about GEODNET Foundation, please visit https://geodnet.com/foundation. Score Received: 1/1
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 2: A simple description is provided.
Precise localization Data Streams and Subscriptions are sold by more than 50 enterprise clients. 50% of the subscription revenue is shared with the GEODNET Foundation. 80% of this revenue is used for buy-back and burning GEOD tokens off the open market Score Received: 2/2
Equity-Token Relationship
- 0: Rights and value mechanisms are unclear or undisclosed, or there is no distinction between token and equity holders.
- 1.5: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations.
- 3: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations. Team makes specific representations like "We do not plan to return cash flow to equity through including through dividends and share repurchases" or identifies that the Development Entity is not for profit.
There is no equity entity. There has been no investment in the foundation or issuance of shares, warrants, etc. All GEODNET value is via GEOD token. Revenue flows back to the token thru the 80% buy back and burn mechanism Score Received: 1.5/3
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
- 0: No acknowledgment or visibility of advisory payments from Advisory.
- 1.5: Advisory payments are mentioned, but details (amount, recipient, services) are unclear or incomplete.
- 3: All advisory payments to insiders are fully disclosed, including the recipient, scope, and amount.
All advisory payments to insiders are fully disclosed, including recipient, scope, and amount. There are currently no payments; nor have there been any in the history of the project Score Received: 3/3
Known Project Team
- 0: No method to verify or prove the identities of key team members
- 1: A Method to verify or prove the public identities of key team members is provided.
Mike Horton (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikeahorton/) Project Creator, Co-Founder & CEO Has been building companies in the positioning industry for three decades, first as founder of Crossbow Technology, a sensor technology business that grew to $21M of revenue and sold to Moog for $32M in 2011; then as CTO at Aceinna (spin out from Memsic Semi), developing MEMS sensor technology for autonomous vehicles; and finally as co-founder & CTO of Anello Photonics, a venture-backed silicon photonics company that raised $29M in venture capital. Holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from UC Berkeley Yudan Yi (https://www.linkedin.com/in/yudanyi/) Co-Founder & Head of GNSS 20+ year veteran of the GNSS industry in Asia, spending a decade in senior research roles at Topcon, the GNSS market leader in Japan; then at Qianxun SI, a GNSS network that raised $750M+; and then at Aceinna, where he was a senior director and worked with Mike for three years (including coauthoring a technical paper) before starting Geodnet together with David. Holds a Ph.D from Ohio State University and Master of Science from Tongji University David Chen (https://www.linkedin.com/in/xiaohu-chen-b1202ab/) Co-Founder & Head of Blockchain Has been leading technical teams in the crypto industry since 2016, first as CTO of Jingtum (L1 blockchain) and later as CEO of MOAC. Holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from UC Riverside, with more than 10 patents in blockchain technology Score Received: 1/1
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
- 0: None of the three areas are documented.
- 0.5: Not all three areas are documented.
- 1: All three areas are clearly documented.
GEODNET provides a governance website (vote.geodnet.com) for community to be part of the governance process. The voting rights (veNFT) are from three parts:
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- Location NFT holders of GEODNET system. Location NFT could be obtained when a good performing miner is established in a hex for a period.
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- Staked tokens while participating SuperHex locking
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- Locked/Unvested tokens by team and investors. Each part has 33% voting power combined. Community can create a proposal draft. The draft will discussed and modified in discord channel before voting. Successful voting requires a 67% or 90% majority approval and will be computed using Voting NFT (veNFT) power. Score Received: 1/1
Initial Allocation
- 0: No initial allocation schedule is provided.
- 1: An initial allocation schedule is provided, but some information is absent.
- 2: A complete initial allocation schedule is provided.
The total supply of GEOD token is 1 billion with initial allocation breakdown:
- Mining reward pool: 35%
- Team: 25%
- Investor: 25%
- Ecosystem: 10%
- Vendor/Marketing: 3%
- Public Sale: 2% Each allocation will adhere to its own unlocking schedule. Mining reward pool tokens will be unlocked and distributed to each miner daily. Allocations to the team, investors, and ecosystem will undergo a multi-year unlocking process. Score Received: 2/2
Vesting Insider Tokens
- 0: None of the these areas are clearly documented.
- 1: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 2: Most of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
Founding team member tokens are vesting in blocks following the seed investors vesting schedule. All post-TGE employees/vendors, 24 month vest is applied based on the relevant employees/vendors token grant date. Total allocation to empolyees/vendors is 20,292,472 with 6,166,580 still unvested. Score Received: 3/3
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
- 0: No wallets labeled. No ownership disclosure.
- 1.5: Some wallets are labeled, but the info is partial, unclear, or outdated. Categories may overlap.
- 3: 100% of relevant wallets are labeled and verifiable, with wallet ownership disclosed.
We don't have any unissued tokens. There is 1B fixed mint. No more will be made. All control in the token smart contract is renounced Below is the list of token address for each allocation: Mining: 0xfa5fEd5cc2b6DD8F370651D17242C52Ed711B14F Mining distribution wallet: 0x8FB9dd00B9a3D893dA96d444817d0b77330d5478 Ecosystem: 0x3A6906E4239F9860C81035c54198Df58D892653b Team: 0xca3E874Bc4e830796d822F529C29Df30302324b2 Investor: 0x486559899e96981DFE55C4E6EBF5101A76BfAdfa Vendor/Marketing: 0x82146cf0f350c241757660fd803c73313b06d75c Public sale: 0xcEcccB3ee2C208Fb58A5a02499E97D4BF041Ff6f Score Received: 3/3
Airdrop Process
- 0: Airdrop process is opaque or arbitrary.
- 1: Some criteria are disclosed, but details are incomplete, unclear, or hard to access. The recipient list may be provided, but not in an auditable format.
- 2: All criteria are fully disclosed, and the recipient list is clear, accessible, and auditable.
We have never had nor plan to do open ended airdrops. Any token issuance always clear criteria and tied directly to adding to coverage or reliability of network. Any kind of new rewards of any kind go thru the community governance such as GIP3 and GIP4 on out vote.geodnet.com platform Score Received: 2/2
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
- 0: None of these areas are clearly documented.
- 1.5: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
There is no current GEOD or other GEOD related rewards being earned by any locked wallet team or investor. We commit to 3 should it change. Score Received: 3/3
Future Token Issuance
- 0: No public disclosure of token issuance.
- 1: Issuance is announced but lacks detail, is disclosed late, or is not in a permanent, verifiable location.
- 2: All token issuances are disclosed before or at issuance with full details (amount, reason, recipient, context) in an official, permanent public channel.
We commit to this. Score Received: 2/2
Future & Related Token Launches
- 0: Language around new tokens is vague, non-committal, or missing entirely.
- 1: Plans around additional tokens are defined clearly. The team explains its past reasoning around token transactions and bridges from these transactions to its existing policy.
- 2: The Team represents that it will not launch additional tokens.
Core contributors do not plan to launch additional tokens. David Chen has been part of project MOAC before 2020. And MOAC project is not related to GEODNET. Score Received: 2/2
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
We commit to this. Only related party might be considered ROVR Network Score Received: 3/3
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- 0: No prior sales are disclosed.
- 1: All prior sales are disclosed, but terms are absent.
- 2: All prior sales are disclosed with terms provided.
raised 3 rounds: Round 1 (06/2023) raised $1,500,000 valuation at 15.6M vesting in three years Round 2 (04/2024) $5,100,000 valuation at 64M vesting in two years Round 3 (12/2024) $8,125,000 valuation at 131M vesting in two years Score Received: 2/2
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
- 0: No public information on market makers (MM) or centralized exchanges (CEX)
- 1: Some MM or/and CEX details are disclosed, but not all three elements are provided.
- 2: All three key elements are fully disclosed for MM & CEX.
GSR (1%, 1yr) and Nonco (0.4% on a 6 month extension that expire soon to the current date of August 7th). Both MM are active on MEXC and GATE. There is no CEX agreement made Score Received: 2/2
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
The project commits to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports. Examples include its Dune Dashboard, Quarterly Messari reports, Blockworks project update reports, and the Blockworks research dashboard. The Foundation also holds public AMA via its discord server to review progress at least Quarterly Score Received: 3/3
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
- 0: Foundation wallets are not publicly labeled.
- 1: Treasury wallets are tagged, but revenue and expense flows are incomplete or fragmented.
- 2: Wallets that touch any assets and revenue streams are labelled onchain, with clear, traceable expenses. Quarterly reports detailing assets, revenue, and expenses are provided.
Foundation wallets are not publicly labeled. Ecosystem: 0x3A6906E4239F9860C81035c54198Df58D892653b Team: 0xca3E874Bc4e830796d822F529C29Df30302324b2 Investor: 0x486559899e96981DFE55C4E6EBF5101A76BfAdfa Vendor/Marketing: 0x82146cf0f350c241757660fd803c73313b06d75c Public sale: 0xcEcccB3ee2C208Fb58A5a02499E97D4BF041Ff6f Score Received: 1/2
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Geodnet is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.